Elon Musk blames Tesla's $600 billion plunge in market value this year on the Fed - as rising interest rates erode the appeal of stocks
Elon Musk has blamed the Federal Reserve for the sharp decline in Tesla stock this year. Rising interest rates have boosted the appeal of Treasuries relative to stocks, the Tesla CEO said. Tesla stock has been hit by fears that Musk's Twitter purchase is a costly distraction. Elon Musk has...
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
Are The 20% Dividend Yields Being Offered By Treasury Buy/Write ETFs The Real Deal? So Far, Yes.
When it comes to analyzing a dividend yield, the old adage of "if it seems too good to be true, it probably is" is a good rule of thumb to follow. All sorts of stocks, ETFs and CEFs offer yields of 10% or more, but a lot of them prove unsustainable. High yields on stocks can be a result of a cratering share price and an impending dividend cut. CEFs often have fixed distribution yields that they can't generate the necessary gains or income to support. If not one of those reasons, the market environment may simply be ready to turn and push a sector or style out of favor.
Vanguard says the outlook for the 60/40 model of stocks and bonds is looking rosier, but here’s the allocation it prefers the most
It’s still jaw-dropping to look at the chart of asset performance in 2022. The dot for 2022 is way over to the left — that is, signaling a year in which both stocks and bonds plummeted in value. Analysts at Vanguard say, not to worry — they still...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
Stocks will suffer this year as a recession hits, so it could be time to load up on bonds, PIMCO says
Bonds' lower but safer returns will prove attractive when a recession hits the US economy, according to the $1.7 trillion fixed-income giant.
3 Top Breakout Stocks Worth a Buy in 2023
This year, astute investors should apply an active investing approach, which primarily involves zeroing in on those stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band. If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.
Rate rises could add $8.6 trillion to global borrowing costs -S&P
LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Central bank rate rises could land global borrowers with $8.6 trillion in extra debt servicing costs in coming years, S&P Global estimated on Friday, warning of a slowdown in economic activity as a result.
U.S. bond funds saw biggest weekly inflow in 18 months in early Jan
Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. bond funds attracted their biggest weekly inflow in 18 months in the seven days to Jan. 4 on signs of cooling inflation that boosted hopes the Federal Reserve might scale back the size of its interest rate hikes.
Nasdaq logs its best win streak since September as stocks rise ahead of December inflation report
US stocks surged on Wednesday with the Nasdaq 100 notching its first four-day win streak since September. Investors are awaiting the release of the December CPI report on Thursday, with estimates of a 6.5% year-over-year rise. Bank earnings kick off the fourth-quarter reporting season this Friday. Mega-cap tech stocks powered...
S&P 500 Makes Weekly Gains As Inflation Cools: What's Next For The Market?
In the week ahead, investors will see earnings from United Airlines, Netflix and more. Wall Street analysts lowered S&P 500 earnings estimates for the fourth quarter by 6.5% since September, according to FactSet. The S&P 500 is making a strong start to 2023 as yet another key indicator suggests inflation...
Inflation eases in December to 6.5%, but prices remain stubbornly high
The Labor Department released new inflation data set on Thursday, revealing just how hot consumer prices ran in December as the Fed tries to cool the economy.
Markets think the Fed is about to deliver a smaller rate hike, but here's one big reason the central bank could stay aggressive on its next move
Investors are locking in expectations that the Fed will downshift its interest rate hike in February. Easing inflation is fueling a bullish view on a 25-basis-point move but shelter prices may still look sticky to policymakers. Market moves suggest the "iceberg of fear" around inflation is receding, one analyst said.
GES Breaks Above 4% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9), with the stock changing hands as low as $22.18 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
BP Doubles Oil Production From Its Thunder Horse Project
BP plc BP doubled crude oil production from its Thunder Horse project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, per a report by Reuters. For the first time in more than a year, production at the platform increased to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) from the production of 100,000 Boe/d last May.
Earnings Estimates Rising for Artisan Partners (APAM): Will It Gain?
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects...
Climb Global (CLMB) Soars 6.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) shares soared 6.7% in the last trading session to close at $37.15. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 8% gain over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting...
U.S. dollar on the verge of first ‘death cross’ since 2020 as rally unravels
The U.S. dollar is on the verge of its first “death cross” in two-and-a-half years as a rally that peaked in September with the greenback at its highest level in more than two decades unwinds. In market parlance, a death cross occurs when the 50-day moving average of...
Jamf Holding (JAMF) Surges 6.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Jamf Holding (JAMF) shares ended the last trading session 6.3% higher at $19.83. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 19.5% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from the company’s...
Huntington Bancshares' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Friday, shares of Huntington Bancshares Inc's 8.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HBANP) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.70 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.01% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, HBANP was trading at a 98.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.83% in the "Financial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 83.668. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
