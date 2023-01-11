Read full article on original website
capradio.org
Storm updates: Evacuation warnings issued for areas near Wilton, Rancho Murieta
The Sacramento Valley — and much of Northern California — has experienced a series of powerful and deadly storm systems over the past month. And it’s not over yet: The National Weather Service is forecasting more strong storm systems will roll through the region in the coming week.
Fox40
Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ for Yolo County
(KTXL) — On Friday, Caltrans District 3 has announced plans for its next “Dump Day” in Yolo County. Yolo County residents will be able to get rid of trash for free at the Woodland Maintenance Station on North East Street in Woodland on Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
'Torrential rainfall' blasts Sacramento Valley and foothills
A narrow cold frontal rainband swept the Sacramento Valley and foothills Saturday morning, dumping torrential rain for a short period.
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
Debris in Folsom Reservoir from runoff, flooding could impact Roseville water taste, odor
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The rain isn't over for Northern California as another series of atmospheric river storms kicks off another wet weekend. While the rain is helpful for California's drought, other impacts may not be as beneficial. In Roseville, water distribution crews found low water clarity and extra organics...
Elk Grove Citizen
EG city officials declare local emergency, following storms
Elk Grove city officials on Jan. 9 declared a local emergency after a series of heavy rainstorms caused flooding, power outages, and fallen trees across the Elk Grove region in the past week. This action makes the city government potentially eligible for Sacramento County, state, and federal disaster relief funding...
Officials issue Evacuation Order for Wilton, surrounding areas
WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Order for the Wilton area due to an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas mainly impacted are: Highway 16 and Grantline west to Highway 99, south to Valensin, and north east to...
Roseville and Citrus Heights recap recent storm damage
(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms. It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern […]
Watch: Bear lands on California roof after tree topples amid atmospheric river-fueled windstorm
A bear was spotted on top of a roof in rural Northern California moments after a tree toppled onto the home during one of the ferocious storms that have pummeled the state since late December.
Getting Answers: Why are PG&E bills skyrocketing?
WEST SACRAMENTO – While PG&E is in the middle of restoring power to customers, it is also taking some heated calls.Customers told CBS13 their bills have increased significantly, sometimes by hundreds of dollars.So why are PG&E bills so much higher right now?"It's important that folks understand that PG&E doesn't make a profit on the use of natural gas – when folks are using natural gas," said Jeff Smith, a spokesperson. "That's strictly a pass-along cost that's based on the market price."Smith says cold weather has played a role. There is also higher demand and tighter supplies on the West Coast....
KCRA.com
The Sacramento Weir: What it is, and when it comes into play
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When relentless rains hammered the Sacramento Valley, the American and Sacramento Rivers rose quickly. The Department of Water Resources constantly monitored the river levels and rising water. "We monitor that level and that determines whether or not if we open or close the weir," said Casey...
Flood watches and wind advisories issued in the Sacramento area for the weekend
(KTXL) — The Sacramento Valley is under a wind advisory and flood watch, as another atmospheric river is predicted to hit the area this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, central and southern Sacramento Valley along with the Northeast Foothills is under a moderate wind advisory from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The […]
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. east of Stockton on Wednesday. Wind speeds reached 90 miles per hour, which was strong enough to break many trees.
Weeks of storms have been deadly to the Sacramento unhoused community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This onslaught of storms - a seemingly never-ending parade of atmospheric rivers - is dangerous, expensive, and deadly. Some of the most vulnerable among us are those who are unsheltered during this weather. Two people died this past weekend in Sacramento County after trees fell on their tents.
KCRA.com
Sacramento crews respond to commercial fire near Del Paso Heights
The cause of a structure fire that occurred in the Del Paso Heights area on Saturday is being investigated, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Sac Fire said that the flames were contained at a residential fourplex home on the 700 block of Lindsay Avenue. There were no injuries reported.
Recent California storms can take physical, mental toll on communities
ARDEN-ARCADE – There is often a side not seen in how severe weather impacts communities. A physical toll is noticeable when it comes to damage and cleanup. But doctors warn it could also be affecting your mental health.In an Arden-Arcade neighborhood, residents are not dealing with a flooding issue or downed trees. "Well, mostly it's cold," Sally Seymour said. "I've got plenty of batteries – I've got plenty of candles."Instead, these homes have not had electricity since Sunday."We had the storm and then the power went out," Glenn Thomayer said. "Came back on and then went off again."Power outages, downed...
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: UC Davis professor accused of rape, latest on CA inflation relief payments, holiday weekend snow forecast
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Highway 49 closed near Auburn due to rockslide, CHP says
(KTXL) — State Route 49 has been closed inside the Auburn State Recreation Area due to a rockslide near Lincoln Way in Auburn, according to the California Highway Patrol. The roadway has been closed since 5:01 a.m. between Old Foresthill Road and Lincoln Way and there is no estimated time of reopening, the agency. The […]
KCRA.com
Tornado with 90 mph winds hit Calaveras County and uprooted trees, National Weather Service says
A tornado with 90 mph winds touched down in Calaveras County during Tuesday’s early morning severe weather and caused extensive tree damage, the National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday. Straight-line 75 mph winds near Oakdale in Stanislaus County caused property damage minutes earlier. The National Weather Service said that...
