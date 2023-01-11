Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Devastation in California from floods is reminiscent to that in British Columbia.JulianCalifornia State
Federal Judge Rejects Elon Musk's Attempt to Move or Delay TrialSilence DoGood
Related
Suspect who fatally shot Riverside deputy, former SDPD officer identified
A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and a former San Diego Police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday afternoon.
Pipe-wielding Tesla driver attacks cars on Glendale freeway
Frightening video captured the moment a Tesla driver stopped to violently attack a car on the 2 Freeway during a road rage incident in Glendale. In the video, the Tesla driver is seen slamming on his brakes, hopping out of his SUV, running toward the victim’s car and striking it multiple times with a large […]
Sheriff’s deputy shot, killed in California; suspect in custody
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — A sheriff’s deputy in California has been shot and killed in the line of duty, officials say. A suspect is also reportedly in custody. Riverside County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter Friday afternoon confirmed that a deputy was shot and said that the officer was taken to an area hospital. where he later died from his injuries.
Vigil set for teacher who died after being police used stun gun
A vigil is set Saturday evening in memory of Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matters cofounder Patrisse Cullors, who went into cardiac arrest and died Jan. 3 after Los Angeles police used a stun gun and shackled him following a traffic crash in Venice. It will be held...
pasadenaweekly.com
Pasadena father arrested after driving family off cliff
Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena was arrested on Jan. 2 after he and his family were recovered at the base of a cliff off Route 1 just south of San Francisco. Patel has been charged with child endangerment and attempted murder of his 41-year-old wife and two children, a 7-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.
foxla.com
Riverside County deputy hospitalized after shooting in Lake Elsinore
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A deputy in Riverside County was rushed to the hospital after being shot Friday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane in Lake Elsinore. A deputy was shot and the suspect was taken into custody, the department reported.
Man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside cell tower arrested
Authorities on Thursday announced they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody.
Son remembers his postal worker mother, fatally stabbed while walking home in Oakland
A heartbroken son is opening up after his mother, a 71-year-old immigrant from Brazil and a veteran of the U.S. Postal Service, was stabbed to death just three houses down from her home in Oakland.
51-year-old charged with homicide after Suisun City killing
SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police worked closely with the Solano County District Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Task Force to arrest 51-year-old Martinez resident Richard Klein on homicide charges. Law enforcement say he is a suspect in a Dec. 15, 2022 Suisun City killing in the...
Authorities arrest Riverside County man suspected of throwing dog over razor wire fence
A Riverside County man suspected of throwing a dog over a fence topped with razor wire was arrested, authorities say.
CHP Officer saves three inside car teetering over cliff at Boulder Creek
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- A California Highway Patrol Officer saved three people from falling over a cliff at 855 Old Mill Road on Friday. CHP Santa Cruz Officer Murphy arrived and calmly instructed them to leave the car safely. Nobody was hurt, and all three escaped the car. CHP Santa Cruz said the three occupants The post CHP Officer saves three inside car teetering over cliff at Boulder Creek appeared first on KION546.
Oakland police arrest suspect who allegedly stabbed two women, one fatally
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a man suspected in two stabbings this week, one of which left a West Oakland woman dead.Early Monday morning, just before 1 a.m. police officers responded to the 3400 block of International Boulevard after a report of woman being assaulted with a knife. Arriving officers found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.Police did not identify the victim or provide any information regarding her condition.Two days later, just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Oakland Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of 8th Street for a report...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station
LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
KTLA.com
24-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in Riverside County
A 24-year-old woman from Indio has been arrested and is accused of attempted murder, officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. On Jan. 8, just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road in an unincorporated area of Palm Desert, according to a RCSD news release.
Wounded driver arrives at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City after report of shooting on 10 Fwy
Emergency responders were dispatched to Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City after a man who said he had been shot while driving on the 10 Freeway drove to the studio lot.
KTLA.com
Thieves rob victim of $560,000 in jewelry off 22 Freeway in Orange County
Detectives with the Garden Grove Police Department are investigating after $560,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a person’s car in broad daylight off the 22 Freeway Thursday. Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 12:41 p.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Trask Avenue, according...
Friends, family mourn 13-year-old fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles
Candles have been placed along a sidewalk in downtown Los Angeles as friends and family mourn a 13-year-old who was fatally stabbed in a fight with another teen earlier this week.
San Jose woman claims husband forced her to kidnap Baby Brandon
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Another strange twist happened in court Friday for an already bizarre baby kidnapping case in San Jose. A woman who pleaded no contest to kidnapping Baby Brandon from his grandmother’s home is now claiming that she was forced to commit the crime by someone who held a gun to her […]
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly committed several robberies in San Bernardino has been arrested
A man who allegedly committed a string of robberies at businesses in San Bernardino has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives were able to link at least 10 robberies to the suspect, who was identified as Hakeem McKinnon, a 21-year-old resident of Victorville. Detectives also found...
NBC Los Angeles
Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
Comments / 0