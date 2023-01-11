SAN FRANCISCO -- Gusty winds whipped through the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday, toppling a big rig that triggered a traffic nightmare that lingered for hours."The #1 and #2 southbound and northbound lanes are blocked on the Golden Gate Bridge due to an overturned big rig," the California Highway Patrol tweeted early Saturday evening. "High-profile vehicles should avoid the area due to high winds. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route." At the time, the National Weather Service had issued gale warnings for the waters off the bridge. Shortly after 7 p.m. the CHP tweeted that traffic on all...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO