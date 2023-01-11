Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
WHAS 11
Steve Harvey Says Daughter Lori Is 'in a Really Good Place' After Michael B. Jordan Split
Steve Harvey is giving an update on his daughter. During a recent appearance on the Today show, the 65-year-old TV host shared how his daughter, Lori Harvey, is doing following her June breakup from Michael B. Jordan. "I've got to be careful how I answer this," Steve said when asked...
WHAS 11
Johnny Depp 'Devastated' Over Death of Bandmate Jeff Beck, Source Says
Johnny Depp is "devastated" following the sudden death of his close friend, legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck, who died on Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis. A source tells ET the Pirates of the Caribbean star is "devastated and still processing the news and mourning the loss of his close friend and collaborator Jeff Beck." The source adds that "Depp and Beck had an extremely close friendship and became closer touring together."
WHAS 11
Who Is Kanye West's Alleged Wife Bianca Censori? Everything to Know About the Yeezy Architect
Less than two months after Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian settled their years-long divorce case for good, the controversial rapper has reportedly said "I do" for a second time. According to TMZ, the "Monster" rapper had a private ceremony to wed Bianca Censori, who was recently spotted with West...
