ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northeastnews.net

Felony murder charges filed in Saturday’s double fatality crash

Charles T. Matthews of Kansas City, Kan., faces multiple felony charges in connection with the deaths of two people killed last Saturday at Independence Avenue and Hardesty Avenue when he crashed into their vehicle as he was fleeing from Kansas City, Kan., Police (KCKPD) officers. Matthews faces two counts of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMZU

Butler residents flee scene of accident, later arrested on drug allegations

BATES COUNTY, Mo. – Two Butler residents are arrested Thursday evening by state troopers after leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident in rural Bates County. A crash report issued by Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the accident occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. on NW County Road 2001 at NW County Road 2. A southbound traveling vehicle driven by 64-year-old Delbert L. Thomas, and occupied by 37-year-old Tamara D. Thomas, reportedly failed to negotiate an intersection. The vehicle crossed County Road 2 and struck a ditch and fence. The Thomas’s allegedly fled the scene.
BATES COUNTY, MO
northeastnews.net

272: Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves

On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newcast, Publisher Michael Bushnell is joined by recently promoted Kansas City, Mo., Police Chief Stacey Graves. A 25-year veteran of the department, she was previously the acting Deputy Chief of the Patrol Bureau. They discuss community policing, the homicide rate, recruitment and retention of officers, local control and more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Update: Kansas City police found missing 11-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police found Aspen Martin in an update provided at 8:18 p.m. Friday night. Previous coverage is below. Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aspen Martin was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on the morning of Jan. 13. She...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Atchison Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant

(ST JOSEPH, MO) – An Atchison man is in jail today after getting arrested on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County Wednesday. At 4 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 43- year-old Derrick L. Moore who was wanted on an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of the Leavenworth County Sherriff’s Office.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block of Jarboe Court. The fire was large enough to grab attention to several KCTV5 viewers. The Kansas City Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

One dead, two hurt in Kansas City shootings Thursday

UPDATE: The victim in this homicide has been identified as 30-year-old Jericho Petalino. The other two victims are now in stable condition. ————- KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are in critical condition after back-to-back shootings in Kansas City, Missouri Thursday morning.  Around 2:15a.m. officers were called to the 700 block […]
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy