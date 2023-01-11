Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Mets legend Keith Hernandez complains baseball games are too 'lengthy'
New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez seems to be a fan of anything that could decrease the lengths of MLB games. "I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore," Hernandez said during an appearance on the "Tucker Carlson Today" program, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy."
Mets Sign Bona Alum Connor Grey to Minor League Contract
The New York Mets have signed Connor Grey, a former pitcher for St. Bonaventure University, to a minor league contract. Grey had a brief stint in the Major Leagues with the Mets last season. He was elevated to the team's 40-man roster on Aug. 22 ahead of a two-game series with the New York Yankees, but was designated for assignment on Sept. 1 without appearing in a game. On Sept. 4, he returned to the Mets organization, rejoining the team’s Triple-A affiliate, the Syracuse Mets. He remained with Syracuse until Nov. 10 when he elected free agency. Grey, a 2016 graduate of St. Bonaventure, had been selected by the Arizona...
Yardbarker
Yankees invite promising pitching prospect to Spring Training
The New York Yankees are preparing for a competitive spring training session starting next month. Management has brought in a myriad of different outfield options to compete for the vacant left-field position. Oswaldo Cabrera, Aaron Hicks, Willie Calhoun, and Rafael Ortega are the prominent names that will have a shot to earn starting reps during the 2023 season.
Former Dodgers Draftee Announces Retirement from Baseball
Former Dodgers pitcher Josh Lindblom on Thursday announced his retirement from professional baseball after seven big-league seasons and five in the KBO.
We should honor Al Lang’s contribution to St. Petersburg and major league baseball | Column
While it is true that spring training baseball was first held in St. Petersburg in 1914 on a long-lost field somewhere near Coffee Pot Bayou, the city’s long history with the great game took root and grew on the downtown waterfront in three successive ballparks with overlapping footprints. On...
Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has died: reports
Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday, according to multiple reports. No cause of death has been given. Tinlsey entered the Major Leagues in 1993 with the Seattle Mariners, and had two stints with the team wrapped around two stops with the Boston Red Sox and a stay with the Phillies in 1996.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star
The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
NBC Sports
Phillies sign utilityman with plate selection to minor-league deal
In need of a bit more infield depth after Nick Maton was traded to Detroit as part of the deal for reliever Gregory Soto, the Phillies signed former Oakland Athletic Vimael Machin to a minor-league deal. It's Machin's "second stint" with the Phillies, though the first lasted less than a...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Pirates legend returning to Pittsburgh
One of the top Pittsburgh Pirates stars of the last 30 years is returning to Pittsburgh. Outfielder Andrew McCutchen, who spent his first nine seasons in Pittsburgh and won the NL MVP in 2013, reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Pirates. The 36-year-old played for four teams in his...
Phillies Sign Potential Bench Player to Minor League Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies have signed a veteran infielder to a minor league deal.
Former Major League Baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley dead at 53
Lee Tinsley, 53, a former Major League Baseball outfielder and coach, passed away in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Thursday at the age of 53. He is survived by his three children.
Football World Reacts To Allison Williams' Announcement
Former employees have jointly filed a lawsuit against ESPN and Disney. Allison Williams and Beth Faber alleged they were fired after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Sports law reporter Jason Morrin broke the news. Williams has the higher profile of the two, having worked as a reporter ...
As Spring Training Rapidly Approaches, The Phillies Are Filled With Hope
With Spring Training rapidly approaching, the Philadelphia Phillies are looking forward to building off of last season's performance.
Red Sox, Sterling Sharp Agree To Minor League Deal
The Red Sox have re-signed righty Sterling Sharp to a minor league contract, according to Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. The 27-year-old had spent the tail end of the 2022 campaign in the Boston organization as well. Sharp, a 22nd-round draftee of the Nationals in 2016, got to the big...
Former Oakland A's Pitcher Eyes MLB Comeback
In 2016, Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Ryan Dull set a Major League Baseball record for the longest streak of stranding inherited runners, leaving 36 straight men on base. Seven years later, the reliever is trying to fight his way back to the big leagues.
A look at the spring training schedules for the Orioles, Pirates and Braves
Despite one fewer team in the area, there will be plenty of options for area fans to attend spring training in 2023. While the Tampa Bay Rays have moved their spring training operations this spring, the Baltimore Orioles (Sarasota), Pittsburgh Pirates (Bradenton) and Atlanta Braves (North Port) will hold spring training in the area.
MLB
Spring Training workout dates announced
Fans of all ages will soon be flocking to Florida and Arizona, and that can mean only one thing -- Spring Training is here. The following are workout dates, subject to change, for the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues. The first workout date is for pitchers and catchers, followed by the full squad.
Félix Hernández will join the Mariners Hall of Fame
Félix Hernández cemented his place in Mariners' lore when he pitched the team's first perfect game in history on Aug. 15, 2012. Now he is set to join other baseball greats in the Mariners Hall of Fame. Driving the news: Nicknamed "King Félix," Hernández will be inducted on...
Yardbarker
2023 Angels Spring Training: Report Dates For Pitchers, Full-Squad Workout
The 2023 regular season is approaching as Spring Training report days for all teams around Major League Baseball were announced. Manager Phil Nevin and the Los Angeles Angels will begin camp in just a little more than a month as pitchers and catchers will report on Wednesday, February 16 at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
