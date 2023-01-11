Read full article on original website
George Shelton resigns as head football coach at Little Rock Central
LITTLE ROCK - The most storied football program in state history is now searching for a new leader. George Shelton confirmed via phone Friday morning that he has resigned as head coach of Little Rock Central after two seasons. Shelton said he is undecided on what his next move will be. ...
Nick Smith's Father Says Son Will Return to Razorbacks
Family of injured star guard reaches out to local radio show in effort to get everyone to chill out
KTLO
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
arkadelphian.com
Rev. A. William Terry: The Arkadelphia pastor who marched with King
Five years before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I have a Dream” speech before 200,000 Americans, the late civil rights leader received an invitation to speak at a commencement ceremony at a college that would later become the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. In those...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 10
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 10, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Charlie Roy Curry, 100 Waterwell Lane, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 4. Horace Green and Deloris Green, 654 Front St., McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed...
Abandoned Mall in Arkansas That Will Give You the Creeps
There are a lot of abandoned buildings and places in Arkansas, as in most cases there's always a story behind the closure. The Pines Mall in Pine Buff is a perfect example of not only neglect but with a very drama-filled history attached to it. A videographer with Ranger Rick...
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders wraps up big day with inaugural ball
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders celebrated her first night in office in Little Rock.
Fire damages businesses in Hot Springs Village
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Garland County has proved time and time again that it can rally when times get tough. Last week, an EF-1 tornado hit a school in Jessieville, and on Friday a fire tore through several businesses in Hot Springs Village. "I'm at a loss for...
KTLO
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
ASP: One dead after Thursday night North Little Rock pursuit ends in fiery Maumelle crash
Arkansas state troopers said that one person is dead after a North Little Rock police chase ended in a fiery crash in Maumelle Thursday night.
Little Rock house destroyed in early morning fire
A house under renovation was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning.
Little Rock School District facing overstaffing, enrollment decline in some schools; changes to come
A decline in enrollment among secondary schools in the Little Rock School District left some teachers confused for weeks about the next steps.
Little Rock Family mourns the loss of the 18-year-old loved one shot and killed last month
A Central Arkansas mother mourning the loss of her 18-year-old son, shot and killed in North Little Rock last month.
Woman arrested in Arkansas for killing another woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman in Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested for allegedly killing another woman on Wednesday night. Little Rock Police Department said on Facebook that on Wednesday just after 9 p.m. officers were called out to 1001 Breckenridge Drive for a reported “burglary in progress.” When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive person in a parking lot. That person was later pronounced dead at the scene.
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: ArDOT acquires Walnut Street property
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Dec. 30 through Jan. 13 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names. Jewel...
Little Rock police activate Silver Alert in search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in reference to a missing Little Rock man. 77-year-old Alonzo Moses was last known to be at 1508 S. Pulaski St. in Little Rock on Tuesday, January 10. He was last seen wearing a tan...
Stephens Elementary, Central High School off lockdown after LRPD searched for suspect accused of murder
A Friday-morning lockdown has been lifted at Stephens Elementary and Central High schools after police searched the area.
Crash near Arkadelphia shuts down I-30 in all directions
All east and westbound lanes of Interstate 30 are blocked near Arkadelphia while crews clear a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.
Billboard calling for a ban on pit bulls sparks conversation in Maumelle
A new billboard in Maumelle has people pumping the breaks to take a second look.
onespiritblog.com
Hot Springs Hospice Family Room Dedicated in Memory of Patient
There’s now a place for grieving families to find comfort and rest at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs thanks to a patient’s family and friends. Recently, the hospital transitioned to in-room hospice on 2W. Sharon Wilson was one of the first hospice patients to be a part of this transition.
