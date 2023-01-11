ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

Crossville City Council approved street closing for Crossville Cruisers

The Crossville City Council, in regular session on Tuesday, voted to approve an alternate street closing for the monthly downtown cruise-in. Council member Scot Shanks voiced concerns about closing off Main Street, which is also a state highway, due to potential conflicts with emergency traffic. Shanks stated he was not opposed to the events, but suggested at least trying the areas off Main at least once to see how it would work. Members of the Crossville Cruisers and a few downtown businesses said the event brought additional foot traffic to the area that resulted in more sales, while at least one business said the closure of Main Street hindered their customers. Council voted 4-1 approving an alternate option that will still close Main, but expand some of the side streets and shorten the length of Main Street’s closure.
CROSSVILLE, TN
New Weigel’s proposed, trade school rezoning OK’ed

Oak Ridge Today reports the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved a rezoning that will allow the former home of Ace Hardware to be used for a trade school. It was the second and final reading of the rezoning request. The city staff had recommended the change. ORT reports that the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #102 JATC purchased the building at 795 Oak Ridge Turnpike in January of 2022.
OAK RIDGE, TN
ATV flips over bridge, lands in creek, injures two people

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Friday evening at 7:36, members of the La Follette Rescue Squad were dispatched to old Hwy 63 out of Caryville near the substation to assist the Campbell County EMS with two patients. An ATV side-by-side the two people were on flipped over a bridge and...
CARYVILLE, TN
CROSSVILLE MAN NARROWLY MISSES RUNNING INTO UNMARKED COUNTY INVESTIGATOR

To determine his BAC. City Fire responded to the jail to draw the blood due to Mr. Moore’s extreme level of intoxication and agitated state once at the jail. Mr. Moore was charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, and carrying a prohibited weapon. The blood and brass knuckles were placed in evidence.
CROSSVILLE, TN
SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee

Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
Search warrant execution of residence leads to arrest for methamphetamine and other drugs

On November 30th, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields along with Deputy Chris Lynn, Sergeant Matthew White, and Sergeant Ridge Long executed a search warrant at the residence of Mrs. Robin Woodard. Sgt. Fields knocked on the door announcing “Smith County Sheriff’s Office search warrant.” After 3 times of the announcement Fields opened the door to see Mrs. Woodard standing in the doorway.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’

A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Final suspect arrested after deadly East Knoxville shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. Several people were seen running from the home where the shooting happened, a release said. Former Fentress...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Search Turns Up Thousands in Cash and Drugs

Probation officers stated that they had discovered a large amount of cash and marijuana. Officers contacted Detective Keith Kile and he responded to the residence. After seeing the items, a search warrant for the residence was applied for and obtained. Upon searching the residence, $5,357.00 in cash, 1.5 pounds of...
OAK RIDGE, TN
The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TN

The Pot and Pan Kitchen inside Charleston, Tennessee is becoming a local favorite, very quickly. The atmosphere is warm. The kind of atmosphere where you can take a seat amongst friends and locals while having the conveniences of Cleveland without all its busyness. It is the type of place you most likely would feel comfortable bringing your family for some good food and good times.
CHARLESTON, TN

