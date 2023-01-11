ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

New York Post

Brian Walshe nicknamed ‘Head and Shoulders’ in life-coaching group

Brian Walshe, the Massachusetts dad charged in his wife’s disappearance, enrolled in life-coaching groups that promised to “inspire loyalty, trust, and love and compassion in all your relationships.” Those who attended the sessions of the Boston Breakthrough Academy remember Walshe, 47, as a born leader who was nicknamed “Head and Shoulders” for his luxurious locks and “cool guy” persona. The academy, which merged with another life-coaching organization last year, offered other services and tutorials, sharing on its website a podcast on “Steps to Ending a Toxic Relationship.” Members of Walshe’s 30-person cohort told The Post they were aghast by recent headlines implicating their...
BOSTON, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Koopman Lumber recognized as ‘Dealer of the Year’ by LBM Journal

Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, including North Grafton, was recently recognized by the Lumber and Building Material Journal as its “Dealer of the Year.”. The award recognizes four LBM companies of different sizes that epitomize the entrepreneurial spirit. The “Dealer of the...
GRAFTON, MA
abingtonnews.org

Building inspector resigns

The town’s Building Commissioner has resigned after less than six months on the job. Town Manager Scott Lambiase said Chris Carmichael resigned Wednesday effective immediately. He said Carmichael left “to pursue other interests.”. Jason Harris, who is a part-time local building inspector for the town, will take over...
ABINGTON, MA
FUN 107

Things That Annoy People from the SouthCoast

I've lived on the SouthCoast for more than 25 years. While I'm not originally from here, I feel like I'm more from here now than my hometown. The SouthCoast is its own entity. We've talked about it a million times. While much of the SouthCoast can receive Providence television stations in our homes, we are definitely not a part of Providence or Rhode Island.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

New Winchester Hospital president set to begin in March

WINCHESTER - 2023 is shaping up to be the year of change at Winchester Hospital. At the end of last year, Rick Weiner resigned as president. This year, the hospital welcomed interim president Matt Woods and on Monday, March 6, will welcome new Winchester Hospital President Al Campbell, RN, MBA, FACHE.
WINCHESTER, MA
waghostwriter.com

The Owl Diner reintroduces the feeling of having an old school breakfast

The Owl Diner, formerly known as the Monarch Diner, is a popular breakfast spot in an old, remodeled train car nestled in central Lowell. While being mostly known for its variety of omelets and its nostalgic morning meals for the residents of northern Massachusetts, the Owl is mostly overlooked due to how far it is from Westford. Although, the Owl should be the spot that everyone should go to.
LOWELL, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Cannabis businesses eye Gallivan Blvd., Polish Triangle sites

Two cannabis proposals in Dorchester are getting their first public airings this month, with one retail operation eyeing a high-profile location on Gallivan Boulevard in Neponset and a delivery-only operation hoping to open at the corner of Mt. Vernon and Boston Streets in the Polish Triangle. The 770 Gallivan Blvd....
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Takeout restaurant Johnny Pomodoro opens in Charlestown

The homestyle menu includes comfort foods like pizzas, meatballs, and subs, along with seasonal salads and tons of gluten-free options. Chef Johnny Burke recently opened Johnny Pomodoro, a takeaway homestyle Italian spot in Charlestown. The restaurant takes over the former New Speedy Chen’s location at 297 Main St. Burke...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Chelsea Soldiers' Home superintendent fired after I-Team report

CHELSEA - Chelsea Soldiers' Home superintendent Eric Johnson has been fired, days after the WBZ-TV I-Team raised questions about his leadership and the care of veterans.Chief Investigative Reporter Cheryl Fiandaca tracked Johnson down last week, but he refused to talk about the letter from the Inspector General that blasted the "terrible" conditions at the home.In an email to employees Thursday, the secretary of veterans services told staff Johnson no longer works at the soldiers' home. Johnson was put out on leave last year, amid allegations of sexual harassment and bullying. He was back on the job months later. The Inspector General's...
CHELSEA, MA

