A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Top Poli-Sci Expert and Former Professor Compares and Contrasts the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not HomelessAndrei TapalagaMount Holly, NJ
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Biden’s Troubles Mount as Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate After 2nd Batch of Top-Secret Docs FoundWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Donation Honors Dr. Trout, Victim of Springfield Mall Shooting
Dr.Trout, a Springfield doctor who died from the Springfield Mall attacks of 1985 was remembered recently when an anonymous donor gave $15,000 for emergency equipment to Springfield police, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. E. Earl Trout was a beloved physician injured Oct. 30, 1985 when Sylvia Seegrist, who...
Mayfair community questions Philadelphia PD leadership after quadruple shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mayfair residents are uniting to help end violence in the neighborhood. The meeting comes four days after four men were shot, and the community addressed the Philadelphia Police Department's police leadership about what can be done to stop the gun violence.The meeting happened at Lincoln High School just blocks from where four men were shot Monday night, three fatally, in what police say was a targeted drive-by attack."Who is going to protect us?" one resident said.Four nights after a quadruple shooting left three men dead just blocks from Abraham Lincoln High School, Mayfair residents addressed Philadelphia police...
CBS3 Mysteries: 13 years later, murder of Southwest Philly woman remains unsolved
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thirteen years ago, Tara Brooks was shot and killed in her home in Philadelphia. No one has been arrested in the case, and the mystery continues to haunt her family."She said, 'I'll see y'all tomorrow,'" Khalif Ali, Brooks' brother, said. And that was it.That was the last time Khalif Ali saw his sister."My sister was murdered in 2009, Nov. 17," Ali said. Just before Thanksgiving in 2009, a woman known for her laid-back, funny ways was shot dead inside her Southwest Philadelphia home."I've been putting her picture on my phone since that day," Ali said while showing the lock...
Identified after 65 years, ‘Boy in the Box’ gets new headstone on his 70th birthday
Joseph Augustus Zarelli would have turned 70 years old Friday. Zarelli, known as the “Boy in the Box,” was 4 years old when his body was found in Philadelphia in 1957. He was identified in December, and two new headstones were unveiled at his grave.
Woman injured, officer fires gun during dog attack in Manayunk
"I've never heard a woman yell like that, she had such pain in her eyes," one witness said.
Video: Suspect wanted for shooting man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot a 25-year-old man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section.Editors note: Warning, the video above is disturbing. Police say surveillance video shows the suspect in the white hooded sweatshirt running from the scene at the intersection of Old York Road and Ruscomb Street last April.The suspect continued to fire several more shots at the victim as he attempted to run away. The victim survived.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
2 men wanted for 5 burglaries in Delaware, Montgomery Counties: police
ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are searching for burglary suspects who went on a two-hour crime spree spanning two Pennsylvania counties, targeting restaurants and leaving behind a lot of damage.The burglaries happened in Delaware and Montgomery Counties. Authorities are asking residents and business owners to be aware of who is around.Security video showed two masked suspects -- one holding a crowbar -- inside Carlino's Specialty Foods in Ardmore. Police claim the suspects were searching for cash.It happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 9."Felt like I was violated," Sam's Brick Oven Pizza owner Christ Thornton said.Next door, Thornton says his pizza...
Cobbs Creek triple shooting leaves 2 men critically wounded
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood sent a teenager and two men to the hospital. The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday at 60th and Catherine Streets.According to police, a 56-year-old man was shot twice in his chest and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.A 21-year-old man was critically wounded after he was shot once in the chest, police said.A 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his right ear, police said. He's in stable condition at the hospital.No arrests have been made.
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle Co. Police identify 3 New York men in residential burglary investigation
Three men from New York face charges in Delaware, months after about $200,000 worth of property was stolen in two residential burglaries. New Castle County Police said Thursday that large amounts of jewelry and money were taken during a break-in last April in the Newark area, as no one was home. Also, in June, another burglary was reported in a nearby neighborhood.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia
fox29.com
Man, 36, dies at hospital after being stabbed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division is investigating a stabbing in North Philadelphia that left one man dead, according to police. Authorities say police responded to Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus for a report of a prior assault around 2:36 a.m. Officials say a 36-year-old man who...
WBOC
Dover Man Shot in the Face, Police Searching for Suspect
DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was sent to the hospital after being shot Thursday evening in Manchester Square. Dover Police say that shots were fired in the unit block of Stevenson Drive around 6 p.m. Police did not find a victim at the scene but a 20-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital with a gun shot wound to his face. The man was not able to communicate well with offers due to his injury. He was taken to a New Castle County Hospital for further treatment.
NBC Philadelphia
Car Crashes Into Philly Police Building, Flips Over Near Park
A BMW crashed into a Philadelphia police building and then flipped over near a park before the driver got out and began fighting another person following an apparent road rage incident in Delaware County, investigators told NBC10. The black BMW slammed into the Philadelphia Police department’s 12th District building at...
Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month, gunfire outside of a birthday party in Camden killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen.No arrest has been made, and the teen's family is pleading for answers.At 14 — Daimeon Allen was the life of the party and beloved by his large family."He played all the time," Shamane Allen, Daimeon's mother, said. "Everything was a joke. He just wanted to be happy all of the time."Daimeon was at a party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden."It was a Sweet 16 birthday party, we know there were approximately 30 juveniles at...
Authorities investigating rowhome collapse in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A rowhome under renovation in West Philadelphia collapsed into a pile of rubble Friday morning.It happened around 11:15 a.m. along 63rd and Vine Streets.There was no one inside the building and no injuries to anyone.Along with the fire department, the Philadelphia Water Department and Philadelphia Gas Works are on the scene.This story has been updated to reflect that the building was being renovated, not demolished.
fox29.com
Fairhill shooting leaves man, 20, critically injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured in Fairhill on Wednesday. Police say at 7:22 p.m., they received a call about a shooting on the 3300 block of North Front Street. Upon arrival, officers say they located a 20-year-old man with two gunshot wounds,...
southjerseyobserver.com
51-Year Old Man Reported Missing From Whitman Park; Contact Authorities With Any Information
The Camden County Police Department seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing adult from Whitman Park. Miles McDonald, 51, has been reported missing from the 2000 block of Ferry Avenue. He is described as a black male, 5’7”, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black, braided hair.
NBC Philadelphia
Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom
Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday. A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass while vandalizing churches in N.J.
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in the incidents, indicating it may be the same person, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the front window...
phillypolice.com
Comments / 1