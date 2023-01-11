Kyrgios calls Pat Rafter 'clueless' after comments about how he and Kokkinakis conduct themselves: "He would have absolutely zero idea on what the locker room thinks"

The best quality about children is that they do not pretend. If they like something about you, they will tell it to your face and if they don't, they will make sure to let you know. And when it comes to their favorite thing, don't even imagine that you can get it from them. In a video uploaded on Reddit, a young girl can be seen running a mock diner and asking her mom, "What do you want, mama?" The child had a cookie in her hand so her mom asks her, "That cookie looks pretty good. Can I have that cookie?" The child immediately responds with a "No" and says, "That's mine." Then she informs her mother that she has broccoli and serves it to her saying, "There you go, ma'am."

1 DAY AGO