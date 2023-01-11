Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Says Prince William & Kate Middleton's Romance Made Him Question Future With Ex Chelsy Davy
Prior to his romance with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry admitted that watching his brother, Prince William, fall in love with his wife, Kate Middleton, made him question his future with his then-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. In an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Spare, the royal got candid about how his older sibling’s relationship made him question whether Davy, whom he dated for six years, could be his future wife, a sentiment he said came from the fun times the four shared together.“Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with...
Prince William is Reportedly ‘Livid’ That Prince Harry Allowed This Particular Princess Diana Footage in the Docuseries
Throughout Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry recalls his mother Princess Diana’s own struggles with tabloids. Commenting on old footage of the late royal, the Duke of Sussex takes time during the Netflix docuseries to explain how difficult his mother’s relationship with the media became. But there’s one particular interview included in the series Harry’s older brother Prince William is reportedly not happy about. In the docuseries, footage of Princess Diana’s infamous interview with Panorama is featured, in which she discusses the dissolution of her marriage and her struggles as a member of the royal family. According to one royal expert,...
Prince Harry Admits He Doesn't Remember Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Ceremony: My 'Brother Was Gone Forever'
Prince Harry had a lot of thoughts and feelings when his older brother, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in 2011. “The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” the 38-year-old writes in his new memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”The red-headed royal admitted that the “ceremony is mostly...
Prince Harry Felt Meghan Markle Was Stealing the Royal "Limelight" Just Like Princess Diana Once Did
It was threatening to other royals, apparently.
Prince Harry Claims Kate Middleton Showed Subtle Sign Of Rage At Meeting With Meghan Markle
With the launch of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," the former senior royal is busy with his press tour. No doubt, this is launching the royal family into renewed terror. Not only did Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" drop some bombshells, but Harry's memoir and myriad interviews are leaving little to the imagination about the once-mysterious workings of the royal family. There is no shortage of startling revelations in Harry's memoir. He writes about a fight between him and brother Prince William, he opens up about retracing Princess Diana's last night, and he claims that William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, encouraged Harry to wear the infamous Nazi uniform.
Prince William Did Not Want Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Get Married At The Same Venue As He & Kate Middleton, Book Claims
Prince William played a major role in deciding where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot. In the Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir, Spare, Harry recalled a conversation with his older brother prior to his 2018 nuptials to the former Suits actress about where the ceremony was going to be held. “We wanted to get married quickly. But the Palace couldn’t seem to pick a date. Or a venue,” the estranged member of the royal family penned in the book, set to be released on Tuesday, January 10. “While waiting for a decree from on high, from the nebulous...
Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.
Body Language Expert Says the Way Meghan Markle Always Looks Directly Into Cameras Is ‘Fearless’
A body language expert explains why Meghan Markle looking directly at a camera is a 'fearless' move while another expert shares how Meghan and Kate approach this differently.
Prince Harry admits he was 'EMBARRASSED' to show Meghan his Nottingham Cottage home
Prince Harry wrote in his memoir Spare that although he had been looking forward to showing Meghan his London home, he worried that the two-bedroom cottage might not live up to expectations.
Prince Harry Says Prince William Never Told Him About Kate Middleton Engagement: A Break Down of Their Rift
From young boys bonded by their unique positions and the tragic death of their mother, to grown men with obvious tension, Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has become more strained in recent years. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the breakdown of his relationship with his brother.
Following Prince William’s Extramarital Affair Rumors, Kate Middleton Spotted Without Engagement Ring
Prince William and Kate Middleton tried to make a statement following Prince Harry’s memoir release by visiting Liverpool. In their first outing after the bombshell book to inaugurate the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, the Prince and Princess of Wales gave out happy vibes. However, the quick tour became famous for all the wrong reasons. The absence of the £400,000 engagement ring from Middleton’s finger gave birth to a lot of controversies and speculations.
Prince Harry ‘Wanted to Go Home’ After Seeing Prince William at Prince Philip’s Funeral
Prince Harry reportedly recalled seeing Prince William at Prince Philip's funeral in his 'Spare' memoir, noting changes in his brother's appearance before asking himself one question.
“Pa Likes It When Women Wear..” – Prince Harry Reveals What King Charles Despised Before Meeting Meghan Markle
Prince Harry did not hold back anything when he wrote his memoir Spare. There was an outright war waged between the royal families over the same. Despite the chaos, the memoir has finally reached its audience with some fascinating revelations about the family members. Nonetheless, he stressed his father and brother the most. In such an instance, he the incident of his father King Charles meeting Meghan Markle for the first time and how he played his cards right to get the approval of his dad.
Former Royal Butler Insists Prince Harry Is ‘Saying Things That Don’t Add Up’ Now
Here's what a former royal butler, who worked for King Charles III and his family, is saying about some things in Harry's interviews not "adding up."
Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton’s Husband Reportedly Publicly Addressed Prince Harry’s Spare Drama for the First Time
Kate Middleton and Prince William were back on their royal duties after the release of Prince Harry's book Spare. The future king seemingly addressed the drama during the outing, according to a report. Prince William Publicly Addressed Prince Harry Spare Drama?. Well-wishers gathered to welcome the Prince and Princess of...
Prince Harry Tells Stephen Colbert That British Press Accounts Of Afghanistan Kill Count Are “A Dangerous Lie”
In his latest stop on the Spare book tour, Prince Harry appeared with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show last night and addressed the controversial inclusion in his new memoir of the number of his kills while serving in the British Army during the war against Afghanistan. “I made a choice to share it because, having spent nearly two decades working with veterans all around the world, I think the most important thing is to be honest and to be able to give space to others to be able to share their experiences without any shame,” the Duke of Sussex said,...
1 Accusation Prince Harry Left out of ‘Spare’ Has Some Saying the Royal Family Should Attempt Peacemaking
Because Prince Harry didn't address a previously mentioned accusation regarding Archie's skin color in 'Spare' some say 'now is the time' for the royal family to try reconciling.
Prince Harry Was ‘Evasive’ and Showed ‘Discomfort’ When Questioned About Prince William, Says Body Language Expert
Prince Harry is in the process of promoting his autobiography, Spare. A body language expert says Harry showed signs of "discomfort" when asked about Prince William.
‘The monarchy’s a laughing stock’: readers react to Prince Harry’s Spare
Views range from sympathy for the Sussexes in light of treatment by royals and tabloids, to regarding them as being ‘as entitled as the others’
Prince William and Kate Middleton Make First Public Outing Since Prince Harry's Book Release
Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared to be in good spirits when they stepped out for their first official outing since the release of Prince Harry's "Spare" memoir on Thursday. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Liverpool, where they made stops at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital and the Open Door Charity, which focuses on supporting young adults across Merseyside with their mental health.
