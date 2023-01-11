Read full article on original website
Tyler Adams Voted USMNT's 2022 Male Player of the Year
Tyler Adams' rise in the football world has seen him earn deserved recognition for his play. The 23-year-old midfielder was voted as the United States men's national team's 2022 Male Player of the Year, the organization announced on Friday. “Receiving this type of recognition is certainly special, but for me...
Goal-scorer Enzo Copetti chose Charlotte FC over several other clubs to ‘set a legacy’
The smiley 26-year-old forward for Charlotte shared his thoughts on playing in MLS, playing alongside Karol Świderski and playing for Christian Lattanzio.
FC Dallas Gears Up for 2023 MLS Season with Championship Ambitions and New Signings
FC Dallas is preparing for the 2023 MLS season with high hopes after a successful return to the playoffs in 2022 as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. At a press conference on Friday, owner Dan Hunt and head coach Nico Estévez discussed the team's strengths and goals for the upcoming season.
Transfer Talk: Memphis Depay to exit Barcelona amid Atletico Madrid interest
Memphis Depay is open to a move to Atletico Madrid as the forward is set to leave Barcelona this month. Transfer Talk has the latest.
Ronaldinho’s son on trial with Barcelona amid talks of permanent contract
Ronaldinho is undoubtedly one of Barcelona’s greatest players of the 21st century. The Brazilian dazzled fans and players alike during his five seasons at the Camp Nou with my skills and dribbling ability. He amassed 2017 appearances in all competitions during his time at the club, in which he...
Soccer-Seattle Sounders on course for Real Madrid showdown at Club World Cup
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Debutants Seattle Sounders are on course for a potential Club World Cup semi-final against Spanish giants Real Madrid following the draw for the Feb. 1-11 tournament that will be staged in Morocco.
FIFA Club World Cup draw results: Seattle Sounders could face Real Madrid in semifinals with win
The draw for the FIFA Club World Cup was made in Morocco on Friday and Seattle Sounders were handed a tricky potential route to the final. The Sounders are the first-ever Major League Soccer side to compete in the tournament which technically decides the best club side in the world each year.
Rampant Napoli thrash Juventus to open up 10-point advantage in Serie A
Two of Napoli’s most influential players combined for what could be their most crucial win in this campaign and brought Juventus’s recent revival to a juddering halt. Victor Osimhen scored twice and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia once, also setting up each other’s goals, to help the Serie A leaders Napoli crush second-placed Juventus 5-1 and open up a 10-point lead.
Why top clubs are signing Brazilian prospects like Andrey Santos and Danilo as soon as possible
When Vinicius signed with Real Madrid in 2017, it was seen as a huge risk. Now, all clubs are trying to sign Brazilian players as early as possible.
Lionel Messi Contract Extension: TyC Sports Reveals Verbal Agreement Between World Cup Winner, PSG
The future of Lionel Messi is becoming more apparent as the Argentine’s contract expires in June. However, all reported signs suggest that the veteran goal scorer will extend his stay in the French capital. TyC Sports’ Gastón Edul reported on Saturday that Messi verbally agreed with Paris Saint-Germain to...
Nottingham Forest have received an offer from MLS side Minnesota United for striker Hwang Ui-Jo
Nottingham Forest forward Hwang Ui-Jo is subject to interest from MLS side Minnesota United. The Loons have made an offer to the Premier League club and would like to take him on a permanent basis.
Arda Turan Explains Why He Rooted for Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo to Win 2022 World Cup
Many current and former players pulled for Lionel Messi to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 35-year-old would go on to lift the trophy that has long eluded him after Argentina defeated France in penalty kicks (4-2). In an interview on Mehmet Demirkol’s Galaxy Guide program on Socrates Youtube...
Soccer-FIFA penalises Mexico for offensive chants by fans during World Cup matches
MEXICO CITY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - FIFA sanctioned the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for the offensive chants the country's fans made during their matches at last year's World Cup by ordering it to play a game behind closed doors and fined it 100,000 Swiss francs ($108,000).
Tyler Adams voted top US men's soccer player for 2022
CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Adams was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Male Player of the Year for the first time on Friday after becoming the youngest captain at last year’s World Cup. Adams received 71.6% of votes, followed by three-time winner Christian Pulisic (14.7%), Matt Turner (8.2%), Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream. A 23-year-old midfielder from Wappinger, New York, Adams tied for the U.S. lead with 14 starts in 2022 and led with 1,131 minutes. Adams, who transferred to Leeds from Leipzig last summer, was elected American captain in a vote by about 35 players held in September. He was the youngest U.S. captain at a World Cup since Walter Bahr in 1950 and one of two captains under 30 among the World Cup teams, joined by England’s Harry Kane.
Full list: PSG stars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe on FIFA best men’s player list, Cristiano Ronaldo missing
FIFA has announced a list of 14 players including PSG stars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar but the Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo missed out for the first time since coming to the limelight after a devastating season in terms of his standard. On January 12, FIFA updated the list...
Manchester United agree deal to sign Wout Weghorst on loan
In an attempt to bolster his forward line, Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, has secured the services of Dutch striker, Wout Weghorst. The 30-year-old has spent the first half of the season, impressing fans with his exceptional performances for Besiktas. Since making the switch to the Turkish club on loan from Burnley, Weghorst has exhibited some of the best form of his career.
Standard Liege Want To Loan Inter Milan Owned AZ Alkmaar Loanee Zinho Vanheusden, Belgian Media Report
Standard Liege are keen on loaning back Inter-owned defender Zinho Vanheusden for the rest of the current season. This according to Belgian news outlet HLN, via FCInterNews, who report that the Belgian side have inquired to the Nerazzurri and AZ Alkmaar where Vanheusden is currently out on loan about the possibility of signing him on loan during the January transfer window.
FIFA Club World Cup draw: Seattle Sounders get tough route as first MLS representatives
The draw for the FIFA Club World Cup was made in Morocco on Friday and Seattle Sounders were handed a tricky potential route to the final. The Sounders are the first-ever Major League Soccer side to compete in the tournament which technically decides the best club side in the world each year.
Luis Carrera shoots 67 again, takes Latin America Amateur lead
Luis Carrera of Mexico took the Latin America Amateur lead after a second straight 5-under 67, while 18-hole leader Mateo Fuenmayor fell nine back after a 77.
Juventus send exciting youngster out on loan to Reggina
Juventus has sent one of its promising talents to Reggina on loan for the rest of the season. The Bianconeri have some of the finest young players in Italian football in their ranks, from the U19 side to the Next Gen team and continues to develop gems around their system.
