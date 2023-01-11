A fatality occurred as a result of a car vs semi collision just south of Holstein. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened shortly after noon on Wednesday. An individual driving a Chevrolet Malibu was stopped at a stop sign on Highway 59 at the west junction of Highway 20. The driver of the Malibu failed to yield to traffic, and entered Highway 20 in front of a westbound Peterbilt semi. The two vehicles collided, and the driver of the Malibu sustained fatal injuries. The condition of the semi driver isn't mentioned in the report.

