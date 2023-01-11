Read full article on original website
Tom Izzo compliments Illinois, notes 'addition by subtraction' regarding recent success
Illinois basketball has looked like a different team as of late. The Fighting Illini downed Michigan State Friday night at home and have now won 3 straight games over the Spartans, Wisconsin and Nebraska. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo noted why he thinks the Illini have been able to turn a corner as of late.
First Impressions: Payton Sandfort puts Iowa City on his back, carries Hawkeyes to 93-84 win over Michigan
Michigan's three-point barrage put them out in front, but sophomore Iowa guard Payton Sandfort put his city on his back as he carried the Hawkeyes to a 93-84 win over Michigan. Let's dive into some of the first impressions. -- Jett Howard was off and running for the Michigan Wolverines....
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball vs. Nebraska on Friday
No. 3 Purdue basketball (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) hosts Nebraska (9-8, 2-4) at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night inside Mackey Arena. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more.
Iowa State adds ex-Wisconsin aide, NAIA head coach to staff
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Former Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has been hired to coach the same position at Iowa State, and the Cyclones went to the small-college ranks to bring in Jordan Langs as running backs coach and special teams coordinator. ISU coach Matt Campbell announced the additions Thursday, leaving him with one staff position to fill following the Cyclones’ first losing season since 2016. Poteat was at Wisconsin the past two seasons but was not retained by new coach Luke Fickell. Poteat helped lead a defense that was seventh nationally with 17 interceptions and 10th in total defense. He replaces Matt Caponi, the new defensive coordinator at North Texas. Langs was head coach at NAIA Indiana Wesleyan since he started the program in 2016. His team went to the semifinals of the national playoffs and finished 11-2 in 2022. He previously coached at Division III Wheaton College in Illinois.
Matt Painter Wins 400th Game as Head Coach of Purdue Men's Basketball
Purdue coach Matt Painter joined Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson as the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 victories while at a conference school.
Fran McCaffery speaks on Payton Sandfort's impact on Iowa following Michigan win: 'Everybody loves him'
Fran McCaffery couldn’t talk enough about how much the team rallies around Payton Sandfort after beating Michigan. Sandfort played a huge role in the 93-84 overtime victory. Sandfort came off the bench and dropped in 26 points for Iowa. Sandfort also did a great job on the glass, bringing in 7 rebounds.
