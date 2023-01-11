ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
247Sports

The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard

LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Deion Sanders explains viral message to Colorado players: Coach must 'change the people' to build new culture

Deion Sanders is on a mission to pull off a rapid turnaround in his first season at Colorado, and the NFL legend says overhauling the roster is the only way to change the culture in Boulder. Sanders went viral in December after he was seen warning Colorado players in a team meeting that many could be without a spot on the roster in 2023, and Sanders stands by that message. Sanders recently addressed the video during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, and maintained honesty is a priority with players from a 2022 roster that won just a single game.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Buckeyes offer 2024 Ohio RB Sam Dixon-Williams

In mid-December for the second Saturday in a row 2024 Millersburg (Ohio) West Holmes running back Sam Williams-Dixon was in Columbus and at Ohio State attending the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl practice. “I went pretty good,” Williams-Dixon told Bucknuts at the time. “I talked to a lot of the coaches....
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Huskers offer explosive Mater Dei athlete

Nebraska joined the likes of Alabama and Penn State with an early offer to Mater Dei athlete Nate Frazier, who announced the verbal tender on social media Wednesday night. Frazier tagged Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel and Nebraska director of player personnel Omar Hales in the offer, signaling that both have been involved in the Huskers early efforts to recruit the four-star recruit out of California.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

How Bobby Petrino's hire affects A&M's football staff (VIP)

Texas A&M has a new offensive coordinator in former Arkansas and Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino but so far the staff has remained relatively intact from the 2022 season. Gigem 247 tells you what to look for going forward in terms of what Petrino's responsibilities will be and how he'll mesh with everyone else on items ranging from game planning to play calling.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Buckeyes offer Ohio O-tackle brothers Devontae and Deontae Armstrong

Lakewood St. Edward went 15-1 this past season including winning the Division 1 state championship with a 23-13 victory over Springfield. In January Ryan Day and Justin Frye stopped at St. Edward to check on 2024 offensive tackle Ben Roebuck and several other St. Edward prospects. Among those top prospects are 2024 offensive lineman Devontae Armstrong and twin brother Deontae Armstrong.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy