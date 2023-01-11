ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Would reuniting Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins be a wise investment?

By Jacob Roach
 3 days ago
The NFL offseason has begun for the 18 teams that did not qualify for the postseason. With that, the rumor mill has started up and reports are saying that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is available via trade. The connection to the Cleveland Browns is obvious they need more talent at the position and Hopkins has a past relationship with quarterback Deshaun Watson when they were in Houston.

The pair played in a total of 38 games together where they connected for 264 receptions for 3,343 yards and 25 touchdowns. Those are obviously great numbers and if they were to reunite in Cleveland with Amari Cooper and David Njoku on the team it would make for a potentially explosive offense.

