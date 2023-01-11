ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

Pittsburg hands Labette County first SEK loss; English drops 30

Pittsburg beats Labette County 61-22 Friday night, handing the Grizzlies their first SEK loss of the season. Mason English leads Pittsburg with 30 points. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Pittsburg hands Labette County first SEK loss;...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Police locate missing Missouri Woman out of Aurora

AURORA, Mo. - An early morning kidnapping concluded with the location of victim, Andrea Wilson, according to the Aurora & Marionville Police Department. Wilson, 20, went missing on Saturday morning at around 2:00 A.M. after she was allegedly forced into a Blue Dodge Truck at 08 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo., according to police.
AURORA, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Shannon's Big 3 of the week: armed robbery and drug yards

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. -- On January 8th -- an armed robbery occurred at a Casey's. A male wearing a tan hoodie that was pulled tight to hide his identity was seen entering the store and then was seen displaying a handgun in front of the cashier in a threatening manner. After he got an undisclosed amount of cash -- he was seen getting into a car and travelling east towards Webb City. Nobody was injured in the robbery and if you have any information authorities encourage you to contact them.
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Chetopa music teacher named Outstanding Music Educator of the Year

CHETOPA, Kan. -- A southeast Kansas music teacher is being recognized with a state award. Alan Paxson has worked at Chetopa schools for 45 years teaching music and directing the schools band and choir. Thursday he was surprised with an award from the Kansas Music Educators Association: Outstanding Music Educator...
CHETOPA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

City of Joplin asks residents to submit internet connectivity information

Joplin, Mo. - The City of Joplin is asking its residents and businesses to log data about their internet and speed connectivity through a study by the Federal Communications Commission. Assistant City Manager Tony Robyn says, "It's more than internet connectivity, it's really almost treated as utility now, you got...
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy