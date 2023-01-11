ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

KAT Adventures

A Tennessee Safari to Remember!!

The Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, TN is an experience of a lifetime! There are definitely some things you need to know ahead of time for your best experience possible though! Let me tell you a little about the TN Safari Park First!
ALAMO, TN
hottytoddy.com

University Resuming Open Doors Jan. 31

University of Mississippi students are invited to traverse the halls of the historic Lyceum and mingle with leaders from the university’s administrative team as part of the 2023 Open Doors event. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31. The inaugural Open Doors took place in 2020 as part...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Memphis convenience center opens for bulky waste drop-off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collins Yard Convenience Center opened Friday for Memphis residents, in response to blight concerns across the city. The center, located at 304 Collins St., will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht.
MEMPHIS, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi

The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Where to take trash, blight in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is offering an easy way for people to help clean up their neighborhoods. The city announced The Blight Initiative, offering a space for people to bring their clutter and debris to clean up their home, yard and neighborhood. Starting on Friday, January...
MEMPHIS, TN
ourmshome.com

Did You Know Elvis Was a Rancher and Cattleman?

Most folks know the legacy of the Mississippi boy who grew up to be a family man, military veteran, devout Christian, kind-hearted giver, and of course, the musical legend known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. But did you know, Elvis had a horse and cattle ranch...
HORN LAKE, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Adopt a dog at MAS during January for $20

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those looking for a new furry friend in 2023 can look no further than Memphis Animal Services. For the month of January, the shelter on Appling City Cove is offering dog adoptions for $20. These adoptions reportedly include spays and neutering, microchips, vaccines, collars and leashes...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Doctor shares who can benefit from palliative care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Regional One Health is now offering in-patient palliative care. Palliative care is a medical specialty that is delivered alongside curative treatment and in close collaboration with a patient’s treating clinician. Dr. Jeffrey Nelson, director of palliative care for Region One Health, joined Action News 5′s...
MEMPHIS, TN
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beyond bourbon, blues and backwoods: A place to hang your hat in Tennessee

It was summer of 2022 when the mass exodus went into full gear — Californians packing up for Tennessee in search of lower taxes, affordable housing and a change of pace. From our neighbors and friends to family and coworkers, we heard tales of the bold and brave leaving behind the Golden State in a quest for their own precious metal.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Whataburger opens 2nd location in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Burger business is booming in Tennessee! Whataburger opened its fourth location in the Mid-South on Thursday, and the second in Cordova. Thursday was the grand opening of yet another location on Germantown Parkway. The Texas-based fast-food chain opened its newest location near the Wolfchase Mall. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
insideradio.com

Duane & Abby in the Morning

Saga Communications country WIXY Champaign IL (100.3) morning hosts Duane Shannon and Abby Summers return to the air in Memphis, TN, where they hosted mornings for more than a decade, for afternoons at Audacy “94.1 The Wolf” WLFP. Shannon and Summers announced their return Friday morning, Jan. 13 on WLFP’s “Mo & Styckman” show.
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

TRACKING WITH THOMAS: Harry’s Almost Up

Residents and motorists can see the finishing touches being placed on Millington’s new restaurant Harry’s at the corner of Highway 51 North and Wilkinsville. The Italian eatery owned by Harry Sinis is projected to open up next week at 8472 Highway 51 North. For those interested in being hired at Harry’s contact Mark Nichols at 497-8044 or visit the venue on site.
MILLINGTON, TN

