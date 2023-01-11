Read full article on original website
waewradio.com
Crossville City Council approved street closing for Crossville Cruisers
The Crossville City Council, in regular session on Tuesday, voted to approve an alternate street closing for the monthly downtown cruise-in. Council member Scot Shanks voiced concerns about closing off Main Street, which is also a state highway, due to potential conflicts with emergency traffic. Shanks stated he was not opposed to the events, but suggested at least trying the areas off Main at least once to see how it would work. Members of the Crossville Cruisers and a few downtown businesses said the event brought additional foot traffic to the area that resulted in more sales, while at least one business said the closure of Main Street hindered their customers. Council voted 4-1 approving an alternate option that will still close Main, but expand some of the side streets and shorten the length of Main Street’s closure.
bbbtv12.com
New Weigel’s proposed, trade school rezoning OK’ed
Oak Ridge Today reports the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved a rezoning that will allow the former home of Ace Hardware to be used for a trade school. It was the second and final reading of the rezoning request. The city staff had recommended the change. ORT reports that the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #102 JATC purchased the building at 795 Oak Ridge Turnpike in January of 2022.
Englewood library closes after meth residue found in exhaust pipes
The City of Englewood Public Library is closed temporarily after testing showed methamphetamine contamination in exhaust vents, according to a news release. On Jan. 6, the City of Englewood tested its restrooms and other surfaces in the Public Library and the restrooms on the second floor of its Civic Center, according to a City statement.
1450wlaf.com
ATV flips over bridge, lands in creek, injures two people
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Friday evening at 7:36, members of the La Follette Rescue Squad were dispatched to old Hwy 63 out of Caryville near the substation to assist the Campbell County EMS with two patients. An ATV side-by-side the two people were on flipped over a bridge and...
wvlt.tv
Residents left with few options after city purchases embattled Crossville motel
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On July 27, 2022, the Village Inn in Crossville was deemed uninhabitable and residents were told to collect their belongings and leave by 8 p.m. The next day, residents were allowed back into their homes after city officials said a ‘clerical error’ voided the action.
Local Inspections, Fraud and Marijuana
These Charleston, TN restaurant inspections reflect their December scores without adjustments:. 90 – Hardee’s - 1651 Lauderdale Memorial Highway. 99 – Jennifer’s Bistro - 1500 Lauderdale Memorial Highway.
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN NARROWLY MISSES RUNNING INTO UNMARKED COUNTY INVESTIGATOR
To determine his BAC. City Fire responded to the jail to draw the blood due to Mr. Moore’s extreme level of intoxication and agitated state once at the jail. Mr. Moore was charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, and carrying a prohibited weapon. The blood and brass knuckles were placed in evidence.
murfreesborovoice.com
SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee
Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
NWS: 2 EF-0 tornadoes reported in Jefferson Co. and 1 in Meigs Co. during East TN storms Thursday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strong storms rolled into East Tennessee on Thursday, bringing trees down across the region. One of them landed on a Sevier County school bus that was parked near a school, heavily damaging it. No injuries were reported and the school district said they were using another...
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
WTVCFOX
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
smithcountyinsider.com
Search warrant execution of residence leads to arrest for methamphetamine and other drugs
On November 30th, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields along with Deputy Chris Lynn, Sergeant Matthew White, and Sergeant Ridge Long executed a search warrant at the residence of Mrs. Robin Woodard. Sgt. Fields knocked on the door announcing “Smith County Sheriff’s Office search warrant.” After 3 times of the announcement Fields opened the door to see Mrs. Woodard standing in the doorway.
Athens man sentenced to prison for stealing almost $1M from energy company
A man was sentenced after admitting to taking almost $1 million from his company for over six years, according to the District Attorney General's Office.
wvlt.tv
Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’
A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Final suspect arrested after deadly East Knoxville shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. Several people were seen running from the home where the shooting happened, a release said. Former Fentress...
bbbtv12.com
Search Turns Up Thousands in Cash and Drugs
Probation officers stated that they had discovered a large amount of cash and marijuana. Officers contacted Detective Keith Kile and he responded to the residence. After seeing the items, a search warrant for the residence was applied for and obtained. Upon searching the residence, $5,357.00 in cash, 1.5 pounds of...
Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI
Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a man died at the Anderson County Jail on Thursday.
The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TN
The Pot and Pan Kitchen inside Charleston, Tennessee is becoming a local favorite, very quickly. The atmosphere is warm. The kind of atmosphere where you can take a seat amongst friends and locals while having the conveniences of Cleveland without all its busyness. It is the type of place you most likely would feel comfortable bringing your family for some good food and good times.
Legacy of Cumberland Co. man who died in a house fire lives on through music
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Obed River Band lost a member of their group over the holiday weekend, in a fatal Cumberland County house fire that killed six people. They were all members of the same family. Their names were Trent, Karen, Chris, Melissa, Bella and Ebony. One of...
Search underway for missing Morgan County man
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Jan. 7 in Rockwood.
