First baby of 2023!

BALDWIN, WI – Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) is honored to welcome newborn Colette Pearl Marie Newton as our first baby of the New Year. Colette was welcomed by excited parents Olivia and Elijah Newton on Tuesday January 3, 2023, and weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces. Colette and her beautiful...
Madeline Shafer selected as one of only 33 State Senate Scholars

SPRING VALLEY, WI – After a very rigorous process SV high school junior Madeline “Maddie” Shafer has been selected as one of only 33 State Senate Scholars. In that rigorous process Maddie had to get letters of recommendation, take a test, fill out an application, write essays and submit her transcript before being selected to this unique educational experience offered to high school juniors and seniors.
