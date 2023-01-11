ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

NECN

Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say

Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Brown University mourns undergraduate student who died in accident

(WJAR) — Brown University is mourning the loss of a student who died in a tragic accident over the weekend. East Providence Police Captain James Nelson said Jeffrey Schlyer, 22, was reported missing last week. "We received information from Providence Police Department, they took a report of a missing...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night. Authorities say the incident happened on Admiral street when a woman struck an 8-year-old with her vehicle, than took off from the scene. The boy suffered minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nbcboston.com

13-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Boston Found Safe

A 13-year-old girl has been found safe after being reported missing in Boston. Able Ebbi was safely located following a brief search, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. She was last seen wearing blue pants, a purple shirt with a circle design on the front, a...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River

The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: Car takes off after hitting boy, 8, in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence police say a 8-year-old boy was struck by a car that fled the scene. Police said the boy was hit on Admiral Street Friday night and suffered minor injuries. Police are looking for a gray Nissan Maxima with a female driver. No further information was immediately...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Suspended Seekonk Police Chief Isabella Donated $1,600 to Smiley’s Campaign and Met with Him

Embattled Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella donated to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley's campaign and talked with him on multiple occasions, GoLocal has learned. Isabella was suspended by Seekonk officials after a GoLocal story in late December regarding his effort to secure the Providence Police Chief’s position and that he had pleaded to a crime as a Providence Police officer.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket man reported missing, located with help from ABC 6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A man reported missing by the Pawtucket police has been located following help from WLNE-TV and the public. Police described Christopher Reilly as a white man with blue eyes and brown hair, who is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He was...
PAWTUCKET, RI

