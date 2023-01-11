ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norco, LA

WWL-AMFM

Slidell PD make record breaking drug bust

The Slidell Police Narcotics Division made the largest methamphetamine drug seizure in the city’s history, which is also one of the largest ever in St. Tammany Parish—a total of 52.2 lbs of crystal meth, with a street value of over $500,000 dollars.
SLIDELL, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO: Montegut man arrested on two counts of Rape

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Montegut man, in connection with an investigation being completed by the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Keith Allen Naquin, 51, was arrested on charges of 2 counts of 1st Degree Rape, stemming from the investigation.
MONTEGUT, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Guilty Pleas for the Week of January 2-6

During the week of January 2 – January 6, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court-Ascension Parish:. Korina Heal, 326 W Caroline St. Gonzales, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison for Violating Federal Firearms Laws

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison for Violating Federal Firearms Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that United States District Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Bryce Jones, age 23, of New Orleans, Louisiana to 42 months (3 years, 6 months) in the Bureau of Prisons on January 11, 2023, for violating the Federal Gun Control Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville juvenile, 16, suspected in Assumption Parish stabbing

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported a 16-year-old juvenile has been suspected in a stabbing that occurred Jan. 4 at a residence in the 100 block of Virginia Street near Paincourtville. According to a news release, deputies responded to a call for service in reference to an individual having been...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Gray teenager arrested, accused of threatening to bring gun to school

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a teenager in Gray Wednesday in connection with a Terrorizing complaint. Deputies were called to HL Bourgeois High School shortly after 4 p.m. in reference to a social media message that a student wanted to find a gun to bring to school the next morning.
GRAY, LA
WDSU

Kenner mother arrested, accused in death of 20-month-old child

KENNER, La. — A Kenner mother was arrested Thursday and accused in her child's death on New Year's Eve, according to police. Alexis Callero, 34, faces a second-degree murder charge, as well as drug possession charges. Kenner police say that on Dec. 31, they responded to the home where...
KENNER, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of January 5-12

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of January 5-12: Justin Johnson, 35, 5309 Barrass St, St. James was charged w/ 2nd Degree Battery;. Gregory Bailey, 56, 37048 Hwy 74, Geismar was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders;. Elvis Smith, 26, 5445 Point Clir Rd, Carville was...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing boyfriend for urinating the bed

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend because he had urinated in their bed. According to East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies, 25-year-old Briana Lacost and her boyfriend went out Friday night and were both drinking heavily. Lacost said when she got home around 3:30 a.m. she noticed that her boyfriend had wet the bed.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

