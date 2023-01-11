Read full article on original website
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers Great Ben Roethlisberger Wasn’t Exactly Forthcoming With Information According To 1 Former Teammate
Before anybody gets upset, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Joshua Dobbs had nothing but good things to say about Ben Roethlisberger. For Dobbs, his tenure(s) in Pittsburgh didn’t exactly go according to plan. After he was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he admitted that he expected to start at some point in a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.
Former Super Bowl winning receiver with Raiders has died: reports
Calvin Muhammad, who had stints with the Los Angeles Raiders, San Diego Chargers and Washington, has died. No cause of death was given. Muhammad was the 17th-pick in the 12th-round of the 1980 NFL Draft. He played for the team for four seasons, and was a member of the Raiders’ XVIII Super Bowl winning team.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Huskies Make Scholarship Offer to Extra-Tall Texas Cornerback
Selman Bridges stands 6-foot-4 as he roams the secondary.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Dan Snyder: 'If he decided to move on, who could possibly blame him?'
While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he's still an ally of Commanders owner Dan Snyder, he acknowledges things aren't the same as they once were.
NFL
Derek Carr landing spots in 2023: Six potential trade fits for three-time Pro Bowl QB
It's all but official now. Derek Carr and the Raiders are taking steps to finalize their split, with the team evaluating the trade market for the quarterback, who said goodbye to the franchise and its fans in a statement posted to social media on Thursday. Carr was benched prior to...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB1 Kordell Stewart Gives Stern Warning About Firing Coaches
Former Pittsburgh Steelers starting Quarterback Kordell Stewart knows a thing or two about adapting to a coordinator change. During his six-year tenure under center in Pittsburgh, the 2001 Pro Bowler played for four different play-callers. Chan Gailey helped him to excel in his first year with 3,020 passing yards and...
Yardbarker
Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team
"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
Yardbarker
Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."
Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow Names NFL's Top Cornerback: 'I Think He's The Best'
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has faced plenty of great defenders during his three NFL seasons. The 26-year-old revealed his two top cornerbacks in the NFL during a recent appearance on the Colin Cowherd Podcast. Burrow believes Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the leagues top cornerback. "Yeah, I think...
Yardbarker
Bills Make A Big Playoff Promotion
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready for a home playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, who they will play for the third time this year. Tua Tagovailoa won’t be suiting up for Miami, and it looks like Skylar Thompson will be suiting up in Buffalo for the Dolphins. The...
Yardbarker
Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
Hannah McNair: Texans 'not a racist organization'
There has been a perception, after the Texans fired Black coaches in back-to-back years after each had just one year on the job, that the Texans have been unfair.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Says Steelers Finishing 7-2 Is Reason For Optimism For Fans But Team Is Furious They Missed Playoffs
The Pittsburgh Steelers missed the playoffs this season. They lost a Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger and signed Mitch Trubisky to replace him on the first day of free agency. That plan lasted all the way to the NFL draft when he became a bridge quarterback to Pitt Panthers rookie Kenny Pickett. Trubisky had little control over who the Steelers drafted but he did have four games to prove himself and he managed to go 1-3.
Yardbarker
Anonymous teammate says Cardinals 'created a monster' by paying Kyler Murray
It appears quarterback Kyler Murray may not be the most popular figure inside the Arizona Cardinals locker room this winter. Well-known NFL insider Michael Silver reported for Bally Sports that an unnamed Cardinals veteran said that "it was like they created a monster" when the franchise paid Murray last year.
Falcons ex Coach Flays Texans For Firing Lovie Smith: ‘I Just Don’t Understand’
Despite the Texans having finished a dismal 3-13-1 in 2022, many have questioned the logic behind firing the beloved veteran Smith after only one season as head coach.
Yardbarker
Nebraska Football has a recruiting strategy under Matt Rhule
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule is building a coaching staff that’s focused on recruiting. There are a couple of interesting angles I’ve noticed since Matt Rhule has become the Nebraska football coach. Let’s kick this off by first mentioning that several assistant coaches have a background as recruiting coordinators, director of recruiting, director of player personnel, and the like at previous stints.
