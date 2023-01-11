Read full article on original website
A Tennessee Safari to Remember!!
The Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, TN is an experience of a lifetime! There are definitely some things you need to know ahead of time for your best experience possible though! Let me tell you a little about the TN Safari Park First!
Chickens beware, the Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community as renovated restaurant opens
The Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community. After more than four months of being forced to do without that famous chicken sandwich, Oxford’s Chick-fil-A officially reopened its doors Thursday morning after a much-needed renovation. Chick-fil-A goers can now savor their chick nuggets in a newly renovated dining...
hottytoddy.com
University Resuming Open Doors Jan. 31
University of Mississippi students are invited to traverse the halls of the historic Lyceum and mingle with leaders from the university’s administrative team as part of the 2023 Open Doors event. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31. The inaugural Open Doors took place in 2020 as part...
actionnews5.com
Memphis convenience center opens for bulky waste drop-off
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collins Yard Convenience Center opened Friday for Memphis residents, in response to blight concerns across the city. The center, located at 304 Collins St., will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi
The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
localmemphis.com
Before it was a scenic view, downtown Memphis' Riverside Drive was a real dump
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In recent years, changes to Tom Lee Park and the Beale Street Landing project have drawn criticism from some Memphians. Some have complained about the all-new playground, and others are just tired of ongoing construction. Nearly a century ago, Riverside Drive didn’t exist. In fact, it...
Where to take trash, blight in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is offering an easy way for people to help clean up their neighborhoods. The city announced The Blight Initiative, offering a space for people to bring their clutter and debris to clean up their home, yard and neighborhood. Starting on Friday, January...
ourmshome.com
Did You Know Elvis Was a Rancher and Cattleman?
Most folks know the legacy of the Mississippi boy who grew up to be a family man, military veteran, devout Christian, kind-hearted giver, and of course, the musical legend known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. But did you know, Elvis had a horse and cattle ranch...
Adopt a dog at MAS during January for $20
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those looking for a new furry friend in 2023 can look no further than Memphis Animal Services. For the month of January, the shelter on Appling City Cove is offering dog adoptions for $20. These adoptions reportedly include spays and neutering, microchips, vaccines, collars and leashes...
Tenants frustrated by response to molding in Southaven apartments
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Uncontrollable fuzzy mold spores everywhere. That’s what residents at a Southaven apartment complex said they’ve been dealing with for years. “You can literally see the mold coming out the baseboard,” said Perrianna Crutchfield, a Southaven Pointe tenant. Perrianna Crutchfield has been living at...
actionnews5.com
Doctor shares who can benefit from palliative care
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Regional One Health is now offering in-patient palliative care. Palliative care is a medical specialty that is delivered alongside curative treatment and in close collaboration with a patient’s treating clinician. Dr. Jeffrey Nelson, director of palliative care for Region One Health, joined Action News 5′s...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Beyond bourbon, blues and backwoods: A place to hang your hat in Tennessee
It was summer of 2022 when the mass exodus went into full gear — Californians packing up for Tennessee in search of lower taxes, affordable housing and a change of pace. From our neighbors and friends to family and coworkers, we heard tales of the bold and brave leaving behind the Golden State in a quest for their own precious metal.
WDIA announces radio station’s first woman program director
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Legendary radio station WDIA has a new but familiar leader on its roster. On Wednesday, the Memphis-based station announced Tracy Bethea as its first female program director. Bethea started her radio career at WDIA — dubbed “The Heart & Soul of Memphis” — as a teenager....
upr.org
Eating the Past: The peanut butter bacon sandwich has deep roots in Memphis
On this episode of Eating the Past, host Tammy Proctor celebrates Elvis Presley's 88th birthday with a discussion on the great melting pot of food traditions in Memphis, Tennessee. Tammy Proctor is a specialist in European history, gender, war, and youth. Dr. Proctor has written about Scouting, women spies and...
actionnews5.com
Whataburger opens 2nd location in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Burger business is booming in Tennessee! Whataburger opened its fourth location in the Mid-South on Thursday, and the second in Cordova. Thursday was the grand opening of yet another location on Germantown Parkway. The Texas-based fast-food chain opened its newest location near the Wolfchase Mall. The...
A local landlord didn’t own the apartments, she evicted tenants anyway
While at work, Erica Hillard received a call from her boyfriend. A sheriff was at their apartment to evict them and her three children. Hillard, who works in fast food, was shocked, angry and confused. She had no idea she was being evicted. She rushed home to discover her dressers,...
insideradio.com
Duane & Abby in the Morning
Saga Communications country WIXY Champaign IL (100.3) morning hosts Duane Shannon and Abby Summers return to the air in Memphis, TN, where they hosted mornings for more than a decade, for afternoons at Audacy “94.1 The Wolf” WLFP. Shannon and Summers announced their return Friday morning, Jan. 13 on WLFP’s “Mo & Styckman” show.
millington-news.com
TRACKING WITH THOMAS: Harry’s Almost Up
Residents and motorists can see the finishing touches being placed on Millington’s new restaurant Harry’s at the corner of Highway 51 North and Wilkinsville. The Italian eatery owned by Harry Sinis is projected to open up next week at 8472 Highway 51 North. For those interested in being hired at Harry’s contact Mark Nichols at 497-8044 or visit the venue on site.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
thesource.com
Memorial Services For Gangsta Boo To be Held In Memphis And Mississippi This Weekend
According to a recently issued press release, the Celebration of Life and Funeral Services for Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell, the “Queen of Memphis”, will be held this weekend in her native Memphis and Southaven, Mississippi respectively. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday,...
