Greeneville, TN

Greene Devils Rolling On To Sectionals

By By SAM BUNDY Sports Editor
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY — Come playoff time, a bowling team wants to be bowling its best.

The Greeneville Greene Devils certainly looked to be on a roll at Holiday Lanes on Wednesday, finishing second in the Region 1 tournament and qualifying for sectionals for the first time since 2020.

The Devils will face Sevier County in the sectionals at noon Monday at Sevier County Community Center.

“Last time we were in the sectionals was pre-COVID,” said Greeneville coach Johnny Painter. “This is the first time we have to go on the road for a sectional in a while, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Sevier County defeated Greeneville 21-2 during the regular season on Nov. 23, but the Greene Devils were shorthanded due to top bowler Casey Doughty being ineligible and Grant Litchfield being on a family vacation. Both bowled for Greeneville in the regional and both will bowl in the sectional.

“We’ve seen what Sevier County has, but they’ve not seen what we have,” Painter said. “(With a full team now), I like our chances. We’ll see what happens.”

No. 3 seeded Greeneville opened the regional with a 17-6 win over No. 2 Cherokee.

The Greene Devils collected four individual wins behind Jayden Key’s 236, Doughty’s 216 and Thomas Froburg’s 180. The Chiefs were paced by Carter Cuthrell (193) and Jayke Leaverton (174).

Leading 6-2, Greeneville won the opening Baker game 236-147 to extend its lead to 8-2.

Cherokee took the next two Baker games 175-169 and 184-154 to cut the Greene Devils’ lead to 8-6.

Greeneville responded by winning the last two Baker games 215-175 and 154-140, securing the 17-6 win.

In the finals, Greeneville fell 20-3 to the No. 1 seeded Dobyns-Bennett Indians, who defeated Chuckey Doak/South Greene in the opening round.

The Tribe got off to a blistering start by rolling a 1301 set, which came from five bowlers. They were led by Blake McReynolds (279), Alex Nelson (249), Seth Mullins (235) and Caden (CJ) Rickert (210). Greeneville, which shot a 982, was paced by Casey Doughty (221) and Jayden Key (213).

With Dobyns-Bennett leading 7-1, the teams bowled some competitive matches in the Baker format.

Dobyns-Bennett won the first Baker game 215-207, while Greeneville took the second 213-199.

From there, the Tribe pulled away 233-158, 169-103 and 169-119 to claim the regional championship.

Dobyns-Bennett will host William Blount in the sectionals on Monday.

“I knew if we got past Cherokee today, we were going to have our hands full with Dobyns-Bennett,” Painter said. “They’re good. Anybody who watches them has seen that. They rolled a 1301 in the individual games with five bowlers. We were just below a thousand. We were there with what we’re capable of doing. But bowling against that caliber of a team is tough.”

On the girls’ side, No. 3 seed Greeneville ended its season with a 16-7 semifinal loss to No. 2 seed Dobyns-Bennett, a team the Lady Devils went 1-3 against during the regular season.

The teams split the individual points in the first game, but Dobyns-Bennett held a 5-3 lead (880-695).

Riley Grace Bridges (192) and Abby-Jay Jardines (180) led Dobyns-Bennett, while Alexis Marante rolled a career-best 202 for Greeneville.

Dobyns-Bennett extended its lead to 7-3 by taking the first Baker game 146-117. Greeneville won the next two 142-135 and 104-102 to knot the score 7-7.

Dobyns-Bennett pulled away in the final two games, winning 159-127 and 120-102 to claim the 16-7 victory.

Dobyns-Bennett lost 13-10 to Cherokee in the championship.

“Today was great from the boys standpoint and the girls standpoint,” Painter said. “We knew the 2-3 matchups between us and Dobyns-Bennett in the girls and us and Cherokee in the boys were going to be close.

“I told the girls, ‘There’s not a senior on the squad. It’s good to see you all progress the ways that you have.’”

The Greeneville Sun

ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

