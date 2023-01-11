Read full article on original website
Related
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
netflixjunkie.com
Prince Harry’s Ex Blasts Meghan Markle, Accuses Her of ‘slandering’ the Royal Family
Prince Harry has successfully set the internet on fire by dropping truth bombs in his memoir Spare. The Duke of Sussex did not show mercy to any of the senior royal members. The scandalous revelations have not gone well with crown loyalists. However, not Prince Harry but Meghan Markle is the one facing backlash from the royal loyalists. The Duke’s former girlfriend Catherine Ommanney is the latest to join the bandwagon.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Megyn Kelly Says Harry's 'Own Book' Exposes What He, Meghan 'Did Wrong'
Kelly, a critic of Harry and Meghan, listed what she sees as the royal couple's faults following the release of the prince's memoir.
Resurfaced Video Shows ‘Death Stare’ Meghan Markle Got From Sophie Wessex During the Duchess’s Final Royal Engagement
Royal fans are reacting to a resurfaced clip of the look Prince Edward's wife Sophie gave Meghan Markle in church just before the duchess stepped down from royal duties.
netflixjunkie.com
“Pa Likes It When Women Wear..” – Prince Harry Reveals What King Charles Despised Before Meeting Meghan Markle
Prince Harry did not hold back anything when he wrote his memoir Spare. There was an outright war waged between the royal families over the same. Despite the chaos, the memoir has finally reached its audience with some fascinating revelations about the family members. Nonetheless, he stressed his father and brother the most. In such an instance, he the incident of his father King Charles meeting Meghan Markle for the first time and how he played his cards right to get the approval of his dad.
Prince Harry ‘Doesn’t Truly Understand’ What Prince William Meant During Meghan Markle ‘Concerns’ Conversation
Prince Harry recalled in an ITV interview how Prince William 'aired some concerns' before he married Meghan Markle, telling him, 'This is going to be really hard for you.'”
Beware the ‘spare’: let’s drop the need for a second-in-line, and let Harry be the last
“My family had declared me a nullity. The Spare,” declares Prince Harry in his new memoir, frustrated in a history lesson at Eton that the teacher expected him to know the story of Charles Edward Stuart. He doesn’t want to think about it, doesn’t want to know about history – “Why memorise the names of past spares?”. And yet he has: they thread through his book, unspoken. Not just Princess Margaret (who he notes once gave him a Biro for Christmas), all the others who were No 2, and those who are to come. Harry was, as he sees it, “brought into the world in case something happened to Willy”.
Prince Harry Was ‘Evasive’ and Showed ‘Discomfort’ When Questioned About Prince William, Says Body Language Expert
Prince Harry is in the process of promoting his autobiography, Spare. A body language expert says Harry showed signs of "discomfort" when asked about Prince William.
Prince Harry's Reputation Is on Cusp of 'Spontaneous Combustion' in U.S.
Prince Harry's 'Spare' is the fastest selling non-fiction book in history but a PR expert tells Newsweek his strategy "puts him on a powder keg" with Gen Z.
Prince Harry Eliminated From Key Moment in King Charles III’s Coronation After Changes to Ceremony Rules
Prince Harry has been eliminated from a key moment in King Charles III's coronation after key changes to ceremony rules.
netflixjunkie.com
Meghan Markle’s First Meet With Princess Eugenie Include Lot of ‘Throwing Up’
Buckingham Palace was never very welcoming to Meghan Markle, as we now know. Although the senior royals could not warm up to her, she found a friend in Princess Eugenie, the younger cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William. Their bond remained unaffected even when the couple made their famous exit from the palace.
msn.com
Meghan Markle bullying claims: Palace is 'protecting' the duchess by keeping review private, experts claim
Former Palace aides have remained silent despite sticking with their Meghan Markle bullying allegations – and royal experts believe the Duchess of Sussex should be thankful. Royal author Valentine Low, who wrote the book "Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor," told Page Six on Thursday that the palace staff who quit are standing by their claims.
Kate Middleton Wears 1 Specific Piece of Jewelry in the Most Unique Way — Just Like Princess Diana
When Kate Middleton married Prince William, she inherited many spectacular pieces of jewelry that once belonged to Princess Diana.
Harry and Meghan peace talks with royal family before King Charles’ coronation possible: ‘Only way forward’
Peace talks between Prince Harry and the royal family could take place before his King Charles’ coronation in May, according to a new report. “The only way forward” is for the exiled prince and his wife Meghan Markle to kiss and make up with Harry’s estranged kin before Charles is officially crowned on May 6, sources close to the royal family told The Sunday Times. The couple, who live in California with their two children after infamously exiting royal life in 2020, are expected to attend the king’s big day at Westminster Abbey. “It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it...
Prince Harry Denying Royal Racism Claim Could Shatter His Reputation
Prince Harry told ITV that Meghan Markle did not accuse the royal family of racism despite her famed answer in their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
iheart.com
PHOTO: Prince Harry Lookalike Fears for His Safety Over Book Controversy
Prince Harry doppelganger Rhys Whittock says he now fears for his life as a result of revelations in Prince Harry's new memoir. In Spare, Prince Harry admits to killing 25 Taliban soldiers during his time in Afghanistan, sparking the lookalike's concern that he could be mistaken for Prince Harry and targeted by the regime.
BBC
Prince Harry's book: Royal visit city reacts to autobiography
People in the city that saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public engagement have been giving their views on Harry's book Spare. In December 2017, crowds lined streets in Nottingham to welcome the couple following their engagement. Five years on, his autobiography - containing revelations about the Royal Family...
Independent book store amasses thousands of likes with Harry memoir post
A post from an independent book store about its window display of Harry’s memoir next to author Bella Mackie’s novel How to Kill Your Family has amassed thousands of likes and numerous comments from people making “wild assumptions and connections”.Harry’s controversial memoir Spare went on sale in book shops across the UK on Tuesday, with some queuing overnight to get their hands on a copy.Bert’s Books in Swindon was one of the places which offered avid readers and royal fans a chance to purchase the book, tweeting: “Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one”,...
Comments / 0