How to watch ‘Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race’ new Jan. 13 episode for free
After episode 3 of MTV’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15, viewers can tune into the after-episode series “Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race” starting at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on Friday, Jan. 13. Those without cable can watch “Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race” for free...
How to watch the new episode of ‘Love After Lockup,’ stream for free
A new episode of “Love After Lockup” will air on Friday, Jan. 13 at 9 p.m ET on WE Tv. The new episode “Felons 4 Life” can also be streamed live on Philo, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. All platforms offer a free trial for those interested in signing up for an account.
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
How to watch the 71st ‘Miss Universe’ competition on Telemundo, stream for free
The 71st annual “Miss Universe” competition will air on Telemundo on Saturday, Jan. 14 beginning at 7 p.m. ET. For those who can’t watch on the exclusive Spanish-language home, streaming is available on platforms like FuboTV and DirecTV. Both platforms offer a free trial for those interested in signing up for an account.
