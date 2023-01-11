Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Buying a Home in BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
"The Embrace" commemorates the Kings' love and suffering in the city where they met.JulianBoston, MA
Related
TMZ.com
MLK & Coretta Scott Statue, 'The Embrace,' Gets Mixed Reactions Online
A statue honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, was unveiled this week -- depicting a famous hug they gave each other ... but not everyone sees that. The art piece is called "The Embrace," and it was shown off in public for the first time...
WCVB
'People are gonna die in the street': Heated exchange over warming shelter at Revere senior center
REVERE, Mass. — Blowback from Revere residents over a proposal to use the Massachusetts city's senior center as an overnight warming shelter has drawn a fiery response from a city councilor. A heated exchange between City Councilor Marc Silvestri and some in attendance at Monday's Revere City Council meeting...
Brian Walshe nicknamed ‘Head and Shoulders’ in life-coaching group
Brian Walshe, the Massachusetts dad charged in his wife’s disappearance, enrolled in life-coaching groups that promised to “inspire loyalty, trust, and love and compassion in all your relationships.” Those who attended the sessions of the Boston Breakthrough Academy remember Walshe, 47, as a born leader who was nicknamed “Head and Shoulders” for his luxurious locks and “cool guy” persona. The academy, which merged with another life-coaching organization last year, offered other services and tutorials, sharing on its website a podcast on “Steps to Ending a Toxic Relationship.” Members of Walshe’s 30-person cohort told The Post they were aghast by recent headlines implicating their...
In Revere, plan to host warming station at senior center ignites heated debate
“Really, they just want what everyone else really wants: A safe place to live and a place to call home...”. As Revere made plans to bring vulnerable populations in from the cold and open the city’s senior center as an overnight warming station, City Councillor At Large Marc Silvestri offered his full-throated support.
Stoughton High senior leads growing movement to restore Pride flags in town schools
“These flags do not discriminate against anyone. They do not hurt anyone. So why are they controversial?”. A crowd of protesters gathered outside the Stoughton School Committee meeting Tuesday night to oppose a policy banning the display of “political” items in classrooms, including LGBTQ+ Pride and Black Lives Matter flags.
thelocalne.ws
Column: Lenny and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad election
I almost feel sorry for Lenny Mirra. For those who might have been holed up in a missile silo for the past nine weeks, Lenny Mirra, a Republican, lost a recount to represent Ipswich (among other towns) at the State House by one lone vote. This came after leading his...
thegraftonnews.com
Koopman Lumber recognized as ‘Dealer of the Year’ by LBM Journal
Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, including North Grafton, was recently recognized by the Lumber and Building Material Journal as its “Dealer of the Year.”. The award recognizes four LBM companies of different sizes that epitomize the entrepreneurial spirit. The “Dealer of the...
Apparently, What This Boston Radio Legend Said About Me is True
Between different experiences you get to have, whether it's with celebrities, artists, or even moving for jobs and seeing different parts of the country -- the whole thing is just a wild ride. That said, it takes time and a lot of hard work to break through, and we all...
abingtonnews.org
Building inspector resigns
The town’s Building Commissioner has resigned after less than six months on the job. Town Manager Scott Lambiase said Chris Carmichael resigned Wednesday effective immediately. He said Carmichael left “to pursue other interests.”. Jason Harris, who is a part-time local building inspector for the town, will take over...
Things That Annoy People from the SouthCoast
I've lived on the SouthCoast for more than 25 years. While I'm not originally from here, I feel like I'm more from here now than my hometown. The SouthCoast is its own entity. We've talked about it a million times. While much of the SouthCoast can receive Providence television stations in our homes, we are definitely not a part of Providence or Rhode Island.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
WBUR
Ski areas in New England are struggling with lack of snow — and can't always just make more
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. TGIF! Many of us are prepping for a long weekend, as Martin Luther King Jr. Day is already almost upon us — though you wouldn’t realize we’re still in January after talking a walk outside.
homenewshere.com
New Winchester Hospital president set to begin in March
WINCHESTER - 2023 is shaping up to be the year of change at Winchester Hospital. At the end of last year, Rick Weiner resigned as president. This year, the hospital welcomed interim president Matt Woods and on Monday, March 6, will welcome new Winchester Hospital President Al Campbell, RN, MBA, FACHE.
The Impressive Woman Behind Historic Easton Mansion Featured in ‘Knives Out’
During the holidays, families were gathered in the living room to watch the latest whodunnit murder story, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Netflix. It is an entertaining blend of comedy and mystery, but I felt it didn’t compare to the original Knives Out film that came out in 2019.
waghostwriter.com
The Owl Diner reintroduces the feeling of having an old school breakfast
The Owl Diner, formerly known as the Monarch Diner, is a popular breakfast spot in an old, remodeled train car nestled in central Lowell. While being mostly known for its variety of omelets and its nostalgic morning meals for the residents of northern Massachusetts, the Owl is mostly overlooked due to how far it is from Westford. Although, the Owl should be the spot that everyone should go to.
Dorchester Reporter
Cannabis businesses eye Gallivan Blvd., Polish Triangle sites
Two cannabis proposals in Dorchester are getting their first public airings this month, with one retail operation eyeing a high-profile location on Gallivan Boulevard in Neponset and a delivery-only operation hoping to open at the corner of Mt. Vernon and Boston Streets in the Polish Triangle. The 770 Gallivan Blvd....
Takeout restaurant Johnny Pomodoro opens in Charlestown
The homestyle menu includes comfort foods like pizzas, meatballs, and subs, along with seasonal salads and tons of gluten-free options. Chef Johnny Burke recently opened Johnny Pomodoro, a takeaway homestyle Italian spot in Charlestown. The restaurant takes over the former New Speedy Chen’s location at 297 Main St. Burke...
Chelsea Soldiers' Home superintendent fired after I-Team report
CHELSEA - Chelsea Soldiers' Home superintendent Eric Johnson has been fired, days after the WBZ-TV I-Team raised questions about his leadership and the care of veterans.Chief Investigative Reporter Cheryl Fiandaca tracked Johnson down last week, but he refused to talk about the letter from the Inspector General that blasted the "terrible" conditions at the home.In an email to employees Thursday, the secretary of veterans services told staff Johnson no longer works at the soldiers' home. Johnson was put out on leave last year, amid allegations of sexual harassment and bullying. He was back on the job months later. The Inspector General's...
fallriverreporter.com
20-year-old Massachusetts nursing student and CNA dies while on vacation in Mexico
A Massachusetts Certified Nursing Assistant that was on her way to earning her nursing degree has died after an incident while on vacation in Mexico. According to an obituary released by her family, 20-year-old Leah “Lee” Pearse died in the early morning hours on Friday. “After a great...
onekindesign.com
Step inside this new old farmhouse with a timeless appeal in New England
The stunning new-old farmhouse was designed by Patrick Ahearn Architect, located in Concord, a town in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. The goal of this project was to devise a brand new house on a historical site while making it appear like it has always been there and just undergone a complete restoration.
Comments / 0