Police warn of extortion attempts on Instagram and TikTok after children threatened in Prince George's Co.

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced James Albert Borum, age 20, of Washington, D.C., to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for carjacking and for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO