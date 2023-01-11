Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Car vs Semi Collision Near Holstein Results in Death
A fatality occurred as a result of a car vs semi collision just south of Holstein. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened shortly after noon on Wednesday. An individual driving a Chevrolet Malibu was stopped at a stop sign on Highway 59 at the west junction of Highway 20. The driver of the Malibu failed to yield to traffic, and entered Highway 20 in front of a westbound Peterbilt semi. The two vehicles collided, and the driver of the Malibu sustained fatal injuries. The condition of the semi driver isn't mentioned in the report.
kscj.com
FATAL IDA COUNTY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 20
1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Sioux County
A Tuesday night crash in Sioux County has left one person dead.
Fire at home near Cook Park had previously been red-tagged, officials still investigating cause
Sioux City fire officials are responding to a fire in Sioux City's westside near Cook Park.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital After Tuesday Morning Accident Near Ashton
Ashton, Iowa– A Ocheyedan man and his passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident near Ashton on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 8:45 a.m., 74-year-old Bernard Engelkes of Ocheyedan was driving a 2001 Toyota minivan southbound on Highway 60, two miles north of Ashton. They tell us that 21-year-old Dax DeGroot of George was eastbound on 210th Street in a 2015 Ford pickup.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Orange City man was arrested 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Thomas Michael Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica on Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Suspect allegedly found in someone else’s car after stabbing in Sioux City, police say
Police say that the victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries after the incident occurred near Floyd Boulevard on Saturday morning.
siouxcountyradio.com
Dordt University Student Dies in Car Crash
A Minnesota woman is dead after a crash last night south of Hull. 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink of Luverne, Minnesota, a student at Dordt University, was driving south on Highway 75 when she hit snow and ice on the shoulder and lost control. Her car crossed into the other lane and was hit by a pickup.
siouxlandnews.com
Remsen man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Remsen, Iowa man is facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, following a stabbing in Sioux City early Saturday morning. Sioux City Police were called to the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning where they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. That man, who is not being identified by police, is currently being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.
siouxlandnews.com
Man arrested after early morning pursuit through Sioux City's Morningside area
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man is in custody after an early-morning pursuit in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood. 35-year-old Kyle Obermeyer was arrested by officers after a pursuit that began by Iowa State Patrol on the 1900 block of South Lakeport. Obermeyer was wanted for parole violation and multiple counts of credit card fraud.
Why did the recent snows not put a big dent in drought conditions?
As of recently, we have seen multiple 1-2" snow events across near Sioux City, but it hasn't made a huge dent in our drought deficit for most.
Sioux City man allegedly attacked with chain one day after his vehicle was set on fire; Suspect arrested
A Sioux City man was caught on camera assaulting a resident with a chain one day after he allegedly set fire to the victim's vehicle. Officials noted that he apparently ripped the victims' video doorbell from its mount and used it to cause damage to the front door.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City woman jailed for store theft
ORANGE CITY—A 27-year-old Orange City woman was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Devyn Mae Benack stemmed from her taking $22.84 worth of items from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them about 2:15 p.m. that day, according to the Orange City Police Department.
WQAD
Delphi murders case trial to stay in Carroll County; judge gives legal teams 1 week to agree on county to select jury
Judge Frances Gull said that it would be "difficult if not impossible" to find a jury in Carroll County. Both the prosecution and defense agreed.
KCRG.com
Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged the wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor with 52 counts of voter fraud to help her husband’s ultimately unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020. The U.S. attorney’s office says 49-year-old Kim Phuong...
Sioux City Police searching for man that has been missing for weeks
The Sioux City Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man who hasn’t been seen in over a month.
Siouxland businesses adapting as national carbon dioxide shortage continues
Carbon dioxide, also known as CO2, is necessary for a variety of businesses, but an ongoing shortage has impacted local businesses.
Woodbury County supervisor’s wife federally indicted for alleged voter fraud scheme
The wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor has been arrested Thursday for her involvement in an alleged voter fraud scheme during the 2020 elections.
Mila Crees Obituary
Newborn Mila Crees, of Harlan, Iowa, passed away January 10, 2023. All services are private. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her parents, Travis and Elle Crees of Harlan, IA; maternal grandparents, Rob and Tami Kloewer of Harlan, IA; paternal grandparents, Dan and Natalie Crees of Harlan, IA; maternal great-grandmothers, Jan Kloewer of Harlan, IA, Marie Pibal of Ankeny,IA, Betty Jo Royal of Harlan, IA; paternal great-grandparents, Dan and Jean Bieker of Harlan, IA, Joan Crees Lauritsen of Harlan, IA, aunts, uncles, other family and many special friends.
