The New York Mets have signed Connor Grey, a former pitcher for St. Bonaventure University, to a minor league contract. Grey had a brief stint in the Major Leagues with the Mets last season. He was elevated to the team's 40-man roster on Aug. 22 ahead of a two-game series with the New York Yankees, but was designated for assignment on Sept. 1 without appearing in a game. On Sept. 4, he returned to the Mets organization, rejoining the team’s Triple-A affiliate, the Syracuse Mets. He remained with Syracuse until Nov. 10 when he elected free agency. Grey, a 2016 graduate of St. Bonaventure, had been selected by the Arizona...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO