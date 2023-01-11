Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jury convicts Saginaw man of running down homeowner with truck, killing him
SAGINAW, MI — In the middle of an autumn night, a Saginaw man stepped out of his home to confront a noisy visitor who was parked in his driveway and blaring his horn. Moments later, the visitor plowed his truck forward and struck the 57-year-old homeowner Douglas E. Lanagan Sr., causing injuries that would claim his life days later.
Bodycam video shows gunfight between trooper, Bay City man who allegedly planned to kill girlfriend
BAY CITY, MI — In November, a Bay City man allegedly showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s work, threatening to kill her. When police intervened, he led them on a car chase before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot. As the man allegedly fled in the darkness, clad...
abc12.com
Police arrest 'Ripoff Rob' contractor accused of fraud in Genesee County
Robert Earl Gill was arraigned earlier this week on six counts of false pretenses of $1,000 to $20,000 and one count of false pretenses of $200 to $1,000. Police arrest 'Ripoff Rob' contractor accused of fraud in Genesee County. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who...
kisswtlz.com
Scammer Arrested in Genesee County
The Mount Morris Township Police Department has arrested a man accused of scamming several people. The department has received numerous complains Robert Gill was posing as a contractor and would do odd jobs, but never complete the work after being paid. Gill allegedly targeted elderly people in his scams. Police say there may be many more victims besides the ones who have file complaints. They ask anyone who may be a victm to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.
Teen girls face more charges than male codefendants in alleged robbing, torturing of two males
SAGINAW, MI — Two juvenile Saginaw girls are charged as adults in the recent alleged robbery and torture of two males. They join two male codefendants, though the girls are facing myriad more charges. Saginaw County District Judge M. Randall Jurrens on Monday, Jan. 9, arraigned My’kia M. Dawkins...
WNEM
Suspect with filed teeth was running ‘gang of rapists,’ sheriff says
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Disturbing new details were released surrounding “serial monster” Michael Barajas and what Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson called his “gang of rapists.”. Barajas, 36, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022 when G.H.O.S.T. operatives rescued a 20-year-old human trafficking victim after she was taken...
abc12.com
Senior citizens push for criminal charges against contractor they say scammed them
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After countless complaints about a contractor, a group of senior citizens feel hopeful their efforts to fight the system will lead to justice. ABC 12 started investigating Robert Earl Gill in September after Carolyn Mayo came forward. The elderly Mt. Morris Township woman hired Gill to replace her roof but after starting the job, Mayo says he disappeared. After ABC 12 aired the story, Gill returned Mayo’s money but many others say he still owes them. The victims joined together, and pushed for criminal charges, even meeting with the Genesee County prosecutor.
UpNorthLive.com
Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
abc12.com
Car seat inspection and coat drive in Saginaw today
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Fire Department is partnering with the Michigan State Police to conduct a car seat inspection and coat drive today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Fire Station #2 on Gratiot Avenue. Visitors can get help with installing a car seat or have an...
WNEM
Police identify body found in Saginaw River last week
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have announced that the body found in the Saginaw River on Friday, Jan. 6 has been identified as Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby. TV5 heard a report of police presence near the Johnson Street bridge in Saginaw on Friday afternoon and arrived on the scene. The TV5...
abc12.com
Body in Saginaw River identified as 21-year-old missing since November
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities identified a body pulled from the Saginaw River last week as a 21-year-old man who was reported missing two months earlier. Investigators used dental records to identify the partially decomposed body of Midonyis Cosby. The body was spotted in the Saginaw River near the Temple Theatre around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
abc12.com
Early morning fire at vacant building in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Fire Department spent the early morning hours battling a fire on the corner of Franklin and Kentucky Avenue. Just before 3 a.m., firefighters responded to a vacant building fire. Genesee County Neighborhood Watch says the fire spread to several nearby vacant homes. EMS was...
Saginaw County woman, 44, injured in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A woman was hospitalized Friday, Jan. 13 after her snowmobile struck several trees in the Upper Peninsula. The Alger County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:30 p.m. to the snowmobile accident on Trail 8 near Shingleton, according to a news release. Wendy Batterbee, 44 from...
abc12.com
Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's getting harder and harder for police agencies across the country to hire officers. Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees for breaking their employment contracts. Currently, the county pays about $25,000 to train each recruit in exchange for a five-year commitment to...
Heavy police presence after person jumps from Rust Avenue bridge in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Emergency responders are looking for a person who reportedly leaped from a bridge in Saginaw. Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow said a civilian reported a person jumping from the Rust Avenue (M-46) bridge about 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. The person reportedly went under...
wsgw.com
Emergency Responders Recover Body of Man who Jumped into Saginaw River
Emergency responders at what began as a water rescue in Saginaw have recovered a body from the Saginaw River. According to Police, around 11:18 Thursday morning officers responded to reports of a man jumping from the Rust Street Bridge into the river. Police say that an officer and a Saginaw County Sheriff’s Sergeant quickly responded and saw the man treading water below the bridge. They were unsuccessful in attempts to throw the man a rescue rope, and saw the man disappear into the water less than 100 yards from the bridge.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Jan. 12th
Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was reported missing has been found safe. Video by Ohio State...
Divers recover body of man who jumped from bridge into Saginaw River
SAGINAW, MI — Police have recovered the body of a man who apparently leaped from a bridge in Saginaw to the river below. About 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, police responded to the Rust Avenue (M-46) Bridge after a civilian had called 911 to report having seen an adult man jump from it into the Saginaw River. A Saginaw police officer and Saginaw County Sheriff’s sergeant responded within minutes and saw the man treading water.
abc12.com
Divers find body of man who jumped into Saginaw River from Rust Street
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The search for a man who jumped off the Rust Street bridge into the Saginaw River on Thursday ended with the discovery of his body about four hours later. The Saginaw Police Department says a witness reported seeing the unidentified man jump off the bridge into...
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
Comments / 0