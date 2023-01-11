The Crossville City Council, in regular session on Tuesday, voted to approve an alternate street closing for the monthly downtown cruise-in. Council member Scot Shanks voiced concerns about closing off Main Street, which is also a state highway, due to potential conflicts with emergency traffic. Shanks stated he was not opposed to the events, but suggested at least trying the areas off Main at least once to see how it would work. Members of the Crossville Cruisers and a few downtown businesses said the event brought additional foot traffic to the area that resulted in more sales, while at least one business said the closure of Main Street hindered their customers. Council voted 4-1 approving an alternate option that will still close Main, but expand some of the side streets and shorten the length of Main Street’s closure.

