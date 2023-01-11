ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another LSU player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal

LSU sophomore edge rusher Zavier Carter entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, according to multiple reports. Carter would have competed to replace BJ Ojulari as the starting Jack linebacker after appearing in 11 games. He made his first career sack in the Citrus Bowl. A four-star recruit from Atlanta, Carter...
Slow start at Nicholls too much for Demons to overcome

The Demons nearly climbed all the way out of a double-digit deficit only to see the homestanding Colonels pull away in the final 10 minutes of the game to grab a 77-63 victory inside Stopher Gymnasium and a split of the two-game season series. “Nicholls has a great ball club,”...
Personal loans Rod Rouge, LA: Submit an application for Fees & Bad credit Fund

The administrative centre out-of Louisiana, Baton Rouge, try to start with thought to be the brand new hunting ground of your Bayou Goula together with Houma Indian tribes. French explorers stated property ownership for the 1699. Ownership was then relocated to England from Treaty from Paris inside the 1763. From the time, numerous nations and you can settlers possess battled to have land ownership. The current area flag is a visual symbol of their territorial record.
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 9-13

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13. Trey Bell, 1860 Job Ave. Zachary, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.
Louisiana’s homicide rate second-highest in US, report shows

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana follows behind Mississippi in the highest homicide rates in the nation. The state of Louisiana has 19.9 homicides per 100,000 people, according to a study based on 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total population in Louisiana was 4,657,757, according to 2020 census data.
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A body found Wednesday morning near the fairgrounds was identified by officials Thursday. The body was identified by the coroner’s office as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. Kirkland-Walls’ body was found at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway, according to...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 12. It happened near Siegen Lane and forced the closure of the interstate. Emergency responders said no injuries were reported due to the fire. No other details were available.
Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of January 5-12

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of January 5-12: Justin Johnson, 35, 5309 Barrass St, St. James was charged w/ 2nd Degree Battery;. Gregory Bailey, 56, 37048 Hwy 74, Geismar was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders;. Elvis Smith, 26, 5445 Point Clir Rd, Carville was...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 34-year-old Louisiana man was sentenced to 132 months (11 years) in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for wire fraud, financial aid fraud, and engaging in monetary transactions involving property derived from specified unlawful activity.
