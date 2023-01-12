ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck

 6 days ago
Reactions to the death of Jeff Beck, rock innovator and guitar virtuoso who died Tuesday.

“The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans.” — Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who was also a Yardbirds bandmate and close friend of Beck, via Instagram.

“With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much.” — Mick Jagger, via Twitter.

“Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since. He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond.” — Rod Stewart.

“Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player, there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant!” — Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi on Twitter.

“I’m heartbroken he looked in fine shape to me. Playing great he was in great shape. I’m shocked and bewildered.... He was a good friend and a great guitar player.” — Kinks guitarist Dave Davies, via Twitter.

“Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him.” — Rolling Stones and Jeff Beck Group guitarist Ronnie Wood, on Twitter.

“What a terrible loss for his family, friends and his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff and an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album.” — Ozzy Osbourne, via Instagram.

“Jeff was a genius guitar player, and me and my band got to see it close up when we toured with him in 2013. One of the highlights we did was “Danny Boy” – we both loved that song.” — Brian Wilson, via Twitter.

Saddened to hear Jeff Beck has passed away. I was lucky to see him once and I stood in awe of his genius. Thank you, Jeff, for being amazing to us guitar players.” — Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, on Instagram.

“No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness.” — Kiss bassist Gene Simmons on Twitter.

“From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever.” — Kiss guitarist and singer Paul Stanley on Instagram.

“I am devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years.” — Pink Floyd guitarist and singer David Gilmour, on Twitter.

“Absolutely one my favorite guitarist of all time! ‘The Truth’ album changed my life. As a singer and guitarist, I wanted to be Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart rolled into one— we all did. What a loss.” — Singer and guitarist Sammy Hagar, in a statement.

“Oh, My Heart…RIP, Jeff…I miss you already.” — Whitesnake singer David Coverdale on Twitter.

“I met Jeff Beck when I was 17 and I was glad to know a guy like that, a guy who was able to show me how this guitar playing thing should be approached and that’s still very much the case. Jeff’s was a wondrous soul and we already miss him terribly but take comfort in the fact that he’ll be with us forever. Hi Ho Silver Lining! — Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top in a statement.

“A pioneer and one of the all time greats.” — Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, on Twitter.

“Truly one of the greats. First time I saw him was in 1966 with the Yardbirds. Brilliant, unique guitarist.” — Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, via Twitter.

“He lived for 78 years and rocked every single day.” — Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn on Twitter.

Jeff Beck was like no one else. It wasn’t just skills and soul, he had his own vocabulary. A great musician like this leaves such a void. — Actor and Spinal Tap guitarist Michael McKean on Twitter.

In a story published Jan. 11, 2023, about reaction to the death of guitarist Jeff Beck, The Associated Press erroneously reported the day of his death. It was updated Jan. 12 to report that he died Tuesday, not Wednesday.

