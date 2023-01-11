Police warn of extortion attempts on Instagram and TikTok after children threatened in Prince George's Co.

Read full article on original website
WJLA
Prince George's County police looking for suspect after Temple Hills fatal shooting
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police responded to a shooting in Temple Hills Saturday morning that left one man dead, police said. A man was found inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2200 block of Afton Street, police confirmed. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police ask for help identifying suspect in Northwest DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Friday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police say a man entered a building in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest, brandished a handgun, took money from the cash register and one of the employees.
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County teacher emails explicit photos to students
A teacher at a Prince George's County high school mistakenly sent out sexually explicit photos to the student-body, according to school officials. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
NBC Washington
Man Dead in Temple Hills Shooting: Police
A man is dead after a shooting in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Friday, police say. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Afton Street at about 11 p.m., Prince George’s County police said. Officers found a man inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the...
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Homicide Of 17-Year-Old In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On January 13 at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim who had gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS rendered first aid to the victim...
Armed suspect robs 16-year-old of jacket in Hyattsville, Maryland
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was robbed by an armed suspect at a store in Hyattsville Friday night. According to a series of tweets from Hyattsville Police, the robbery happened at a store in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road. When officers arrived, they learned...
Bay Net
PGPD Arrests Juvenile For Fatal Shooting At Largo Gas Station
LARGO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a 17-year-old male from Upper Marlboro in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station in Largo in December. The suspect is charged as an adult. He was taken into custody on...
mocoshow.com
Thirteen-Year-Old Arrested and Charged with Attempted Armed Carjacking
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged a 13-year-old male of Gaithersburg, with an attempted armed carjacking that occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the parking lot of the Montgomery Village Shopping Center at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave.
mocoshow.com
Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Series of Maryland Carjackings (Including in Montgomery County) Committed While Wearing an Ankle Monitor on Pre-Trial Release
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced James Albert Borum, age 20, of Washington, D.C., to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for carjacking and for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County teen uses USB charger to steal car, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged for stealing a car using a USB charging cord, according to Prince George's County police. PGPD observed a car recently reported stolen out of D.C. on Tuesday and stopped the white Kia Optima in the 8000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton.
Suspect in Silver Spring McDonald's stabbing attacked 3 victims without warning, documents say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The suspect who police say stabbed three men at a Silver Spring McDonald's this week attacked the victims without warning, and the suspect is accused of stabbing another person last month, according to a probable cause statement filed in court. The stabbing at the downtown...
WJLA
Prince William County teacher fired after being charged with striking student in class
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Prince William County teacher was fired after police say he struck an 8-year-old student in class. On Jan. 5, just before `10:30 a.m., officers responded to Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School located at 15500 Benita Fitzgerald Dr. in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. Police say their investigation revealed that on Jan. 4, during class, an 8-year-old boy was struck by his teacher.
WJLA
SEE IT: House fire extinguished at Prince George's County home
CLINTON, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Fire and Rescue (PGFD) responded to a home in Clinton, Md. Saturday morning for the report of a fire. The home is located in the 13000 block of Gallahan Road. When fire crews arrived shortly after 10 a.m., fire and smoke were visible from the house's first-story front porch, the department said.
DC Councilmember gets body camera footage of Karon Blake shooting scene
WASHINGTON — It’s been one week since the shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake in Brookland. Many neighbors are still searching for answers as to what led to his death. DC Police have yet to identify the man who shot Blake. However, they claim the man walked out...
WTOP
Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy
Eight D.C. area residents, seven of whom were arrested Wednesday, have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to administer...
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County apartment complex residents report series of car break-ins
BELTSVILLE, Md. - Over a dozen cars in the Barclay Square apartment complex in Prince George’s County were broken into overnight Wednesday, and police are now investigating who was behind it. At this point, police don’t have an exact number of cars broken into, but neighbors of the complex,...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall at lunchtime yesterday, January 12, 2023. The assault, which involved a weapon that was not a firearm, was reported at the mall at 12:00 PM Thursday. This was the 13th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, but the first of 2023.
2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
Bay Net
Police Recovered A Ghost Gun During Traffic Stop In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On January 7 at 3:44 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Palmer Place and Pilgrims Square. The driver pulled over but fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away and found to be in possession of a loaded polymer 80 “ghost gun” – meaning the gun does not have a serial number.
Bodycam Footage Shows Police Shocking DC Teacher With Stun Gun Before He Died
A Washington DC teacher can be seen on bodycam footage yelling for help and resisting arrest in an encounter with police in Los Angeles who ultimately shock him with a stun gun before he went into cardiac arrest and died earlier this month. Anderson, 31, had been wanted for possible...
