FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Lane Kiffin Retweets LSU QB’s Video After Latest Transfer Portal Report
The Rebels are reportedly a possible landing spot for former top quarterback prospect Walker Howard.
NOLA.com
Another LSU player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal
LSU sophomore edge rusher Zavier Carter entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, according to multiple reports. Carter would have competed to replace BJ Ojulari as the starting Jack linebacker after appearing in 11 games. He made his first career sack in the Citrus Bowl. A four-star recruit from Atlanta, Carter...
wbrz.com
Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus experience
BATON ROUGE - "You can't mention basketball in the state of Louisiana without mentioning Seimone Augustus, male or female," said Quianna Chaney. Seimone Augustus dominated at every level of basketball, winning major awards in high school, college and the WNBA. And Quianna Chaney had an on-court ticket to the Seimone experience.
kalb.com
Slow start at Nicholls too much for Demons to overcome
The Demons nearly climbed all the way out of a double-digit deficit only to see the homestanding Colonels pull away in the final 10 minutes of the game to grab a 77-63 victory inside Stopher Gymnasium and a split of the two-game season series. “Nicholls has a great ball club,”...
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
khn.org
Bleeding and in Pain, a Pregnant Woman in Louisiana Couldn’t Get Answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
techvisibility.com
Personal loans Rod Rouge, LA: Submit an application for Fees & Bad credit Fund
The administrative centre out-of Louisiana, Baton Rouge, try to start with thought to be the brand new hunting ground of your Bayou Goula together with Houma Indian tribes. French explorers stated property ownership for the 1699. Ownership was then relocated to England from Treaty from Paris inside the 1763. From the time, numerous nations and you can settlers possess battled to have land ownership. The current area flag is a visual symbol of their territorial record.
theadvocate.com
Inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola dies after 'altercation,' officials say
An inmate died at a Baton Rouge hospital Thursday following an altercation with another inmate last month at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, the state's Department of Corrections said. DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said the altercation took place inside the prison on Dec. 29. He added that the incident is...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 9-13
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13. Trey Bell, 1860 Job Ave. Zachary, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
brproud.com
Louisiana’s homicide rate second-highest in US, report shows
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana follows behind Mississippi in the highest homicide rates in the nation. The state of Louisiana has 19.9 homicides per 100,000 people, according to a study based on 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total population in Louisiana was 4,657,757, according to 2020 census data.
theadvocate.com
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
theadvocate.com
Sugarcane farmers rush to harvest after freeze, but still see near record crops
Patrick Frischhertz, a sugarcane farmer in Plaquemine, finished harvesting his sugarcane on Jan. 12 and breathed a huge sigh of relief. “I feel very blessed to be able to cut all the cane out of our fields,” he said. “It was looking really bleak.”. In late December 2022,...
brproud.com
Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A body found Wednesday morning near the fairgrounds was identified by officials Thursday. The body was identified by the coroner’s office as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. Kirkland-Walls’ body was found at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway, according to...
wbrz.com
Dozens of clerk of court offices in Louisiana offline following cyber attack
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court is one of at least 32 clerks' offices in the state affected by a cyber attack forcing them to do things the old-fashioned way — with a pen and paper. WBRZ checked with the following clerk of court...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 12. It happened near Siegen Lane and forced the closure of the interstate. Emergency responders said no injuries were reported due to the fire. No other details were available.
brproud.com
Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of January 5-12
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of January 5-12: Justin Johnson, 35, 5309 Barrass St, St. James was charged w/ 2nd Degree Battery;. Gregory Bailey, 56, 37048 Hwy 74, Geismar was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders;. Elvis Smith, 26, 5445 Point Clir Rd, Carville was...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 34-year-old Louisiana man was sentenced to 132 months (11 years) in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for wire fraud, financial aid fraud, and engaging in monetary transactions involving property derived from specified unlawful activity.
