Leon Edwards Says He Gave Jorge Masvidal A Chance To Face Him In March
Leon Edwards says a fight with Jorge Masvidal needs to happen in the future. Leon Edwards seems to have his next bout right in front of him when he takes on Kamaru Usman in March. Although there were some questions regarding that matchup and the health of Usman, it seems that all systems are a go for that trilogy fight to happen at UFC 286 in London, England. The uncertainly surrounding Usman and an injury to his hand was the only thing holding up this rematch, and if that were to be the case it seems that Edwards was trying to plot a different matchup to take its place.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Alistair Overeem Wants To Participate In ONE Championship’s Openweight Muay Thai Grand Prix Tournament
Alistair Overeem wants in on ONE Championship’s historic Openweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament. Ahead of their return to action this Friday night, the Asia-based promotion announced plans for a Muay Thai tournament set to kick off this March with no weight classes, no restrictions, and a $1 million prize to the winner. ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong broke the news during his appearance at the ONE Fight Night 6 press event on Wednesday.
Watch: Mikey Musumeci Defeats Gantumur Bayanduuren At ONE on Fight Night 6
Mikey Musumeci was able to grind out a victory over Gantumur Bayanduuren at ONE on Fight Night 6. ONE Championship has been putting on some amazing shows lately. From MMA to kickboxing and Muay Thai, to grappling, the stars have been shining. On Friday, ONE on Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov on Prime Video took place at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. This event showcased some amazing grappling and kickboxing. One bout that stood out to fans was the submission grappling match between Mikey Musumeci and Gantumur Bayanduuren.
Aung La N Sang Drops And Stops Gilberto Galvao In Round 1 – ONE Fight Night 6 Results (Highlights)
Former two-division ONE Champion Aung La N Sang makes his return against Gilberto Galvao in Bangkok, Thailand. Gilberto Galvao blitzes Aung La N Sang with strikes followed up by insane pressure. This game plan wouldn’t work for lon as Sang knocks Galvao down with an uppercut. Sang allows Galvao to get up back to his feet. Galvao attempts a takedown but Sang stuffs it, but is pushed against the cage himself. After seconds in the clinch, Sang returns the favor by pushing Galvao down to the canvas. That would be the beginning of the end for Galvao as Sang got off many ground and pound strikes. After countless strikes to the power-downed Galvao, the referee would wave it off.
Photos: Israel Adesanya Shows Off New Neck And Eye Tattoos
Israel Adesanya flaunted his new tattoos on social media. Izzy asked his fans to look for the meaning of his new neck tattoo and one fan got the right answer. While awaiting the UFC’s call for his next fight, former middleweight king Israel Adesanya decided to take a break and have some slick tattoos. The most notable one Izzy showed off on social media is the neck tattoo which he even asked his fans to decode the meaning of.
Leon Edwards Predicts A Completely Different Fight With Kamaru Usman Not At Altitude
Leon Edwards promises that fans will see a completely different fight when he takes on Kamaru Usman in London. UFC middleweight champion Leon Edwards is preparing for his very first title defense. Since winning the belt back in August, the UFC has been planning his title defense to be held in the UK. Now they finally have a date set. The plan is for Edwards to rematch Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in the O2 Arena in London on March 18. This will be the third time these two men face each other in the Octagon, but Edwards is promising to show fans something new this time around.
