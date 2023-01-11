SPRING VALLEY, WI – After a very rigorous process SV high school junior Madeline “Maddie” Shafer has been selected as one of only 33 State Senate Scholars. In that rigorous process Maddie had to get letters of recommendation, take a test, fill out an application, write essays and submit her transcript before being selected to this unique educational experience offered to high school juniors and seniors.

