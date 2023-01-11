ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

UND remains perfect at home in defensive bout with Denver, 68-57

Grand Forks, N.D. – The University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks remains a perfect 9-0 at home, following an intense rivalry with Denver at the Betty Engelstad arena this afternoon. After the last road trip UND returned to form shooting 42.6 percent from the field and an outstanding 81.3 percent from the line in the 68-57 win.
GRAND FORKS, ND
NOTES: UND aims for series split against No. 12 Western Michigan

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- North Dakota looks to bounce back from a 4-0 loss on Friday night against No. 12 Western Michigan on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. All UND men's hockey games, home and away, can be heard on stations across the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
No. 12 Western Michigan blanks UND, 4-0, in series opener

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Cameron Rowe stopped all 25 shots thrown his way while the nation's top scorer Jason Polin struck twice in a 4-0 victory by No. 12 Western Michigan over North Dakota on Friday night from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. UND (9-9-4, 3-6-2 NCHC)...
GRAND FORKS, ND
NoDak starts 2022-23 in win column with 4-3 victory over Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ken. -- The University of North Dakota women's tennis team defeated Bellarmine, 4-3, on Saturday to open the 2022-23 championship portion of the season in Louisville, Ken. "It's not easy to win on the road at this level, so I am very proud of this team for getting the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
GF pushes for new I-29 Interchange

A public input meeting last night (Thursday) gave Grand Forks residents a first glimpse at what a proposed new I-29 interchange might look like between 32nd Avenue south and 62nd Avenue South. According to the North Dakota DOT a disproportional amount of growth in Grand Forks is expected around 32nd...
GRAND FORKS, ND
ND & MN gas pipeline update

There could be a glitch in efforts to build a natural gas pipeline from western Minnesota to East Grand Forks (MN). North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad says they just recently learned that an application submitted back in May contains incorrect information and is missing some substantial contracts. Viking...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
GF’s Wijetunga among 6 applicants for Higher Ed Board

Six people have applied for two positions on the eight-member North Dakota Board of Higher Education, including Altru cardiologist Dr. Mevan Wijetunga of Grand Forks. Other applicants include current board member Tim Mihalick of Minot…human resources consultant Curtis Biller of Fargo… Jamestown University engineering professor Katrina Christiansen… political consultant Dustin Gawrylow of Bismarck… and Stanley Schauer of Bismarck, assessment director with the state Department of Public Instruction.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Electrical outlet causes fire in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The entryway of an East Grand Forks home is seriously damaged following a fire. The fire department says it rushed to the 100 block of Venus Dr. NE around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 for the fire. One man was home...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
H-SV Elev. to be auctioned in March

In a few months, the Humboldt-St. Vincent Elevator Association will have its answer on whether its structure will stay intact or be torn down. Officially at the end of last week, the association was dissolved, its 10 percent ownership in MarKit County Grain was sold and the elevator property was not sold. Marshal Hemmes, chairman of the elevator board, said there will be an online auction to sell the elevator property.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
Woman charged with 9 felonies related to abuse, neglect at in-home daycare

FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorneys Office has charged a West Fargo woman with nine felonies following a lengthy investigation into possible child abuse and neglect at her in-home daycare. Miranda Sorlie, 42, is accused of neglecting four children under her care between January 2020 and...
FARGO, ND

