Redwood City, CA

KTLA

Pipe-wielding Tesla driver attacks cars on Glendale freeway

Frightening video captured the moment a Tesla driver stopped to violently attack a car on the 2 Freeway during a road rage incident in Glendale. In the video, the Tesla driver is seen slamming on his brakes, hopping out of his SUV, running toward the victim’s car and striking it multiple times with a large […]
GLENDALE, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Pasadena father arrested after driving family off cliff

Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena was arrested on Jan. 2 after he and his family were recovered at the base of a cliff off Route 1 just south of San Francisco. Patel has been charged with child endangerment and attempted murder of his 41-year-old wife and two children, a 7-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.
PASADENA, CA
ABC10

51-year-old charged with homicide after Suisun City killing

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police worked closely with the Solano County District Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Task Force to arrest 51-year-old Martinez resident Richard Klein on homicide charges. Law enforcement say he is a suspect in a Dec. 15, 2022 Suisun City killing in the...
SUISUN CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP Officer saves three inside car teetering over cliff at Boulder Creek

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- A California Highway Patrol Officer saved three people from falling over a cliff at 855 Old Mill Road on Friday. CHP Santa Cruz Officer Murphy arrived and calmly instructed them to leave the car safely. Nobody was hurt, and all three escaped the car. CHP Santa Cruz said the three occupants The post CHP Officer saves three inside car teetering over cliff at Boulder Creek appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police arrest suspect who allegedly stabbed two women, one fatally

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a man suspected in two stabbings this week, one of which left a West Oakland woman dead.Early Monday morning, just before 1 a.m. police officers responded to the 3400 block of International Boulevard after a report of woman being assaulted with a knife. Arriving officers found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.Police did not identify the victim or provide any information regarding her condition.Two days later, just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Oakland Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of 8th Street for a report...
OAKLAND, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station

LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

24-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in Riverside County

A 24-year-old woman from Indio has been arrested and is accused of attempted murder, officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. On Jan. 8, just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road in an unincorporated area of Palm Desert, according to a RCSD news release.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA

