calcasieu.info
A Louisiana Felon Has Been Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison After Being Spotted with a Firearm by Police
A Louisiana Felon Has Been Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison After Being Spotted with a Firearm by Police. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana felon has been sentenced to ten years in prison for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Friday, January...
Louisiana man sentenced to prison on multiple counterfeiting charges, fourth counterfeit conviction
A Louisiana man has been sentenced after he was convicted of multiple counterfeiting charges.
Slidell PD make record breaking drug bust
The Slidell Police Narcotics Division made the largest methamphetamine drug seizure in the city’s history, which is also one of the largest ever in St. Tammany Parish—a total of 52.2 lbs of crystal meth, with a street value of over $500,000 dollars.
houmatimes.com
TPSO: Montegut man arrested on two counts of Rape
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Montegut man, in connection with an investigation being completed by the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Keith Allen Naquin, 51, was arrested on charges of 2 counts of 1st Degree Rape, stemming from the investigation.
pelicanpostonline.com
Guilty Pleas for the Week of January 2-6
During the week of January 2 – January 6, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court-Ascension Parish:. Korina Heal, 326 W Caroline St. Gonzales, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance...
Man accused of 18 storage unit burglaries in Louisiana, arrested
A man has been arrested following a sting of storage unit burglaries in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola dies after 'altercation,' officials say
An inmate died at a Baton Rouge hospital Thursday following an altercation with another inmate last month at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, the state's Department of Corrections said. DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said the altercation took place inside the prison on Dec. 29. He added that the incident is...
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
A sheriff in Louisiana has been destroying records of deputies’ alleged misconduct for years
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana has been unlawfully destroying its deputies' disciplinary records for at least 10 years, according to records provided by state officials responsible for overseeing the retention of records by state, parish and local agencies. The finding comes at a time when the sheriff's office...
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?
2 teenagers lost their lives on New Year's eve after a Louisiana cop during a high-speed chase plowed into the car they were riding which was not associated with the chase. The car also had a third occupant who was injured.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison for Violating Federal Firearms Laws
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison for Violating Federal Firearms Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that United States District Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Bryce Jones, age 23, of New Orleans, Louisiana to 42 months (3 years, 6 months) in the Bureau of Prisons on January 11, 2023, for violating the Federal Gun Control Act.
theadvocate.com
Prairieville man who crashed, killed girlfriend while he was out on probation gets 4 year sentences
A Prairieville man has received a four-year state prison sentence over a New Year's Day crash in 2021 that killed his girlfriend, prosecutors said. Charles Brown Jr., 52, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of Shelly Wells, a passenger in his vehicle a little more than two years ago in Ascension Parish, court papers say.
Video of animal abuse in Jefferson Parish sparks investigation
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The video in this story may be graphic for some. An animal abuse case is underway on the Westbank after a video surfaced online of what appears to be two people abusing a dog. We want to warn you the video in this story may...
Kenner toddler found dead with traces of fentanyl in system, mother charged
According to KPD Chief Keith Conley, samples were taken from the child's nasal mucus to determine if anything toxic had been ingested that could have led to her death. Those results were received this week, detecting traces fentanyl, a deadly narcotic with a lethal dose of two milligrams (small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil).
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville juvenile, 16, suspected in Assumption Parish stabbing
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported a 16-year-old juvenile has been suspected in a stabbing that occurred Jan. 4 at a residence in the 100 block of Virginia Street near Paincourtville. According to a news release, deputies responded to a call for service in reference to an individual having been...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
WDSU
Gray teenager arrested, accused of threatening to bring gun to school
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a teenager in Gray Wednesday in connection with a Terrorizing complaint. Deputies were called to HL Bourgeois High School shortly after 4 p.m. in reference to a social media message that a student wanted to find a gun to bring to school the next morning.
WDSU
Kenner mother arrested, accused in death of 20-month-old child
KENNER, La. — A Kenner mother was arrested Thursday and accused in her child's death on New Year's Eve, according to police. Alexis Callero, 34, faces a second-degree murder charge, as well as drug possession charges. Kenner police say that on Dec. 31, they responded to the home where...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of January 5-12
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of January 5-12: Justin Johnson, 35, 5309 Barrass St, St. James was charged w/ 2nd Degree Battery;. Gregory Bailey, 56, 37048 Hwy 74, Geismar was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders;. Elvis Smith, 26, 5445 Point Clir Rd, Carville was...
wbrz.com
Woman arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing boyfriend for urinating the bed
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend because he had urinated in their bed. According to East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies, 25-year-old Briana Lacost and her boyfriend went out Friday night and were both drinking heavily. Lacost said when she got home around 3:30 a.m. she noticed that her boyfriend had wet the bed.
