ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

Pilots Carry Momentum into matchup at No. 8 Gonzaga

Portland Pilots (9-10, 1-3 WCC) at #8 Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-3, 4-0 WCC) • Portland snapped a five-game losing streak with a thrilling 92-87 win over the San Francisco Dons on Thursday at the Chiles Center in a nationally televised game on ESPNU. • The Pilots now travel to No.
SPOKANE, WA
The Comeback

NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news

As conference realignment continues to grow within collegiate sports, fewer and fewer in-state rivalries will exist. A legislative bill in Washington will attempt to keep two Pac-12 schools in the same conference moving forward. A bill proposed on Tuesday will seek to keep the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars in the same conference, Read more... The post NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Washington State senator details bill requiring Washington Huskies and WSU Cougars to play in same conference

Washington and Washington State are bitter rivals that battle for supremacy of the Evergreen state every year. Hatred aside, the two Apple Cup participants could be tied to each other when it comes to conference realignment. Washington State senator Drew MacEwen is the primary sponsor of a measure aiming to link the universities in the same conference and give state lawmakers input on any realignment decision.
PULLMAN, WA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OREGON STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Portland, OR. - The Pacific Northwest has long attracted newcomers seeking a new life and new opportunities, including good-paying jobs. As the second-largest city in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle, Portland is home to a metro area of around 2.5 million residents, as well as a strong, diversified economy.
PORTLAND, OR
Big Country News

Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck

SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

Lewiston Man With Long Criminal History One of Two Charged in Vehicular Assault on Lewis County Deputy

OROFINO, ID – A 37-year-old Lewiston man with a long criminal history is one of two people charged in last summer’s hit-and-run crash that injured a Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to reporting from the Clearwater Progress, Keith Sarbacher and 25-year-old Shyla Chapman (address unknown) were allegedly involved in the incident which happened in the early morning hours of July 21st on US 12, four miles west of Kamiah. Both individuals face felony charges in connection with the incident which officials say was, in fact, an intentional assault upon law enforcement.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Bryden Ave. Reconstruction: Phase 1

The City of Lewiston is beginning the process of expanding Bryden Ave. from three lanes to five lanes. This project will improve safety, access, and mobility and reduce congestion for the traveling public along Bryden Avenue. In addition to the widening, new curbs, gutters, and sidewalks are going to be...
LEWISTON, ID
uiargonaut.com

University of Idaho provides new resources to students

The University of Idaho has begun multiple new violence prevention programs in order to support students as the semester begins, leading into Sexual Assault Awareness month in April. The programs offered range from the existing VandalSafe program to new workshops on relationship safety and self-defense courses, which can be registered...
MOSCOW, ID
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Sam Adams' Mysterious Departure, the Incredible Shrinking Oregon, and Biden Gives Squealing GOP More to Squeal About

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Hope you enjoyed...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy