ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Laremy Tunsil is a big reason to be optimistic about 2023 Houston Texans

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOGG5_0kBax6yu00

The Houston Texans gave their fans 13.5 reasons to feel terrible about their team in 2022.

After coming off a 4-13 campaign led by a rookie coach in David Culley, the expectations were Houston could fare better with Lovie Smith at the helm. Instead the Texans regressed with a 3-13-1 record, a half-game worse than they were under a man who had never been so much as a coordinator in his previous 27 seasons in the NFL.

The Texans are on their third coaching search in as many seasons with general manager Nick Caserio. The trepidation for Texans fans is they are still amid a rebuild — a la the Jacksonville Jaguars, who never sniffed the playoffs from 2018-21, and almost missed out this season with a 3-7 start.

According to Jonathan Macri from Pro Football Focus, there is a big reason to be optimistic about the Texans’ fortunes in 2023, and it doesn’t have much to do with Houston’s draft capital. Rather it is the play from three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Tunsil earned the highest pass-blocking grade on the season (91.7), allowing just one sack and three QB hits on 676 pass-blocking snaps. This has been the 28-year-old’s best career season, and he remains under contract through 2023.

The Texans and Tunsil will likely work on an extension in the offseason, and the former Miami Dolphins 2016 first-round pick would relish in being the highest-paid tackle along with the qualitatively and quantitatively best.

Having a blindside protector in his prime would also be a great way for Houston’s rookie quarterback — whether Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud — to acclimate to the NFL. The young signal caller would have a better chance making good decisions in a settled throwing environment rather than dealing with a constant rush off the left side.

Tunsil started all 17 games for Houston in 2022, the first year of his career he completed a full complement of games in a season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers’ Brock Purdy shared emotional hugs with his family after breaking an NFL playoff rookie record

Despite helping keep the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes alive in the regular season, no one understandably knew what to expect from rookie/former seventh-round pick Brock Purdy in his playoff debut Saturday. But then 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan let Purdy’s deep passing game loose, the monstrous San Francisco defense flexed its muscles, and Purdy-Mania officially extended into the postseason during a 49ers’ 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football loses surprise defensive player to transfer portal

He was just coming into his own, and was becoming a star in Ann Arbor. Now, it appears he’s heading to his fourth school. After arriving late, coming in training camp, edge rusher Eyabi Okie became a fan favorite. The former five-star recruit who was the No. 3 player in the 2018 recruiting class got his start at Alabama, before transferring to Houston, then UT Martin. His troubled past appeared to be behind him with Michigan football, and he became not only a fan favorite, but apparently also one in the locker room.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another former UGA defender with close ties to Dan Lanning pops up in transfer portal

On Thursday afternoon, an interesting name popped up in the transfer portal when it was reported that Georgia Bulldogs’ former 5-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary was looking to leave Athens and find a new school to play for. Another intriguing name popped up in the portal on Friday morning, with Georgia edge defender MJ Sherman announcing that he would end the portal as well. Both of these players are worth noting for Oregon Duck fans for a couple of reasons; the both fill positions of need for the Ducks, and they both have close ties to Oregon coach Dan Lanning. Lanning was the primary...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Brock Purdy short-circuited the Seahawks' defense with deep throws

In the first playoff start of his career, rookie Brock Purdy — the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft — came out firing. And, more often than not, missing. After thriving in the short-target, big gain offense upon which the San Francisco 49ers have long relied to prop up Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy tried to blow up the Seattle Seahawks on the opening drive of his Wild Card debut. During the regular season, a stretch in which the former third-string QB went 5-0, Purdy’s 6.6 air yards per target ranked 33rd among 37 quarterbacks with at least 200 plays under their belt. San Francisco’s game plan was clear; set up an overwhelmed passer with easy throws, then let his playmakers carve out space after the catch.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Chargers wrote another chapter in their cursed history by blowing a 27-0 playoff lead to the Jaguars

We take the Chargers’ badness for granted. Los Angeles’ non-Rams team isn’t quite the punchline the Cleveland Browns are. Its quarterbacks don’t see ghosts like Sam Darnold. It isn’t the backdrop to Thanksgiving day misery like the Detroit Lions. There isn’t a 28-3 deflation in the Super Bowl like the Atlanta Falcons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jacksonville Jaguars engineer third-largest postseason comeback in pro football history

At the end of the first half of the wild-card game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, things looked entirely hopeless for Doug Pederson’s Jags. Trevor Lawrence has thrown four interceptions in that first half, and Jacksonville was down 27-7. Lawrence had thrown a touchdown pass to Even Engram with 24 seconds left in the first half, but things looked pretty dire for the home team.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
255K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy