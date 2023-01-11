Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg hands Labette County first SEK loss; English drops 30
Pittsburg beats Labette County 61-22 Friday night, handing the Grizzlies their first SEK loss of the season. Mason English leads Pittsburg with 30 points. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Pittsburg hands Labette County first SEK loss;...
koamnewsnow.com
Police locate missing Missouri Woman out of Aurora
AURORA, Mo. - An early morning kidnapping concluded with the location of victim, Andrea Wilson, according to the Aurora & Marionville Police Department. Wilson, 20, went missing on Saturday morning at around 2:00 A.M. after she was allegedly forced into a Blue Dodge Truck at 08 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo., according to police.
koamnewsnow.com
Shannon's Big 3 of the week: armed robbery and drug yards
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. -- On January 8th -- an armed robbery occurred at a Casey's. A male wearing a tan hoodie that was pulled tight to hide his identity was seen entering the store and then was seen displaying a handgun in front of the cashier in a threatening manner. After he got an undisclosed amount of cash -- he was seen getting into a car and travelling east towards Webb City. Nobody was injured in the robbery and if you have any information authorities encourage you to contact them.
koamnewsnow.com
Chetopa music teacher named Outstanding Music Educator of the Year
CHETOPA, Kan. -- A southeast Kansas music teacher is being recognized with a state award. Alan Paxson has worked at Chetopa schools for 45 years teaching music and directing the schools band and choir. Thursday he was surprised with an award from the Kansas Music Educators Association: Outstanding Music Educator...
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg High School student earns admission to the School of Art Institute of Chicago
PITTSBURG, Kan. - A Pittsburg High School senior accomplished a big feat. McKenzie Rowe is a senior at PHS and she is the first ever from the high school to get into the School of Art Institute of Chicago. The school counselor at PHS says a lot have applied for...
koamnewsnow.com
Pre-K Quapaw Elementary (01/12/23)
Pre-K Quapaw Elementary (01/12/23) COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BR…
koamnewsnow.com
Tractor trailer crashes off I-44 into the woods near Missouri / Oklahoma state line
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - About 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2023, reports along I-44 east at 2.8 MM of a tractor trailer crash alerted Newton County Central Dispatch and Missouri State Highway Patrol. On scene we learn an eastbound tractor trailer was approaching the weigh station, made contact with...
koamnewsnow.com
City of Joplin asks residents to submit internet connectivity information
Joplin, Mo. - The City of Joplin is asking its residents and businesses to log data about their internet and speed connectivity through a study by the Federal Communications Commission. Assistant City Manager Tony Robyn says, "It's more than internet connectivity, it's really almost treated as utility now, you got...
koamnewsnow.com
Cold windy night but we will start to warm back up. Also, let's look at our next storm system.
I hope you had a great Thursday even though we got a little bit of snow and of course it is much colder outside for us today. We will slowly warm back up over the next few days. Lets look at our snow stats. We got about 3/4 of an...
Comments / 0