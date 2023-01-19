ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

It’s Over! Here Are All of the Celebrity Couples Who Split in 2023 So Far

Life and Style Weekly
 20 days ago

2023 hasn't been kind to the love lives of some celebrity couples. The new year brought new breakups for both short and long-term relationships.

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott were the first major casualty, with Life & Style confirming the pair's split on January 7, 2023. It was the second breakup for the pair, who originally began dating in April 2017 after meeting at the Coachella Music Festival.

From Coachella to Their Split: Kylie and Travis’ Relationship Timeline

While the duo welcomed their second child, a son, on February 2, 2022, by the end of the year there were clues that they may have called it quits. When Kylie shared an adoring Instagram photo on November 28, 2022, passionately hugging the "Goosebumps" rapper, he was noticeably absent from her family's blowout Christmas Eve party. The Kylie Cosmetics founder attended the bash with the pair's daughter, Stormi Webster, while wearing matching outfits.

The makeup mogul then rang in the New Year with friends on a girls' trip to Aspen, Colorado. Kylie shared plenty of Instagram photos of their snowy getaway, but Travis was nowhere to be seen. In addition to her pals, Kylie had the support of sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian amid her breakup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5djz_0kBbHOM200

“Kylie has been leaning on Kim and Khloé a lot lately. They’re all single and raising kids. Finding a good partner isn’t easy, which they’ve all bonded over," an insider told Life & Style exclusively on January 9, 2023. "Kim and Khloé are the first ones to tell Kylie to keep Travis close, even if the relationship is pretty much over."

The pair split for the first time in October 2019, but reunited as a couple in June 2021, making their reconciliation debut at the Parsons School benefit gala as a couple with Stormi helping make it a family affair. While accepting an award at the event, Travis gushed, "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you," using his pet name for Kylie.

Celebrity Engagements in 2023: All the Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Another couple who didn't make it far into 2023 was Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson . The Bravolebrities' two-month romance fizzled out by early January after her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Mike Darby became too much of an issue.

"Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore," The Real Housewives of Potomac star revealed about her relationship with the Summer House star during a January 8 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen , adding, "It was my situation with Michael that affected Luke and I."

But the romance and amicable split gave Ashley some of her mojo back, explaining, "I am newly single, and this was my first relationship after. It's just nice to be reminded that I am that girl and I love to love and be loved."

Scroll down for photos of all the celebrity couples who split in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photos From Daughter Stormi and Son Aire’s Joint Birthday Party

Time to party! Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, turned 5 years old on Monday, February 1, one day ahead of her little brother Aire Webster celebrating his first birthday. The A-list momma held a joint celebration for her two precious children and shared photos of the party decorations, guest gifts and more. Kylie, 25, kicked off her firstborn’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Blac Chyna’s Dating History Is Full of Reality Stars and Rappers: Learn More About Her Exes

Instagram model-turned-reality star Blac Chyna is known for her high-profile relationships with Hollywood rappers and reality stars. The model recently went Instagram official Twin Hector in January 2023, almost six years after her explosive split from Rob Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Chyna took their romance public – or at least...
Life and Style Weekly

On Good Terms! These Friendly Celebrity Exes Prove Love Exists in Different Ways

On good terms! Many friendly celebrity exes are famous for keeping things amicable even after devastating breakups — and some stars don’t hesitate to gush about their former significant others.  Nearly 15 years after their heartbreaking 2005 split, Jennifer Aniston praised her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, who after splitting from Jen moved on with now-ex-wife Angelia Jolie.  "Brad and...
Life and Style Weekly

Dazzlers! The Most Gorgeous Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2023: See Photos, Cuts, Carats, More

Dazzling rocks! Quite a few celebrities started the year by debuting some of the  prettiest — and biggest — engagement rings of all time in 2023.  “Victoria’s Secret” singer Jax revealed that she and her boyfriend, Braverijah Gregg, got engaged right after she performed her hit single onstage at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in December 2022.  The rising star...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Life and Style Weekly

Pamela Anderson’s Ex Tommy Lee’s Wife Brittany Slammed By Fans for ‘Uncalled for’ Makeup Video

Yikes. Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband Tommy Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan, is being slammed by fans for a video in which she seemingly mocked the Baywatch alum.  Brittany, 36, uploaded a since-deleted video via TikTok earlier this week, featuring the “‘90s Pam Makeup”  filter, which is supposed to make the TikTok user look like the mode, 55.  “Pam if I died,” she wrote...
Life and Style Weekly

Does ‘Bachelor’ Zach Shallcross Pick Kaity Biggar During the Season 27 Finale? See Spoilers, Clues

Wifey material? Bachelor contestant Kaitlyn “Kaity” Biggar may have gotten her overnight with Zach Shallcross *very* early during season 27, but did it lead to an engagement? Keep reading to see spoilers and get all the details about their relationship today. Does Bachelor Zach Pick Kaity? According to Reality Steve, Zach gives his final rose...
TEXAS STATE
Life and Style Weekly

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Says She Has ‘No Regrets’ About Tom Schwartz Hookup

Living her best life! Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has "no regrets" about her single status during the show's forthcoming 10th season, the Bravo personality tells Life & Style exclusively — especially when it comes to her headline-making hookup with costar Tom Schwartz.  News that Raquel, 28, and Tom, 40, had hooked up first broke in August...
Life and Style Weekly

Meet Mia Bella! See the Cutest Photos of Jersey Shore’s Mike and Lauren Sorrentino’s Daughter

Proud parents! Jersey Shore stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce) became parents of two when they welcomed their daughter, Mia Bella, on January 24, 2023. “We couldn’t be more excited to announce the arrival of our sweet baby girl, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino,” the couple said in a statement to Life & Style. “We appreciate everyone’s well...
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy