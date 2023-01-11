Kyrgios calls Pat Rafter 'clueless' after comments about how he and Kokkinakis conduct themselves: "He would have absolutely zero idea on what the locker room thinks"

Read full article on original website
"You have paid money to watch a guy play, it's contradictory to be clown about it" - Kyrgios on fans possibly booing Djokovic
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic showed that they get along really well once again during a charity event on Friday, and the Australian once again backed his friend. The tournament director of the Australian Open, Craig Tiley, warned before the event started that if fans were going to boo players, they were going to be thrown out of the stadium. Three-time Grand Slam champion, Stan Wawrinka spoke about it recently, saying that he doesn't think fans will boo the Serbian.
"People on the street think I'm just like the craziest guy ever" - Nick Kyrgios blames the media for depicting him in a negative light
Speaking about his bad-boy image in the tennis world, Nick Kyrgios recently slammed the media for only focusing on his moments of frustration on the court. He claimed that they consistently ignore the hard work that he puts in. The Australian ace has been one of the most controversial players...
"I'm not sure I totally believe him" - McEnroe believes Nadal's non-obsession surrounding GOAT debate is all talk
Patrick McEnroe doesn't believe that Nadal doesn't care about records and the GOAT debate as he pointed out how hard he worked to become so good at tennis. Rafael Nadal would not have become so good at tennis if he didn't have a drive that rivals insanity. The same drive is what other legendary players share with Nadal but it's clear that Djokovic, Federer and Nadal are something else. For that reason, Patrick McEnroe finds it hard to believe that he truly doesn't care about the GOAT debate:
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
I’ve never forgotten the advice of a 100-year-old cowgirl: ‘Always check your own girth strap’
In theory it’s advice about riding horses safely, but advice dispensed via Gabrielle Chan’s husband is a lesson in personal responsibility too
Djokovic opens up on leaving family behind to go to tennis tournaments: "I cry every time I leave"
Novak Djokovic finds it hard to leave family behind every time he goes to an event admitting that it brings him to tears because he tends to live life in the moment. Djokovic is away from the family once more as he chases history in Melbourne trying to win his 10th Australian Open. The Serbian opened up to Tennis Majors explaining how it's tough for him to leave his family behind:
Wawrinka argues fans should be given freedom to express themselves amid Djokovic boo ban: "That's tennis, that's sport"
Stan Wawrinka is not a fan of the comments made by Australian Open chief Craig Tiley who warned fans against heckling Djokovic as they will be kicked out. Craig Tiley warned fans against heckling Djokovic or any other players at the Australian Open explaining that they will be kicked out. The event is determined to stage a safe environment for players to able to play but Wawrinka is not a fan of that. He believes fans should be given the freedom to express themselves:
"He could turn out to be the single most important tennis player that we have ever had": Wilander lauds high praise on World Number One Carlos Alcaraz
Mats Wilander was very excited to watch Carlos Alcaraz win the US Open and he thinks the Spaniard might end up being one of the most important tennis players in history. Alcaraz didn't show up overnight but he took his game rather quickly from a top 30 level to a top 10 level. It happened early in the 2022 season when he started to win multiple events. For Wilander, watching him play was the most exciting thing that happened in the past 20 year as he explained to Eurosport:
"I think if I were American, I would’ve believed in myself a lot more": Swiatek never believed she'd be a Grand Slam winner or World Number One due to lack of tennis tradition in Poland
Iga Swiatek penned a letter in the Players Tribune and she opened about the lack of tennis tradition in Poland which made her question herself. Swiatek has been a player that worked her way to where she is. It wasn't an easy journey for her but it was one that saw her transform herself from a player that doubted herself to one that believes in herself greatly. It resulted in the Polish player winning three grand slams so far in her career and more will likely to come.
Nadal dismisses French Open retirement prediction: "I have a very good relationship with Zverev, but not enough to confess something like that to him"
Rafael Nadal dismissed claims made by Alexander Zverev recently that said that Nadal would be retiring this year after the Roland Garros event. Zverev created headlines recently by saying that Nadal will retire at the 2023 Roland Garros event. The comment was made as part of a feature for Eurosport where he was asked to give a bold prediction. Zverev then said:
Jennifer Coolidge Had A Heartbreaking Reaction To Being Asked About How She Perceives Herself
“I think I made some bad decisions. It makes you insecure and you don’t think you’re great."
(VIDEO) Kyrgios-Djokovic bromance continues as they cheers and share drinks during practice match to delight of the crowd
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic played a practice match in Melbourne which Kyrgios won but during the match we saw them share a drink as their bromance grows. Kyrgios spoke after the match admitting that he could never see himself being on such good terms with Djokovic a few years ago. He spoke up for him during the Australian Open saga last year and since then they grew fond of each other. There are some similarities between them as they are both outspoken in their views.
Rothenberg interested at Osaka's future post pregnancy in 'reset period': "It is different to Serena Williams or Azarenka who were at the top of their game"
Journalist Ben Rothenberg has a book on Naomi Osaka coming out later this year and he talked about her pregnancy announcement on BBC Live Sport. Rothenberg did a lot of reporting and work for his upcoming Naomi Osaka biography and he's quite in tune with what has been going on in her career in life. Joining BBC Live Sport, the American talked about her pregnancy announcement and what it means for her tennis career moving forward:
"I’ve been struggling with that a bit": Djokovic opens up on recent injury, 'cautious' surrounding Australian Open preparation
Novak Djokovic picked up an injury at the Adelaide tennis event where he injured a leg muscle while trying to catch a ball by Medvedev. The Serbian took a medical timeout and continued the match winning it in two. He also finished out the event winning it but seemed to struggle with it during a practice match in Melbourne a few days later. Ahead of the Australian Open, Djokovic admitted that he is struggling with the injury a bit:
"He's been knocking on the door": Murray has belief that Kyrgios can win Grand Slam
Nick Kyrgios played in a grand slam final lsat year at Wimbledon and Andy Murray is certain that he can go even further winning a grand slam. Kyrgios admitted a few times that he just wants to win one grand slam so his name is remembered in tennis history and Andy Murray feels like he can do it. Kyrgios committed to tennis far more than ever before last year but he'll need to commit even more if he hopes to truly get there one day. Murray believes he can, but it won't be easy:
Badosa on facing mental health struggles as a tennis pro: "I feel at home on court but I go from that to get me out of here, I want to die"
Paula Badosa has been open about her struggle with mental health believing that it's very important to talk about it publicly to lessen the stigma about it. Being about your mental health struggles is something that is rather new. Traditionally people opted for the silent battle as it was viewed as something that is not 'normal'. Things are changing in modern times and more people are open about their fears and doubts and Paula Badosa is one of them.
Swiatek's father doesn't believe daughter enters as favourite for Australian Open: "I would rather say that she enters the tournament as the number 1 tennis player"
The father of Iga Swiatek doesn't think his daugther is the favourite for the Australian Open but rather the top-ranked WTA player at the event. Swiatek will enter the Australian Open as the number one player in the world and many, correctly assume, that she's got a pretty good chance to win the event. She's been very tough to beat in the past couple of months but slightly easier than at the start of the year. She was already beaten by Pegula, whom many consider a dark horse candidate at the Australian Open.
"Whatever happens, it’ll be a special occasion for me": Jack Draper reacts after drawing Rafael Nadal at 2023 Australian Open
Jack Draper will play Rafael Nadal in the opening round of the Australian Open and it's going to be something he'll remember for quite some time. The young Brit is playing some really strong tennis to start the year and has shown a lot of good things in recent months. He'll have a proper challenge at the Australian Open with Rafael Nadal waiting in round one. Speaking about the draw following his Adelaide match, Draper reacted to the draw:
Girl hilariously refuses to serve a cookie to her mom while running a mock diner: 'I have broccoli'
The best quality about children is that they do not pretend. If they like something about you, they will tell it to your face and if they don't, they will make sure to let you know. And when it comes to their favorite thing, don't even imagine that you can get it from them. In a video uploaded on Reddit, a young girl can be seen running a mock diner and asking her mom, "What do you want, mama?" The child had a cookie in her hand so her mom asks her, "That cookie looks pretty good. Can I have that cookie?" The child immediately responds with a "No" and says, "That's mine." Then she informs her mother that she has broccoli and serves it to her saying, "There you go, ma'am."
‘Type-A’ bride sees reception venue for the first time, immediately spots issues: ‘Don’t tell me I’m a Bridezilla’
There’s one thing about a “type-A” bride — she’s determined to get the wedding she wants. TikToker and recent bride Mel Michels proudly embraced the label in a hilarious clip. She and her now-husband went to see the reception space setup on the big day. They were taken aback by how remarkable everything looked. Well, not everything.
