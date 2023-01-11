The Owl Diner, formerly known as the Monarch Diner, is a popular breakfast spot in an old, remodeled train car nestled in central Lowell. While being mostly known for its variety of omelets and its nostalgic morning meals for the residents of northern Massachusetts, the Owl is mostly overlooked due to how far it is from Westford. Although, the Owl should be the spot that everyone should go to.

LOWELL, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO