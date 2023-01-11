ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husker coaches talk recruiting: 'If you don't recruit, you ain't here'

The advice still sticks with him. It's the kind of advice that when followed years later brings you to a signee like Kwinten Ives. It's something a veteran coach, the late George DeLeone, once told Nebraska running backs E.J. Barthel while they were both at Temple. Barthel was still early in the process of his coaching pursuits and wasn't going to miss out on soaking in knowledge from someone in the game so long.
LINCOLN, NE
Go Big Rouse: Sooners flip Stanford OT transfer from Nebraska

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners have scored a big transfer get. Former Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse announced his commitment to Oklahoma Saturday afternoon, switching from Nebraska. “I never knew how the power of one’s faith and gut intuition could so forcefully persuade a decision,” Rouse started in a...
NORMAN, OK
Huskers offer explosive Mater Dei athlete

Nebraska joined the likes of Alabama and Penn State with an early offer to Mater Dei athlete Nate Frazier, who announced the verbal tender on social media Wednesday night. Frazier tagged Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel and Nebraska director of player personnel Omar Hales in the offer, signaling that both have been involved in the Huskers early efforts to recruit the four-star recruit out of California.
LINCOLN, NE
