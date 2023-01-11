ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County Storm Update (January 14): Most evacuation orders downgraded to warnings

FELTON, Calif. — Most evacuation orders made Saturday morning were downgraded to evacuation warnings in the afternoon. Highway 9 - BOU-E040, FEL-E012, FEL-E008, CRZ-E081. Soquel - CTL-E028, CTL-E029, CTL-E031, CTL-E010, CTL-E015, CTL-E014, CTL-E018, CTL-E019. Aptos - CTL-E048, CTL-E051. Watsonville - WTS-E005, WTS-E006, WTS-E018, WTS-017, WTS-E014B, WTS-E013B, WTS-E019, PAJ-E032, CRZ-E069,...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Where we stand on Saturday: FEMA head tours Santa Cruz County amid evacuations, floods — and more rain

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and members of her staff visited parts of Rio Del Mar, Capitola and were set to survey areas of San Lorenzo Valley as part of a multi-day tour to asses whether to issue a major disaster declaration for California communities devastated by floods, landslides and power outages after several rounds of intense storms. That visit came as another atmospheric river hit the Santa Cruz County on Friday and Saturday, filling already-swollen creeks and rivers
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures

SALINAS, CALIF (KION-TV)-  The Salinas River is still dangerous. It has been overtaking some fields and roads near Highway 68 Friday after causing problems in South County. According to Director of Communications Marcos Cabrera, this forced the Salinas Union High School District to cancel classes. “From our perspective, if we had teachers come in, say, today The post Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
sanbenito.com

Two rescued, arrested after vehicle submerges in San Benito River

Two men were arrested Jan. 10 after their vehicle became submerged underwater during their attempt to drive across San Benito River, which had become full of moving water after heavy rains, according to authorities. San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency authorities responded to Truckee Way near the Hospital...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
gilroylife.com

Main story: Gilroy residents survive gauntlet of severe storms

‘Atmospheric rivers’ fill state reservoirs, reducing impact of years of drought. Gilroy residents faced the aftermath of a relentless series of torrential storms that pounded California starting in late December, causing widespread damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. Another storm hit Northern California Friday, Jan. 13. Meterorologists expected rain...
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

3 saved from teetering car on cliff edge in the Santa Cruz Mountains by CHP officer

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer saved three people stuck in a car teetering on the edge of a cliff in Santa Cruz County. According to CHP- Santa Cruz, an officer was dispatched after they received a call of a car teetering on a ditch in the area of 885 Old Mill Rd., in a remote area north of Scotts Valley. Officer Murphy, who responded to the incident, arrived to see the car teetering off a cliff and not a ditch.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Pajaro River Evacuation Orders

Heavy rains and runoff have prompted an evacuation order for parts of Santa Cruz County. The level of the Pajaro River is rising rapidly due to intense rainfall. An evacuation order means you should leave immediately. Please evacuate the listed areas immediately and move to higher ground. Remaining in evacuated...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: High winds topple big rig on Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gusty winds whipped through the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday, toppling a big rig that triggered a traffic nightmare that lingered for hours."The #1 and #2 southbound and northbound lanes are blocked on the Golden Gate Bridge due to an overturned big rig," the California Highway Patrol tweeted early Saturday evening. "High-profile vehicles should avoid the area due to high winds. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route."  At the time, the National Weather Service had issued gale warnings for the waters off the bridge.  Shortly after 7 p.m. the CHP tweeted that traffic on all...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister firefighters and Police rush to shop for those in need

Hollister PD and Hollister FD have a friendly competition for a food drive for the Community Foodbank of San Benito County. Photo by Juliana Luna. This article was written by BenitoLink interns Eden De Alba and Juliana Luna. On the morning of Dec. 29, the Hollister Police and Fire departments...
HOLLISTER, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Epic Storm: Epic Destruction

Treasured places — Seacliff State Beach, the pier to the Cement Ship, Capitola’s Wharf, Capitola’s Bandstand, and popular restaurants on the Capitola Village Esplanade — are no longer themselves, devastated after epic winter storms that began New Year’s Eve with no end in sight. After...
CAPITOLA, CA

