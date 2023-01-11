Read full article on original website
Allrecipes.com
Easy Creamy Chicken Ramen
Melt butter in a heavy skillet over medium heat. Add minced garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add chicken broth, cream, and ramen noodles. Cook, stirring occasionally, until noodles soften, about 3 minutes. Add soy sauce and chopped cooked chicken. Allow to get hot. Serve garnished with...
Epicurious
Black Bean Sauce
This versatile Chinese sauce adds intense umami to a dish. You can easily buy black bean sauce at a grocery store, but the homemade version is much more fragrant, and I highly recommend it. Chinese fermented black beans (dou chi) are made from soybeans fermented in salt (the black color comes from fermentation). They are a staple in a huge array of Chinese dishes and are prominently used in Cantonese cooking, adding a complexity of flavor that is even deeper than soy sauce. This sauce can be used in fried rice, noodle dishes, and stir-fries.
msn.com
Instant Pot Rice
Once you start making rice in an Instant Pot, you won’t want to go back to the stovetop method! It’s easy to make perfectly cooked fluffy rice in just a few steps with an Instant Pot. © Provided by Southern Kissed. Using an Instant Pot simplifies the...
What Is Wagyu Beef Tallow and Why Is It So Popular?
Imagine cooking a burger or frying up potatoes in a velvety-rich fat rendered from the most expensive cut of meat in the world. Are your mouths salivating at the thought? Don’t worry—ours are, too. We all know that cooking food in leftover bacon grease or lard (pork fat)...
skinnytaste.com
Skillet French Onion Chicken
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. If you love caramelized onions and melted cheese, you will love this Skillet French Onion Chicken, a great way to jazz up chicken breasts!. Skillet French Onion Chicken. I’m more of a dark-meat girl, so my chicken breast recipes really...
Fox47News
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
Popeye's Is Bringing Back Popular Menu Items Nationwide - Available Until February 12 Only!
Popeyes is starting the new year by bringing back some popular menu items for a limited time. The Ghost Pepper Wings, Strawberry Cheesecake Cup, and Blueberry Lemon Pie are all available at participating locations until February 12. These items were previously offered on the menu and have been brought back by popular demand.
Epicurious
Rum Club Daiquiri
This recipe from Kevin Ludwig is the house daiquiri at Rum Club in Portland, Oregon, one of my favorite cocktail spots, and this recipe is one of my favorite daiquiris of all time. Rum Club is often referred to as an “industry bar” because it’s where a lot of bartenders go to drink on their nights off. It’s always busy, but it has an incredibly friendly and approachable atmosphere, thanks to their always-welcoming bar team.
Shrimp Creole
Shrimp Creole is a spicy shrimp stew that encapsulates everything I love about Southern food. It’s deeply flavored from a delicious shrimp stock and the holy trinity of onion, bell pepper, and celery — and there’s a peppery kick that keeps you coming back for more. It’s served ladled over a bowl of steaming white rice, and I’m always a very happy camper as I dig in.
Celebrity chef David Chang blasts Costco’s ‘disgusting’ rotisserie chicken
David Chang, the celebrity chef who founded the Michelin-starred Momofuku restaurant, isn’t a big fan of Costco’s rotisserie chicken. “I got a hot take,” Chang said during this week’s edition of “The David Chang Show” podcast. “I think the Costco chicken is the worst rotisserie chicken,” he said. “They’re not good. They’re not seasoned.” Chang continued: “The reason why it’s important to have it properly seasoned is, you might eat it the next day cold — and it’s gotta taste good cold.” “And there’s something about all the nitrates and all the crap they pump into that chicken that makes that chicken breast even more...
Barbecue pork bites
For this recipe, I use two pounds of store-bought pork cubes, and make my homemade barbecue sauce to simmer them in. But before I add the sauce to the meat, I sauté an onion with some crushed garlic, then I add the pork cubes, extra spices, and I cook the pork over a medium-high heat inside a Dutch oven before making a homemade barbecue sauce to simmer them in.
Baked spaghetti
Spaghetti is an economically friendly meal, and it's also very versatile. Today, I decided to make my baked cheesy pepperoni and meatball spaghetti because it's a complete meal by itself. To be honest, this recipe is extremely good without adding the pepperoni and meatballs, but we need to have our daily protein too. Plus, the combination of the pasta mixed with the pepperoni, meatballs, pasta sauce, and cheese is so, so very yummy.
thecountrycook.net
Crock Pot Loaded Potatoes
Crock Pot Loaded Potatoes are all made in the slow cooker and covered in seasonings, shredded cheese, bacon and green onion!. Is there anything better than potatoes, bacon and cheese? Honestly, it's probably one of my favorite combination of flavors. This recipe for Crock Pot Loaded Potatoes combines all your favorites for the perfect side dish or appetizer!
Food Network
How to Marinate Chicken
Grace is a contributing writer at Food Network. While everyone’s entitled to their own chicken preferences (bone-in vs. boneless; shredded vs. sliced), it’s fair to assume that no one likes it dry. Luckily, that’s what marinades are for. The versatile, easy-to-make mixture results in tender, flavorful results every time, no matter the type of chicken you're using or even how you're cooking it. But what's the best way to marinate, and for how long? Read on for our expert advice.
12tomatoes.com
Millionaire Southwest Chicken
A creamy, rich chicken dinner dish packed with delectably spicy warmth!. A flavorful blend of spices adds big flavor to this delectable Millionaire Southwest Chicken. It’s simple and quick to put together, using popular pantry staples to create an easy, super satisfying meal for those who enjoy a bit of winter warmth with their chicken. It may not be the prettiest looking dinner that I’ve ever created, but I’m hard pressed to find a dish with a tastier combination of chicken, creamy sauce, and spices!
Baby Back Ribs
When it comes to Baby Back Ribs, the secret is baking low and slow. This will make the best fall-off-the-bone oven-baked ribs you’ve ever had!. Oven Baked Baby Back RibsPhoto byChef Dennis Littley.
butterwithasideofbread.com
PINEAPPLE COCONUT CAKE
Pineapple Coconut Cake that’s made with a boxed cake mix, instant pudding mix and topped with a delicious coconut whipped cream frosting & shredded coconut. Amazing tropical flavored sheet cake recipe!. Making this coconut pineapple cake is so simple, using a boxed cake mix and adding a few more...
snapshotsincursive.com
Foiled Potatoes
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Food With Soul: Foiled Potatoes! Have I mentioned how much I like my new outdoor kitchen? Living in Florida, the weather is so tropical it makes cooking outdoors an effortless way to prepare meals. Grilling seems to make food taste better and roasted potatoes easily become a star attraction. And the best part is dining alfresco. This is what I call a “stay-cation”.
Epicurious
Baltic Midnight
This sparkling cocktail recipe plays on the classic Champagne cocktail, which is made by dropping a bitters-soaked sugar cube into a glass of Champagne. This produces a delightful fizzing effect, where the sugar cube continues to bubble and dissolve in the Champagne (or another kind of sparkling wine) as you sip. For this twist, I added an ounce of aquavit, which is essentially Nordic gin, flavored with herbs and spices that sometimes veer savory, so I felt like the recipe landed somewhere close to French 75 territory.
Food & Wine
Oatmeal Cream Pies
If you loved oatmeal cream pies as a kid, you need these next-level versions, created by Sarah Mispagel-Lustbader of Chicago’s Loaf Lounge. This oatmeal pie recipe features tender, chewy cookies made with oats, dark brown sugar, molasses, and toffee bits. A light, creamy vanilla filling is the perfect complement. This recipe makes 25 cookies — perfect for a party or gathering, or refrigerate a few for later.
