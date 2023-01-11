ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox40

Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ for Yolo County

(KTXL) — On Friday, Caltrans District 3 has announced plans for its next “Dump Day” in Yolo County. Yolo County residents will be able to get rid of trash for free at the Woodland Maintenance Station on North East Street in Woodland on Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

EG city officials declare local emergency, following storms

Elk Grove city officials on Jan. 9 declared a local emergency after a series of heavy rainstorms caused flooding, power outages, and fallen trees across the Elk Grove region in the past week. This action makes the city government potentially eligible for Sacramento County, state, and federal disaster relief funding...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Officials issue Evacuation Order for Wilton, surrounding areas

WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Order for the Wilton area due to an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas mainly impacted are: Highway 16 and Grantline west to Highway 99, south to Valensin, and north east to...
WILTON, CA
FOX40

Roseville and Citrus Heights recap recent storm damage

(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms. It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Why are PG&E bills skyrocketing?

WEST SACRAMENTO – While PG&E is in the middle of restoring power to customers, it is also taking some heated calls.Customers told CBS13 their bills have increased significantly, sometimes by hundreds of dollars.So why are PG&E bills so much higher right now?"It's important that folks understand that PG&E doesn't make a profit on the use of natural gas – when folks are using natural gas," said Jeff Smith, a spokesperson. "That's strictly a pass-along cost that's based on the market price."Smith says cold weather has played a role. There is also higher demand and tighter supplies on the West Coast....
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

The Sacramento Weir: What it is, and when it comes into play

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When relentless rains hammered the Sacramento Valley, the American and Sacramento Rivers rose quickly. The Department of Water Resources constantly monitored the river levels and rising water. "We monitor that level and that determines whether or not if we open or close the weir," said Casey...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento crews respond to commercial fire near Del Paso Heights

The cause of a structure fire that occurred in the Del Paso Heights area on Saturday is being investigated, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Sac Fire said that the flames were contained at a residential fourplex home on the 700 block of Lindsay Avenue. There were no injuries reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Recent California storms can take physical, mental toll on communities

ARDEN-ARCADE – There is often a side not seen in how severe weather impacts communities. A physical toll is noticeable when it comes to damage and cleanup. But doctors warn it could also be affecting your mental health.In an Arden-Arcade neighborhood, residents are not dealing with a flooding issue or downed trees. "Well, mostly it's cold," Sally Seymour said. "I've got plenty of batteries – I've got plenty of candles."Instead, these homes have not had electricity since Sunday."We had the storm and then the power went out," Glenn Thomayer said. "Came back on and then went off again."Power outages, downed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KGET

Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Highway 49 closed near Auburn due to rockslide, CHP says

(KTXL) — State Route 49 has been closed inside the Auburn State Recreation Area due to a rockslide near Lincoln Way in Auburn, according to the California Highway Patrol. The roadway has been closed since 5:01 a.m. between Old Foresthill Road and Lincoln Way and there is no estimated time of reopening, the agency. The […]
AUBURN, CA

