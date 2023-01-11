Read full article on original website
Sale of 3 Bethlehem churches and parking lot could be back on, church leader says
The Bethlehem Parking Authority won’t exercise eminent domain to seize a church parking lot, a decision that could clear the way for the sale of the parking lot and three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem. In a letter sent to St. John’s Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church, a copy of which...
Easton OKs how 2 Downtown projects will look, holds off on extending meter hours
The developers of two properties in Downtown Easton earned city approval this week for how the projects can look. Easton City Council on Wednesday voted without dissent to approve certificates of appropriateness recommended in December by the Easton Historic District Commission for changes to several city properties. Among them were a two-story addition atop an existing building at 8 Centre Square, next to Lehn’s Court, and the renovation of the three-story building that was home to Joe’s Deli at 233-35 Northampton St.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton Winter Market returns to Northampton Street for 2023
Easton Winter Market returns to Northampton Street for 2023. Melanie DeVault at the Portch Tea stand pauses to pet Pippin as owner Domenica Stabp, of Phillipsburg, shops at the Mia & Maddie bakery stand during opening day of the Easton Farmers’ Market 11th annual Winter Market on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, on the 300 block of Northampton Street, which is closed to traffic for the weekly gathering.Get Photo.
sauconsource.com
Lower Saucon Residents File Appeal Over Landfill Rezoning
A group of Lower Saucon Township residents who oppose a rezoning amendment adopted by township council that paves the way for an expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill filed an appeal in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas Friday. The appeal filed by Easton attorney Gary Asteak on behalf of...
lehighvalleynews.com
Bethlehem Township awarded millions in infrastructure loan
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. — Bethlehem Township has gotten a state loan of more than $8 million to help prevent flooding by renovating its stormwater system. The commonwealth has loaned Bethlehem Township more than $8 million. The money will be used to help prevent flooding by renovating stormwater basins through...
Luzerne County water main break repaired
UPDATE: A Luzerne County water main break that affected several communities has been repaired. NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break in Luzerne County affected service for several townships in Luzerne County throughout the day on Saturday. Pennsylvania American Water alerted the public to a water main break in the Nanticoke area at […]
lehighvalleynews.com
More in Lehigh Valley are finding acts of service capture spirit of Martin Luther King Day
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Much as Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life to improving the lives of others, Monday's celebration of Martin Luther King Day will see Lehigh Valley organizations celebrate, memorialize and act in the name of the Civil Rights leader. Some groups, such as the Volunteer Center...
LehighValleyLive.com
Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured.
2-alarm fire displaces residents of Lehigh County home. Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured. Get Photo. 4 / 8. 2-alarm fire...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through house in Hanover Twp.
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Officials are investigating a fire that tore through a Lehigh County home. Firefighters were called around 3:15 p.m. Friday to a house in the 1600 block of Irving Street in Hanover Township. Thick flames and heavy smoke were seen billowing out of the home. It's not...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Extraordinary Mansion Just a Stone’s Throw Away from Bucks County
The estate, just over the river from Bucks County, is one of the most unique homes in the nearby area. One of the most incredible mansions near the Bucks County area has recently gone up for sale, and local residents are taking notice. . . Windward Farms, located in Milford,...
lehighvalleynews.com
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day: events and volunteer opportunities in the Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marking the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., is observed on the third Monday of January each year. In the Lehigh Valley, there are events and volunteer opportunities to commemorate Dr. King, with MLK Day being the only federal holiday also designated by Congress as a national day of service.
2-alarm fire displaces residents of Lehigh County home (PHOTOS)
A fast-moving blaze Friday afternoon left a Lehigh County home uninhabitable, displacing two adult residents, officials said. The two-alarm fire was reported about 3:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Irving Street near Airport Center Road in Hanover Township. “At this point it appears the fire started in the...
Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies
Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Coffee Shops in Bucks County, PA
You won't want to miss the local coffee shops when you're in Bucks County. With their scenic countryside surroundings and small-town charm, coffee shops in the area are an excellent way to unwind after a long day. Bucks County Coffee Shops. While many coffee shops in the region are great,...
WFMZ-TV Online
$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
New grocer replacing Ahart’s Market steps closer to opening in South Bethlehem
Work currently is underway along Montclair Avenue to bring back a neighborhood grocer for South Bethlehem and neighboring Fountain Hill residents. When Ahart’s Market shuttered in April 2021, it sent folks mainly living near the Five Points intersection to travel about a half mile away to C-Town Market, 220/230 E. Third St. The U.S. Department of Agriculture classifies the city’s Southside as a “food desert,” meaning it features a large proportion of households with inadequate access to transportation and limited access to stores selling fresh produce and healthy groceries at affordable prices.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church
READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
WFMZ-TV Online
Agreement finalized for sale of former Allentown State Hospital to City Center
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An agreement has been finalized for the sale of the site of the former state hospital in Allentown. “Now that the agreement is executed, we are starting the planning process and will begin working with City planners to develop a project that creates local tax revenue for the City and Allentown School District,” said City Center President J.B. Reilly.
UPDATE: Wreck on Interstate 81 slows traffic in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An overturned vehicle slowed traffic Friday morning in Luzerne County. The wreck on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 172 between the Pittston Dupont exit and the Wilkes-Barre exit stopped traffic before 10 a.m. Friday, according to PennDOT. There is no word on injuries or...
Police searching for suspect in Luzerne County robbery
WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery in Luzerne County Friday night. White Haven Police say a man robbed the Exxon Mobil gas station along the 500 block of Church Street in the borough around 10 p.m. Friday night. Police say the man...
