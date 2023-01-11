ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

5 FREE Things To Do In Boston On MLK Day

Got the day off on Monday, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Kids are out of school, and you need something to do? Take a look at these 5 FREE things to do in Boston on MLK Day. Thanks to boston.com for sharing some great things to do in Boston this weekend, free and fee.
Here’s What a New England Family Did When They Found a Bear Under the Deck

Happy New Year! You just found a hibernating black bear under the deck of your house. What the hell do you do?. I know, I know: DON’T WAKE IT UP! Obviously. This isn’t a hypothetical, though. This happened to a family in Plainville, Connecticut back on December 30. Boston.com had the story, and it’s pretty wild:
MLK Monument ‘The Embrace’ Unveiled on Boston Common

The newly-unveiled MLK monument ‘The Embrace’ celebrates the love of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. So, what is ‘The Embrace?’ Embrace Boston lays it all out:. The Embrace symbolizes the hug Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shared with his wife, Coretta, after...
We Knew Boston Traffic Was Bad, But Not THIS Bad!

We knew Boston traffic was bad, but not THIS bad! Anyone who’s ever driven in Boston has had to endure what seems like some of the worst traffic in the world. Now, we know that feeling is real. According to some new analysis from Inrix.com, Boston traffic is not only the second worst in the country, but it’s the FOURTH worst in the ENTIRE WORLD! “Only drivers in London (156 hours), Chicago (155) and Paris (138) lost more hours in traffic in 2022” according to this study. That’s not all. There are several other areas where Boston traffic faired horribly. Let’s take a look at a few areas where Boston traffic fares the worst in the world.
Funny Video Shows Reporter’s Boston Accent Slipping Out When Saying ‘New Hampshire’

The Boston accent is either something you're really proud of or something you're trying to conceal, and it might slip out after a few too many Bud Lights. Some celebrities that hail from New England are so good at turning on the Boston accent on command, it's like flipping a light switch. Remember the Smaht Pahk Superbowl commercial from a few years ago with a star-studded cast of New Englanders? This had us howling.
Brian Walshe hung a sheet of notes praising him in his home

A wrinkled sheet of white paper covered in at least a dozen hand-written notes heaping praise on Brian Walshe — including from at least one participant in a life-coaching group he attended — hung on the wall of his family’s home in Cohasset, Mass, The Post can reveal. “Brian — You are worthy. You are worth the life you live,” reads one of the scribbled messages to the 47-year-old Massachusetts dad, who has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Ana.  “Brian — I just love you,” another treacly line reads. “You are what a man, friend, father...
Stone Zoo & Franklin Park Zoo Free Admission Day for MLK Day

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo will offer free admission on Monday, Jan. 16. Spend a memorable day with family and friends while learning about fascinating wildlife from all over the world. Throughout the day, we’ll have keeper chats, animal encounters and more to explore! Be sure to add your messages of hope and peace on murals in Franklin Park Zoo’s Tropical Forest and the Animal Discovery Center at Stone Zoo.
“Chowda Day” Is Official – 10 Of The Best In Boston

When you say Boston, one of the first things a lot of people think of is chowder. It is just synonymous with the city. There is nothing like that hot cup, or bowl, or bread bowl of creamy deliciousness when the weather turns cold. It’s even a classic in the summertime, paired with a clam roll or a lobster roll, or a fisherman’s platter. Now I’m getting hungry.
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
