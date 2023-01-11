ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinconning, MI

abc12.com

Police arrest 'Ripoff Rob' contractor accused of fraud in Genesee County

Robert Earl Gill was arraigned earlier this week on six counts of false pretenses of $1,000 to $20,000 and one count of false pretenses of $200 to $1,000. Police arrest 'Ripoff Rob' contractor accused of fraud in Genesee County. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who...
kisswtlz.com

Scammer Arrested in Genesee County

The Mount Morris Township Police Department has arrested a man accused of scamming several people. The department has received numerous complains Robert Gill was posing as a contractor and would do odd jobs, but never complete the work after being paid. Gill allegedly targeted elderly people in his scams. Police say there may be many more victims besides the ones who have file complaints. They ask anyone who may be a victm to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Suspect with filed teeth was running ‘gang of rapists,’ sheriff says

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Disturbing new details were released surrounding “serial monster” Michael Barajas and what Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson called his “gang of rapists.”. Barajas, 36, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022 when G.H.O.S.T. operatives rescued a 20-year-old human trafficking victim after she was taken...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Senior citizens push for criminal charges against contractor they say scammed them

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After countless complaints about a contractor, a group of senior citizens feel hopeful their efforts to fight the system will lead to justice. ABC 12 started investigating Robert Earl Gill in September after Carolyn Mayo came forward. The elderly Mt. Morris Township woman hired Gill to replace her roof but after starting the job, Mayo says he disappeared. After ABC 12 aired the story, Gill returned Mayo’s money but many others say he still owes them. The victims joined together, and pushed for criminal charges, even meeting with the Genesee County prosecutor.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Car seat inspection and coat drive in Saginaw today

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Fire Department is partnering with the Michigan State Police to conduct a car seat inspection and coat drive today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Fire Station #2 on Gratiot Avenue. Visitors can get help with installing a car seat or have an...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police identify body found in Saginaw River last week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have announced that the body found in the Saginaw River on Friday, Jan. 6 has been identified as Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby. TV5 heard a report of police presence near the Johnson Street bridge in Saginaw on Friday afternoon and arrived on the scene. The TV5...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Body in Saginaw River identified as 21-year-old missing since November

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities identified a body pulled from the Saginaw River last week as a 21-year-old man who was reported missing two months earlier. Investigators used dental records to identify the partially decomposed body of Midonyis Cosby. The body was spotted in the Saginaw River near the Temple Theatre around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Early morning fire at vacant building in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Fire Department spent the early morning hours battling a fire on the corner of Franklin and Kentucky Avenue. Just before 3 a.m., firefighters responded to a vacant building fire. Genesee County Neighborhood Watch says the fire spread to several nearby vacant homes. EMS was...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's getting harder and harder for police agencies across the country to hire officers. Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees for breaking their employment contracts. Currently, the county pays about $25,000 to train each recruit in exchange for a five-year commitment to...
wsgw.com

Emergency Responders Recover Body of Man who Jumped into Saginaw River

Emergency responders at what began as a water rescue in Saginaw have recovered a body from the Saginaw River. According to Police, around 11:18 Thursday morning officers responded to reports of a man jumping from the Rust Street Bridge into the river. Police say that an officer and a Saginaw County Sheriff’s Sergeant quickly responded and saw the man treading water below the bridge. They were unsuccessful in attempts to throw the man a rescue rope, and saw the man disappear into the water less than 100 yards from the bridge.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Jan. 12th

Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was reported missing has been found safe. Video by Ohio State...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Divers recover body of man who jumped from bridge into Saginaw River

SAGINAW, MI — Police have recovered the body of a man who apparently leaped from a bridge in Saginaw to the river below. About 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, police responded to the Rust Avenue (M-46) Bridge after a civilian had called 911 to report having seen an adult man jump from it into the Saginaw River. A Saginaw police officer and Saginaw County Sheriff’s sergeant responded within minutes and saw the man treading water.
SAGINAW, MI

