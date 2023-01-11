ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Yardbarker

Ronaldinho’s son on trial with Barcelona amid talks of permanent contract

Ronaldinho is undoubtedly one of Barcelona’s greatest players of the 21st century. The Brazilian dazzled fans and players alike during his five seasons at the Camp Nou with my skills and dribbling ability. He amassed 2017 appearances in all competitions during his time at the club, in which he...
The Guardian

Rampant Napoli thrash Juventus to open up 10-point advantage in Serie A

Two of Napoli’s most influential players combined for what could be their most crucial win in this campaign and brought Juventus’s recent revival to a juddering halt. Victor Osimhen scored twice and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia once, also setting up each other’s goals, to help the Serie A leaders Napoli crush second-placed Juventus 5-1 and open up a 10-point lead.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Tyler Adams voted top US men's soccer player for 2022

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Adams was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Male Player of the Year for the first time on Friday after becoming the youngest captain at last year’s World Cup. Adams received 71.6% of votes, followed by three-time winner Christian Pulisic (14.7%), Matt Turner (8.2%), Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream. A 23-year-old midfielder from Wappinger, New York, Adams tied for the U.S. lead with 14 starts in 2022 and led with 1,131 minutes. Adams, who transferred to Leeds from Leipzig last summer, was elected American captain in a vote by about 35 players held in September. He was the youngest U.S. captain at a World Cup since Walter Bahr in 1950 and one of two captains under 30 among the World Cup teams, joined by England’s Harry Kane.
sporf.com

Manchester United agree deal to sign Wout Weghorst on loan

In an attempt to bolster his forward line, Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, has secured the services of Dutch striker, Wout Weghorst. The 30-year-old has spent the first half of the season, impressing fans with his exceptional performances for Besiktas. Since making the switch to the Turkish club on loan from Burnley, Weghorst has exhibited some of the best form of his career.
Yardbarker

Standard Liege Want To Loan Inter Milan Owned AZ Alkmaar Loanee Zinho Vanheusden, Belgian Media Report

Standard Liege are keen on loaning back Inter-owned defender Zinho Vanheusden for the rest of the current season. This according to Belgian news outlet HLN, via FCInterNews, who report that the Belgian side have inquired to the Nerazzurri and AZ Alkmaar where Vanheusden is currently out on loan about the possibility of signing him on loan during the January transfer window.
Yardbarker

Juventus send exciting youngster out on loan to Reggina

Juventus has sent one of its promising talents to Reggina on loan for the rest of the season. The Bianconeri have some of the finest young players in Italian football in their ranks, from the U19 side to the Next Gen team and continues to develop gems around their system.

