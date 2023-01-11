Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Wood, Moore score 21, Murray State downs UIC 81-64
MURRAY, Ky. — Led by Jacobi Wood's and Brian Moore Jr.'s 21 points, the Murray State Racers defeated the UIC Flames 81-64 on Saturday night. The Racers are now 10-8 on the season, while the Flames dropped to 9-10.
voiceofalexandria.com
Sheppard puts up 22, Belmont defeats Northern Iowa 76-72
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Led by Ben Sheppard's 22 points, the Belmont Bruins defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers 76-72 on Saturday night. The Bruins are now 13-6 on the season, while the Panthers dropped to 9-9.
voiceofalexandria.com
Ognacevic's 22 lead Lipscomb past Austin Peay 86-72
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Led by Jacob Ognacevic's 22 points, the Lipscomb Bisons defeated the Austin Peay Governors 86-72 on Saturday night. The Bisons moved to 11-8 with the win and the Governors fell to 8-11.
voiceofalexandria.com
New state representative's house could be sold at public auction
WATERLOO — A former Waterloo City Council member who recently joined the state Legislature may lose his house. Jerome Amos Jr.’s house, at 119 Ricker Street, will be up for public auction on Feb. 8. Legal notice of the auction appeared in the classified section of Wednesday’s Courier.
Comments / 0