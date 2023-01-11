Read full article on original website
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
Husker coaches talk recruiting: 'If you don't recruit, you ain't here'
The advice still sticks with him. It's the kind of advice that when followed years later brings you to a signee like Kwinten Ives. It's something a veteran coach, the late George DeLeone, once told Nebraska running backs E.J. Barthel while they were both at Temple. Barthel was still early in the process of his coaching pursuits and wasn't going to miss out on soaking in knowledge from someone in the game so long.
Did Illini make 'addition by subtraction'?
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner discuss Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's comment that Skyy Clark's departure was "addition by subtraction" for Illinois basketball.
Go Big Rouse: Sooners flip Stanford OT transfer from Nebraska
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners have scored a big transfer get. Former Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse announced his commitment to Oklahoma Saturday afternoon, switching from Nebraska. “I never knew how the power of one’s faith and gut intuition could so forcefully persuade a decision,” Rouse started in a...
How to watch Michigan State basketball vs. Illinois: TV channel, stream, radio
Michigan State plays a second straight road game Friday night, taking on Illinois at State Farm Center. The Spartans will be putting their seven-game win streak on the line in the only matchup with the Illini in the regular season. MSU moved to 4-1 in Big Ten play with Tuesday's...
Nebraska is latest offer for Cali DL Sua Lefotu
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive lineman Sua Lefotu picked up a scholarship offer from Nebraska earlier today and is hoping to visit later this month.
Huskers offer explosive Mater Dei athlete
Nebraska joined the likes of Alabama and Penn State with an early offer to Mater Dei athlete Nate Frazier, who announced the verbal tender on social media Wednesday night. Frazier tagged Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel and Nebraska director of player personnel Omar Hales in the offer, signaling that both have been involved in the Huskers early efforts to recruit the four-star recruit out of California.
