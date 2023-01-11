OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a man suspected in two stabbings this week, one of which left a West Oakland woman dead.Early Monday morning, just before 1 a.m. police officers responded to the 3400 block of International Boulevard after a report of woman being assaulted with a knife. Arriving officers found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.Police did not identify the victim or provide any information regarding her condition.Two days later, just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Oakland Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of 8th Street for a report...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO