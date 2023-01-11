Read full article on original website
Ukraine Could Strike Devastating Blow to Putin as Military Struggles
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he wants Crimea back. Should Ukraine reclaim the peninsula, Russia would be greatly weakened politically.
msn.com
A Chinese official said 'Putin is crazy' but Beijing may be trying to have it both ways by distancing itself from the Ukraine war while still supporting Russia financially
While much of the world condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and instituted crippling sanctions on the country, China has helped bankroll the Kremlin's war effort. This week, after several unnamed Chinese officials ripped into Putin in comments made to The Financial Times, some suggested that another of...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Putin's Official Pushes For Ukraine Negotiations — But Asks To Keep Annexed Regions On The Table
A Russian Foreign Ministry diplomat pushed for negotiations with Ukraine as Vladimir Putin's war with his neighboring country appeared to be faltering. What Happened: Alexei Polishchuk, the director of the second department of the CIS countries, said the parties must consider Russia's recently annexed territories of Ukraine in the event of a possible resumption of negotiations with Kyiv.
Washington Examiner
Forget Soledar: Russia cannot sustain the offensive initiative
Much is being written about Russia's claim to have captured Soledar, a town in southeastern Ukraine. Regardless of Kyiv's claims to the contrary, it seems likely that Russia has indeed taken the town or will do so in the very near future. Russia says it will now encircle Ukrainian forces...
Ukrainian Hospitals Overflowing With Soledar Troops, Claims Russian Officer
Vladimir Novikov told Tass that Ukrainian forces had suffered large losses.
msn.com
Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat
Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
Putin's Soldiers Complain They Are Being Blackmailed Into Fighting—Video
"Minus 20 degrees of frost. The guys here will simply freeze, get sick...who will fight at all?" a Russian soldier said.
Russia suggests Sweden has 'something to hide' in Nord Stream blast probe
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Russia questioned on Thursday whether Sweden had "something to hide" over explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, as it slammed Stockholm for not sharing information in the ongoing investigations into the blasts.
Ukraine strikes building where Russian attack drones were launched
Intense fighting is reported around an important mining town in Ukraine's east. CNN's Ben Wedeman visited a Ukrainian artillery unit on the front lines where soldiers use a Soviet-era artillery system to strike a building where Russian attack drones were launched from.
Russia Running Out of Military Reserves as Sanctions Take Toll—Ukraine
The ongoing war in Ukraine is "exhausting" Moscow's forces and economy, Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Olha Stefanishyna, said.
‘Gold Watch’ From Putin Turns Out to Be Cheap Knockoff
A gold watch allegedly presented to one of Russia’s new proxy leaders in occupied Ukraine by President Vladimir Putin has turned out to be a cheap fake, Ukrainian authorities say. The State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that it found the “gift” from Putin during a raid on the office of the first deputy of the Russian-installed former mayor of Kherson, Vladimir Saldo. When Ukrainian forces moved in to reclaim the area from the Kremlin’s puppets, the agency said, the first deputy “ran away together with his curators, abandoning the watch and other belongings.” The watch, engraved on the back with “From the President of Russia,” features Russia’s coat of arms. But it’s only a knockoff, according to the investigative agency, which quipped that “it will probably be a big disappointment for the collaborator that the watch turned out to be an outright forgery in the worst version of the ‘Russian back country.’” It was not immediately clear if the watch truly had been presented on behalf of Putin or anyone in the Kremlin. Read more at The Daily Beast.
Ukrainian swamps make attack from Belarus unlikely - for now
VOLYN REGION, Ukraine, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Burst river banks, thick mud and waterlogged fields could be seen for miles around northwest Ukraine's border with Belarus on Thursday, making the prospect of a Russian assault from across the border unlikely for now despite recent warnings from Kyiv.
msn.com
Russia announces UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine
Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polianski announced Wednesday that the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine next week following a request from Moscow. "I will not elaborate on what will happen in the Security Council -- at our suggestion -- on Ukraine early next...
Finland says it could send small number of tanks to Ukraine
HELSINKI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Finland could donate a small number of German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine if a wider group of European nations also decided to do so, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto was quoted as saying on Thursday.
Ukraine news – live: Putin looking for scapegoats as Russian troops suffer weapons shortage
Vladimir Putin is likely looking for a fall guy to blame for the equipment and technological struggles his troops are facing in Ukraine, according to a think-tank.In a cabinet meeting Mr Putin publicly put down his deputy prime minister Denis Manturov for delays issuing state orders to the aviation industry.The Russian president directed the deputy prime minister not to “play the fool” as he instructed him to “complete the task within a month”.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dubbed it “normal workflow” for the cabinet, but it signifies cracks in the Russian leadership over how the war effort is being conducted.Meanwhile...
CNN on the ground 2 miles from Soledar as Ukraine rejects Russian capture
Ukraine is rejecting a Russian claim that their forces have captured the town of Soledar in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. The battle for the city carries symbolic significance as its capture would be the first Russian victory in months. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
MSNBC
msn.com
Wounded Russians are being sent back to Ukraine with major injuries like punctured lungs and shrapnel still in their bodies, report says
Slide 1 of 6: When Russian forces invaded Ukraine in late February, Putin and other observers expected the country to crumble fast. Over 10 months later Ukraine still stands, and its forces has even liberated occupied lands. Throughout this conflict, there have been surprises on both sides. Here are 5 of the biggest twists. Russian President Vladimir Putin expected victory to come quickly and without trouble when his forces invaded Ukraine. When the Russian leader delivered his televised war declaration on February 24, sending his troops forward to carry out a large-scale invasion, he anticipated that Kyiv would fall in a matter of days — a grave assessment echoed by US and Western intelligence, as well as many think tank experts and analysts.More than 10 months later, the city of nearly 3 million people remains in Ukrainian hands. The country's forces have managed to not only weather Moscow's invasion on multiple fronts, but have even pushed Russian troops back in some areas, liberating thousands of square miles of territory that had fallen to Russian troops early in the war. US officials have declared Putin's war efforts in Ukraine a "failure." That said, there is still no end in sight for the sight for this devastating conflict that has caused hundreds of thousands of casualties and left Ukrainian cities in ruins. The poor performance of the Russian military has surprised Putin and other observers, but it's only one of several unexpected twists in the past 10 months of war. Here are some other unforeseen moments.
