Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
Related
Kansas City suspect accused of shooting, killing man in botched fentanyl deal
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of shooting and killing another man in a botched fentanyl drug deal at an Independence gas station.
northeastnews.net
Felony murder charges filed in Saturday’s double fatality crash
Charles T. Matthews of Kansas City, Kan., faces multiple felony charges in connection with the deaths of two people killed last Saturday at Independence Avenue and Hardesty Avenue when he crashed into their vehicle as he was fleeing from Kansas City, Kan., Police (KCKPD) officers. Matthews faces two counts of...
Clay County man charged for fleeing traffic stop with 5-year-old child inside car
A Lawson, Missouri man is accused of child endangerment after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing his vehicle with an unsecured child inside.
Kansas City woman injured by rock that crashed through her windshield speaks out
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is out of the hospital and speaking out for the first time after she was hit in the head with a rock that crashed through her windshield.
Suspected road rage led to deadly shooting on I-435 in Lenexa
Lenexa police are investigating a suspected case of road rage that turned deadly. Investigators say someone shot and killed a 59-year-old.
Leavenworth police need help identifying suspect in recent shooting
Police said the shooting took place just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 5 near Limit Street and Martin Luther King Drive.
KMZU
Butler residents flee scene of accident, later arrested on drug allegations
BATES COUNTY, Mo. – Two Butler residents are arrested Thursday evening by state troopers after leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident in rural Bates County. A crash report issued by Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the accident occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. on NW County Road 2001 at NW County Road 2. A southbound traveling vehicle driven by 64-year-old Delbert L. Thomas, and occupied by 37-year-old Tamara D. Thomas, reportedly failed to negotiate an intersection. The vehicle crossed County Road 2 and struck a ditch and fence. The Thomas’s allegedly fled the scene.
Court docs: KCK man pointed knife at boy, lead police on deadly bi-state chase
A Kansas City, Kansas, man is accused of pointing a knife at a 13-year-old boy before stealing a vehicle and then leading police on a deadly bi-state chase.
northeastnews.net
272: Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves
On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newcast, Publisher Michael Bushnell is joined by recently promoted Kansas City, Mo., Police Chief Stacey Graves. A 25-year veteran of the department, she was previously the acting Deputy Chief of the Patrol Bureau. They discuss community policing, the homicide rate, recruitment and retention of officers, local control and more.
Kansas City police locate missing girl
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a girl who went missing after not getting on her bus after school on Friday.
Friends remember victims killed in crash after KCK police chase
Friends of Gabriela Trejo-Garcia who was killed after a crash during a Kansas City, Kansas police chase say they want justice.
KCTV 5
Update: Kansas City police found missing 11-year-old girl
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police found Aspen Martin in an update provided at 8:18 p.m. Friday night. Previous coverage is below. Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aspen Martin was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on the morning of Jan. 13. She...
Man found shot after crash on I-435, K-10 in Lenexa, police say
A death investigation in Lenexa, Kansas, closed southbound Interstate 435 at 87th Street for several hours Thursday afternoon.
northwestmoinfo.com
Atchison Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – An Atchison man is in jail today after getting arrested on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County Wednesday. At 4 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 43- year-old Derrick L. Moore who was wanted on an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of the Leavenworth County Sherriff’s Office.
KCTV 5
Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block of Jarboe Court. The fire was large enough to grab attention to several KCTV5 viewers. The Kansas City Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the...
capitalbnews.org
Kansas City Police Dismissed a Black News Site’s Reports of Missing Women. Then One Showed Up.
For more than a month, a 22-year-old Black woman was allegedly held hostage inside a makeshift room in the basement of an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, home. Bound with handcuffs, gagged by duct tape and a metal collar with a padlock around her neck, she was repeatedly raped and whipped by her kidnapper, according to court documents.
One dead, two hurt in Kansas City shootings Thursday
UPDATE: The victim in this homicide has been identified as 30-year-old Jericho Petalino. The other two victims are now in stable condition. ————- KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are in critical condition after back-to-back shootings in Kansas City, Missouri Thursday morning. Around 2:15a.m. officers were called to the 700 block […]
Investigation continues in million dollar Buchanan County meth busts
An investigation continues after the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force made two methamphetamine busts last week, taking meth off the street valued at an estimated $1.25 million. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says members of the strike force first seized 25 pounds of meth as well as guns in the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Law Enforcement Needs Your Help in Locating a Witness in a Rape, Kidnapping Case
The Excelsior Springs Police Department and the Clay County Investigative Squad have identified 36-year-old Jaynie M. Crosdale as a potential witness in the Excelsior Springs rape and kidnapping investigation involving Timothy Haslett, Jr., at 301 Old Orchard Avenue. Crosdale’s last known address was in Kansas City, Missouri. They have...
Former Kansas drug treatment clinic owner sentenced for meth trafficking
The former owner of an Olathe, Kansas, clinic that treated opioid addiction was sentenced for possessing methamphetamine to distribute.
Comments / 0