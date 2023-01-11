ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Former Steelers Great Ben Roethlisberger Wasn’t Exactly Forthcoming With Information According To 1 Former Teammate

Before anybody gets upset, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Joshua Dobbs had nothing but good things to say about Ben Roethlisberger. For Dobbs, his tenure(s) in Pittsburgh didn’t exactly go according to plan. After he was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he admitted that he expected to start at some point in a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team

"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."

Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow Names NFL's Top Cornerback: 'I Think He's The Best'

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has faced plenty of great defenders during his three NFL seasons. The 26-year-old revealed his two top cornerbacks in the NFL during a recent appearance on the Colin Cowherd Podcast. Burrow believes Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the leagues top cornerback. "Yeah, I think...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bills Make A Big Playoff Promotion

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready for a home playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, who they will play for the third time this year. Tua Tagovailoa won’t be suiting up for Miami, and it looks like Skylar Thompson will be suiting up in Buffalo for the Dolphins. The...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs

The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger Says Steelers Finishing 7-2 Is Reason For Optimism For Fans But Team Is Furious They Missed Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers missed the playoffs this season. They lost a Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger and signed Mitch Trubisky to replace him on the first day of free agency. That plan lasted all the way to the NFL draft when he became a bridge quarterback to Pitt Panthers rookie Kenny Pickett. Trubisky had little control over who the Steelers drafted but he did have four games to prove himself and he managed to go 1-3.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Anonymous teammate says Cardinals 'created a monster' by paying Kyler Murray

It appears quarterback Kyler Murray may not be the most popular figure inside the Arizona Cardinals locker room this winter. Well-known NFL insider Michael Silver reported for Bally Sports that an unnamed Cardinals veteran said that "it was like they created a monster" when the franchise paid Murray last year.
Yardbarker

Nebraska Football has a recruiting strategy under Matt Rhule

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule is building a coaching staff that’s focused on recruiting. There are a couple of interesting angles I’ve noticed since Matt Rhule has become the Nebraska football coach. Let’s kick this off by first mentioning that several assistant coaches have a background as recruiting coordinators, director of recruiting, director of player personnel, and the like at previous stints.
LINCOLN, NE

