Julie Chrisley Admits She Fears Being 'Separated' From Husband Todd 'Forever' Ahead Of Prison Sentence
Julie Chrisley is getting real about her fears regarding the future. Just days before she and husband Todd Chrisley are due to report to their respective Florida prisons to serve their combined 19 years behind bars, the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch shared her concerns over the couple's new normal."There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated," Julie said on the latest "Chrisley Confessions" podcast while speaking to her son Chase Chrisley's fiancée, Emmy Medders, after she and Todd were sentenced in November for fraud and tax evasion. "But there’s a difference between my husband and I...
The Hollywood Gossip
Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents' Federal Prison Sentence
Chase Chrisley finally has something to say. One month after his famous parents, Todd and Julie, were sentenced to many years behind federal bars for committing tax evasion and bank fraud (among other crimes), the 26-year old has finally issued a handful of statements. During an appearance on sister Savannah...
Todd and Julie Chrisley have been ordered to report to prison in January to begin sentences following their fraud convictions
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars have been ordered to begin their sentences and report to minimum security facilities in Florida in the new year.
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison after bail denied
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will report to federal prison next week for bank and tax fraud charges after their request for bail was denied on Tuesday.
Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud
Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
Click10.com
Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for $4.5M telemarketing scam with links to South Florida
MIAMI – A caller posing as a U.S. government official told a victim that he or she had won a prize, but before collecting it, the victim needed to pay taxes and fees. There wasn’t a prize. That’s how federal agents said a group defrauded more than 400 people, mostly seniors, out of $4.5 million for about three years.
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville building contractors sentenced to federal prison
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Jan. 9 the sentencing of two Jacksonville men on conspiracy, tax fraud and other charges. U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard sentenced Raul Solis to 33 months and his son, Raul Solis-Martinez, to 21 months in federal prison. According to court documents, Solis and...
This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail
When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
Inside Rikers Island where inmate ‘died in squalor’ as Trump exec Allen Weisselberg given 5 months in infamous jail
CRIME, violence, corruption and inhumane conditions have created a "culture of abuse" in recent years at New York's Rikers Island prison complex. Torture Island, as it's notoriously dubbed, is where former Donald Trump trustee Allen Weisselberg will be housed for the next five months after being convicted of tax fraud.
Ex-Portland lawyer sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for stealing more than $3.8 million in clients’ money
Former personal injury lawyer Lori E. Deveny, who cheated more than 135 clients out of more than $3.8 million, was sentenced Monday to nearly 8 ½ years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman called Deveny’s fraud more “calculating and predatory than desperate,” though he said he believed part of what contributed to Deveny’s downfall was the emotional and physical abuse she endured from her late husband, who took his own life in 2018.
AOL Corp
'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for fraud
Jen Shah, star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has been sentenced to 6 and half years in prison for fraud. She'll be subject to five years of supervised release when she's free. It's a harsher sentence than the three-year term the 49-year-old Bravo star was seeking. Shah pleaded guilty for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly and vulnerable.
Court blocks takeover of Mississippi jail where seven inmates died last year
Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention...
Bravo Housewife Jen Shah Sentenced 6.5 Years For Fraud Scheme & 5 Years Of Supervised Release
Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake Citycast member Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for leading a telemarketing scheme since 2012. The search for her arrest was caught on the network's cameras during the franchise's second season to air as the Department of Homeland Security and the New York Police Department (NYPD) came to Salt Lake City to apprehend her.
dallasexpress.com
Millions Embezzled from Dallas Family
A woman from Texas has pleaded guilty to embezzling millions of dollars from the Dallas family that employed her. Barbara Chalmers, 74, embezzled at least $29 million from the family of the late James M. Collins, a businessman and U.S. congressman, according to the Department of Justice. Collins served in Congress from 1968 to 1983, Bloomberg reported. The firm Collins Capital Investments was founded by two of his children, Dorothy Collins Weaver and Michael James Collins.
Multi-year investigation in Oklahoma prisons leads to 69 gang convictions
A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization resulted in 69 convictions across multiple state and federal cases. Last month, the investigation wrapped up with the sentencing of Chance Alan Wilson, a/k/a Wolfhead, who was the leader of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood (UAB), a violent criminal organization, primarily run from inside Oklahoma prisons. Wilson, who was serving 15 years in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary for murder was sentenced to an additional 360 months in December after being found to be primarily responsible for the distribution of hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine and other drugs over several years.
Celebrity Hunting Couple Josh and Sarah Bowmar Convicted, Sentencing Details Released
A judge recently sentenced Josh and Sarah Bowmar – a couple known for their hunting videos on YouTube – to probation after they pleaded guilty to conspiring to break a federal wildlife protection law. The couple, Josh and Sarah Bowmar, first got themselves in hot water in 2020...
Curly, orange wig helped N.J. man steal millions in COVID benefits
A 40-year-old New Jersey man who posed for driver’s license photos wearing a curly, orange wig admitted Monday he stole identities and later filled out phony loan and unemployment applications in order to swipe millions of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eric M. Jaklitsch, of Elizabeth, parlayed the stolen...
New Law Will Cap Phone Call Prices in Prisons and Jails
For over two decades, civil rights advocates and consumer groups have criticized states and local governments for padding their budgets by charging people behind bars high phone rates. One prominent critic in Washington, D.C., Martha Wright-Reed, a now-deceased former nurse who was blind, for example, complained in a 2000 class-action...
