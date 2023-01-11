Read full article on original website
fightinghawks.com
UND remains perfect at home in defensive bout with Denver, 68-57
Grand Forks, N.D. – The University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks remains a perfect 9-0 at home, following an intense rivalry with Denver at the Betty Engelstad arena this afternoon. After the last road trip UND returned to form shooting 42.6 percent from the field and an outstanding 81.3 percent from the line in the 68-57 win.
fightinghawks.com
NOTES: UND aims for series split against No. 12 Western Michigan
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- North Dakota looks to bounce back from a 4-0 loss on Friday night against No. 12 Western Michigan on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. All UND men's hockey games, home and away, can be heard on stations across the...
fightinghawks.com
No. 12 Western Michigan blanks UND, 4-0, in series opener
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Cameron Rowe stopped all 25 shots thrown his way while the nation's top scorer Jason Polin struck twice in a 4-0 victory by No. 12 Western Michigan over North Dakota on Friday night from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. UND (9-9-4, 3-6-2 NCHC)...
fightinghawks.com
NoDak starts 2022-23 in win column with 4-3 victory over Bellarmine
LOUISVILLE, Ken. -- The University of North Dakota women's tennis team defeated Bellarmine, 4-3, on Saturday to open the 2022-23 championship portion of the season in Louisville, Ken. "It's not easy to win on the road at this level, so I am very proud of this team for getting the...
fightinghawks.com
Late rally improves NoDak to 8-0 at home following 65-63 win over Omaha
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Kacie Borowicz's go-ahead bucket with 12 seconds to play capped a late rally by North Dakota and boosted the Fighting Hawks to a 65-63 victory over Omaha on Thursday night at a raucous Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, N.D. UND (10-6, 3-3 Summit League)...
North Dakota’s Josh Duhamel Spotted In The State Again Recently
Every time actor Josh Duhamel turns up in North Dakota it really creates a buzz. The native Minot, North Dakotan has a tendency to show up in the state from time to time. He's somebody who has never forgotten his roots. He even married a North Dakota girl this past year. You can read all about that here.
KNOX News Radio
GF pushes for new I-29 Interchange
A public input meeting last night (Thursday) gave Grand Forks residents a first glimpse at what a proposed new I-29 interchange might look like between 32nd Avenue south and 62nd Avenue South. According to the North Dakota DOT a disproportional amount of growth in Grand Forks is expected around 32nd...
KNOX News Radio
ND & MN gas pipeline update
There could be a glitch in efforts to build a natural gas pipeline from western Minnesota to East Grand Forks (MN). North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad says they just recently learned that an application submitted back in May contains incorrect information and is missing some substantial contracts. Viking...
KNOX News Radio
GF’s Wijetunga among 6 applicants for Higher Ed Board
Six people have applied for two positions on the eight-member North Dakota Board of Higher Education, including Altru cardiologist Dr. Mevan Wijetunga of Grand Forks. Other applicants include current board member Tim Mihalick of Minot…human resources consultant Curtis Biller of Fargo… Jamestown University engineering professor Katrina Christiansen… political consultant Dustin Gawrylow of Bismarck… and Stanley Schauer of Bismarck, assessment director with the state Department of Public Instruction.
valleynewslive.com
Electrical outlet causes fire in East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The entryway of an East Grand Forks home is seriously damaged following a fire. The fire department says it rushed to the 100 block of Venus Dr. NE around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 for the fire. One man was home...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Grand Forks tech firm CEO discusses new perimeter security solution for US Air Force base
(Fargo, ND) -- The head of a tech start-up in Grand Forks is commenting, after his company won a $1.2 million federal award to build a new security system for Grand Forks Air Force Base. "It is a complex technology, it does involve artificial intelligence as well, but we are...
kittsonarea.com
H-SV Elev. to be auctioned in March
In a few months, the Humboldt-St. Vincent Elevator Association will have its answer on whether its structure will stay intact or be torn down. Officially at the end of last week, the association was dissolved, its 10 percent ownership in MarKit County Grain was sold and the elevator property was not sold. Marshal Hemmes, chairman of the elevator board, said there will be an online auction to sell the elevator property.
kfgo.com
Woman charged with 9 felonies related to abuse, neglect at in-home daycare
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorneys Office has charged a West Fargo woman with nine felonies following a lengthy investigation into possible child abuse and neglect at her in-home daycare. Miranda Sorlie, 42, is accused of neglecting four children under her care between January 2020 and...
