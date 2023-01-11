Read full article on original website
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Lana Del Rey Bares It All In Stunning Cover Art For Upcoming Album
Lana Del Rey is definitely lookin' "Young and Beautiful" on the cover of her upcoming album!. On her private Instagram account Friday (January 13), the "Summertime Sadness" singer revealed the tracklist and cover art for her new album, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The cover art featured a scantily clad Lana wearing a button-down shirt that's open and exposes her chest as she holds a cassette tape.
‘Uncoupled’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season
Netflix is not proceeding with a second season of Uncoupled, its comedy series from Emily in Paris creator Darren Star and Modern Family veteran Jeffrey Richman. The cancellation is not surprising. The series, starring Neil Patrick Harris, barely registered on Netflix’s weekly Top 10 rankings, making a single appearance at #6 following its July 29 release. (Half-hour series are at a disadvantage in the ratings system employed by Netflix which measures hours viewed.) Speculation that Uncoupled would not be continue at Netflix started late last year when sources indicated that there was an effort by series producer MTV Entertainment Studios to find...
Tubi to Launch Four New Original Black Cinema Thrillers From Footage Films (EXCLUSIVE)
The four upcoming thrillers are directed by Christopher B. Stokes (“You Got Served,” “The Stepmother”) from scripts the filmmaker co-wrote with Marques Houston. Stokes and Houston also serve as executive producers on the films, with Footage Films president Juanita Stokes as producer. Tubi has previously worked with Footage Films on several original films, including “The Stepmother” and “The Stepmother 2.”
Trigun Stampede Reveals New Clip For Episode 2 (Exclusive)
Following the big news that the original English Vash The Stampede, Johnny Yong Bosch, would be returning to the role following his original take on the character in the 1998 anime adaptation, Trigun Stampede is continuing to release new episodes following this new iteration of the Humanoid Typhoon. Before episode two arrives, we have a special clip from the upcoming episode that will see Vash facing down some familiar foes from the original series who have also been given a brand new aesthetic.
Frasier Revival Recasts Key Character
One Frasier character will look a bit different when he returns for the upcoming Paramount+ revival: Jack Cutmore-Scott (Deception) has been cast to play Frasier’s son Freddy, our sister site Variety reports. Cutmore-Scott takes over for Trevor Einhorn, who played Freddy on the original Frasier, appearing in a total of eight episodes. (The son of Frasier and Lilith, Freddy was born during an episode of Cheers and was played by a number of child actors on Cheers and Frasier before Einhorn.) Now all grown up, Freddy — or Frederick, as Frasier used to call him — is “a nuanced combination of his...
ABC Sets February Premiere Date for ‘Not Dead Yet’: TCA
ABC has set a February 8 date for its new original comedy series Not Dead Yet, starring Gina Rodriguez. Rodriguez stars as a broke, single writer looking to restart her career as an obituary writer who gets advice from the dead people whose lives she’s writing about, according to the network. Along with Rodriguez, the series also stars Hannah Simone, Lauren Ash, Rick Glassman, Josh Banday and Angela Gibbs.
Jamie Demetriou lands Netflix comedy special
"Stath Lets Flats" creator and star Jamie Demetriou will write and star in the Netflix special "A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou."
‘The Bear’: FX Sets Summer Premiere; Season 2 Upped To 10 Episodes
FX‘s hit series The Bear is set to return early this summer with an increase from 8 episodes to 10. An exact date will be revealed at a later date. The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff, and his strained familial relationships, all...
Award-Winning Netflix Series Ending After Just 2 Seasons
Netflix renewed Mo for a second season, but it will be the show's last. Mo stars comedian Mo Amer as Mohammed "Mo" Najjar, a Palestinian refugee living in Houston seeking asylum in the U.S. The series has earned near-unanimous critical acclaim, and won the Breakthrough Series (Under 40 Minutes) award at the 2022 Gotham Awards.
‘The Bear’s’ expanded Season 2 will premiere just in time for Emmy voting
Season 2 of “The Bear” will premiere in early summer and will expand from eight to 10 episodes, FX announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. The first season of the breakout hit premiered in June 2022, so the Season 2 premiere timeframe isn’t surprising, but it also means that the sophomore installment will be around during Emmy voting for Season 1. Nominations voting runs from June 15-26 and winner voting will take place from Aug. 17-28. Recent shows that have deployed this release strategy were “Ted Lasso,” the two-time defending Best Comedy Series champ, and “Only Murders...
