Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson says Sean Payton is 'one of the world's best'
As the Denver Broncos’ head coach search heats up, two candidates for the job stand out from the rest: Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. Payton went 152-89 with the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021, winning seven division titles in 15 seasons. He also won a Super Bowl with a quarterback who is a similar height to Russell Wilson.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard
LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
Deion Sanders attempted to lure Marshall transfer commit on campus to Colorado, coach Charles Huff claims
Colorado coach Deion Sanders made contact with a Marshall transfer commit who was already on campus in Huntington in an attempt to lure him to the Buffaloes, Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff alleged this week. Huff did not name the player, but said he decided to stay with the program despite Sanders' attempt to bring him to Boulder.
Brian Flores Fits 'Swing For The Fences' Hire for Browns Defensive Coordinator
The Browns started their interview cycle for defensive coordinator yesterday with Jim Schwartz who I consider to be the most seamless hire they can conjure up for the current defensive personnel and concepts that personnel is accustomed to using. Today, the Browns interview a coach I consider to be on...
Deion Sanders explains viral message to Colorado players: Coach must 'change the people' to build new culture
Deion Sanders is on a mission to pull off a rapid turnaround in his first season at Colorado, and the NFL legend says overhauling the roster is the only way to change the culture in Boulder. Sanders went viral in December after he was seen warning Colorado players in a team meeting that many could be without a spot on the roster in 2023, and Sanders stands by that message. Sanders recently addressed the video during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, and maintained honesty is a priority with players from a 2022 roster that won just a single game.
Cincinnati offensive line transfer Corey Bullock discusses his decision to commit to the Bearcats and more
Cincinnati and new head coach Scott Satterfield have been active in the transfer portal in recent weeks. The Bearcats currently have 13 transfer commitments one of which is.
Buckeyes offer 2024 Ohio RB Sam Dixon-Williams
In mid-December for the second Saturday in a row 2024 Millersburg (Ohio) West Holmes running back Sam Williams-Dixon was in Columbus and at Ohio State attending the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl practice. “I went pretty good,” Williams-Dixon told Bucknuts at the time. “I talked to a lot of the coaches....
Corner Canyon four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson looking forward to the time with Utah this weekend
With most of their recruiting for the 2023 cycle almost complete, focus has not only shifted to the transfer portal but to the future. With a weekend available for visitors, Utah will be welcoming a good collection of 2024 prospects, many of whom come from within the state but all are priorities for the Utes this next cycle.
Huskers offer explosive Mater Dei athlete
Nebraska joined the likes of Alabama and Penn State with an early offer to Mater Dei athlete Nate Frazier, who announced the verbal tender on social media Wednesday night. Frazier tagged Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel and Nebraska director of player personnel Omar Hales in the offer, signaling that both have been involved in the Huskers early efforts to recruit the four-star recruit out of California.
How Bobby Petrino's hire affects A&M's football staff (VIP)
Texas A&M has a new offensive coordinator in former Arkansas and Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino but so far the staff has remained relatively intact from the 2022 season. Gigem 247 tells you what to look for going forward in terms of what Petrino's responsibilities will be and how he'll mesh with everyone else on items ranging from game planning to play calling.
Louisville AD Josh Heird can see "a path" to getting stadium naming rights deal done
In July during the ACC Football Kickoff, University of Louisville athletic director Josh Heird said that he was hoping to have a new corporate partner purchase naming rights for Cardinal Stadium "sooner rather than later." Now, six months later and Heird said that Louisville is "getting closer." He was asked...
NFL Wild Card Postgame Reaction: Brock Purdy Leading 49ers Offense
Pete Prisco and Leger Douzable join Joe Musso to discuss Brock Purdy in the 49ers Wild Card win over the Seahawks.
Buckeyes offer Ohio O-tackle brothers Devontae and Deontae Armstrong
Lakewood St. Edward went 15-1 this past season including winning the Division 1 state championship with a 23-13 victory over Springfield. In January Ryan Day and Justin Frye stopped at St. Edward to check on 2024 offensive tackle Ben Roebuck and several other St. Edward prospects. Among those top prospects are 2024 offensive lineman Devontae Armstrong and twin brother Deontae Armstrong.
Report: Jerod Mayo turns down Browns' request for interview
New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has reportedly turned down the Cleveland Browns’ request to interview for their vacant defensive coordinator position. The news follows the announcement made by the Patriots on Thursday that they are seeking a long-term deal with Mayo. There has been speculation as...
