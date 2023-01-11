BATES COUNTY, Mo. – Two Butler residents are arrested Thursday evening by state troopers after leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident in rural Bates County. A crash report issued by Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the accident occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. on NW County Road 2001 at NW County Road 2. A southbound traveling vehicle driven by 64-year-old Delbert L. Thomas, and occupied by 37-year-old Tamara D. Thomas, reportedly failed to negotiate an intersection. The vehicle crossed County Road 2 and struck a ditch and fence. The Thomas’s allegedly fled the scene.

BATES COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO