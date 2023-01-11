Read full article on original website
Related
Allrecipes.com
Beans and Greens Tartine
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Drizzle olive oil on both sides of the bread. Bake in the preheated oven until light golden brown, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Add Swiss chard and cook for 2 minutes. Transfer chard to a bowl of cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain and squeeze out as much excess water from the chard as possible using your hands. Roughly chop.
Epicurious
Dumplings Over a Potato and Mushroom Stew
My grandmother Lusia used to make this amazing dish called noodli, a simple pork rib or duck, onion, and potato stew with kefir dumplings leavened with baking soda cooked on top. It was one of those celebratory meals we used to make when the extended family got together. My mom was so keen for my vegetarian husband to experience this important family dish that she created this version. I have played around with the original dough and created these feather-light dumplings, almost like airy steamed buns. They are not better than the original, but different, very puffy and light. You can use these dumplings over any stew you love as long as there is sufficient liquid in it. Serve with some kraut, kimchi, or pickles on the side… heaven.
Epicurious
Kamo Soba (Buckwheat Noodle Soup With Duck)
Slices of rich duck breast cooked with leeks gives this kamo soba body and richness, making it ideal for cold nights. A garnish of grated daikon and yuzu peel add peppery freshness and a hint of floral citrus, tying together a beautiful bowl of noodle soup. The entire dish comes together in about 15 minutes, great for nights when you're craving something complex and filling, but just can't bring yourself to stand for long over the stove.
skinnytaste.com
Skillet French Onion Chicken
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. If you love caramelized onions and melted cheese, you will love this Skillet French Onion Chicken, a great way to jazz up chicken breasts!. Skillet French Onion Chicken. I’m more of a dark-meat girl, so my chicken breast recipes really...
Ham and potato soup recipe
This is a great recipe that only takes about 45 minutes. Perfect for busy nights or when you are craving a hearty meal. Even picky eaters will ask for seconds!. 1/3 cup unsalted butter (2 oz | 60 g)
Epicurious
Rum Club Daiquiri
This recipe from Kevin Ludwig is the house daiquiri at Rum Club in Portland, Oregon, one of my favorite cocktail spots, and this recipe is one of my favorite daiquiris of all time. Rum Club is often referred to as an “industry bar” because it’s where a lot of bartenders go to drink on their nights off. It’s always busy, but it has an incredibly friendly and approachable atmosphere, thanks to their always-welcoming bar team.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos
When you are looking for something quick, easy and delicious, these nachos aim to please. Using ingredients commonly found in your refrigerator and pantry, in less than an hour, you’ll have a memorable meal for the entire family. This dish is also great for game days and other gatherings with friends and family.
Egg Roll in a Bowl: Simple dinner ideas
I love Chinese food especially egg rolls, but those little deep-fried bites of goodness are not particularly healthy. But this Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe from Princess Pinky Girl is a great way to enjoy all the delicious of the ingredients of an eggroll, but without the fried shell. The best part is that this recipe for egg roll in bowl takes only 30 minutes to prep and cook, so it is a quick and easy meal that is good tasting as well as good for you.
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
EatingWell
Sick-Day Noodle Soup
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic, ginger and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add miso. Slowly whisk in broth, stirring, until the miso is dissolved. Increase heat to high and bring to a boil. Add noodles; reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the noodles are cooked through, about 8 minutes.
Cottage pie
If you're in the mood for some delicious comfort food, today, I decided to make a cottage pie. Cottage pie is similar to a Shepherd's pie, but instead of using lamb, I use beef. The filling is layered with a biscuit crust, and topped with a cheesy, mashed potato topping. I use ground beef, beef bouillon, tomato paste, onions, garlic, and shredded carrots with a mixture of spices for the filling. Served alone, cottage pie is a complete meal. It's economically friendly. Plus, it's very filling and super delicious.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Crispy Air Fryer Potatoes
Make these crispy air fryer potatoes for perfectly crispy and seasoned skin and tender, fluffy potato on the inside!. These crispy air fryer potatoes are the perfect side dish for any meal! They’re perfectly seasoned and air fried to crispy perfection in 10 minutes. We love these taters served alongside sous vide steak and sautéed green beans. Delish!
msn.com
Classic Tuna Noodle Casserole
This classic tuna noodle casserole is great for a busy weeknight! It is hearty, creamy, delicious, and easy to make! Your family is sure to love it!. Tuna noodle casserole was a staple in my house growing up. My mom made it regularly and so it is one of those dishes that just tastes like home to me.
Baked spaghetti
Spaghetti is an economically friendly meal, and it's also very versatile. Today, I decided to make my baked cheesy pepperoni and meatball spaghetti because it's a complete meal by itself. To be honest, this recipe is extremely good without adding the pepperoni and meatballs, but we need to have our daily protein too. Plus, the combination of the pasta mixed with the pepperoni, meatballs, pasta sauce, and cheese is so, so very yummy.
Skillet Gnocchi Bake with Sausage and Kale
This skillet gnocchi bake features rich tomato sauce, tender kale, Italian sausage and plenty of cheese for a cozy winter recipe that’s ready in all of 45 minutes.
Baby Back Ribs
When it comes to Baby Back Ribs, the secret is baking low and slow. This will make the best fall-off-the-bone oven-baked ribs you’ve ever had!. Oven Baked Baby Back RibsPhoto byChef Dennis Littley.
gordonramsayclub.com
Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake
When you don’t know what to make for dessert, a cake is always a great solution. This Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake Cake is a creamy bundt cake with a cookie cheesecake filling and it is topped with a cream cheese glaze and more Oreo cookies. Ingredients:. For chocolate cake:. 2...
Allrecipes.com
Green Beans and Chicken
Combine chicken, mirin, cornstarch, salt, and white pepper in a bowl. Stir to combine and set aside while preparing the rest of the ingredients. Whisk together oyster sauce, mirin, rice wine vinegar, honey, soy sauce, cornstarch, and sesame oil in a bowl until evenly combined. Set sauce aside. Cut green...
12tomatoes.com
Millionaire Southwest Chicken
A creamy, rich chicken dinner dish packed with delectably spicy warmth!. A flavorful blend of spices adds big flavor to this delectable Millionaire Southwest Chicken. It’s simple and quick to put together, using popular pantry staples to create an easy, super satisfying meal for those who enjoy a bit of winter warmth with their chicken. It may not be the prettiest looking dinner that I’ve ever created, but I’m hard pressed to find a dish with a tastier combination of chicken, creamy sauce, and spices!
Recipe: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits
Pictured: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits by Rosie Mayes |Photo byMichael Kartes. Everybody likes the Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster, but I always found them very salty. So I decided to put my own spin on them. In this recipe, you really get that wonderful fresh biscuit flavor without all the salt, and the cheese and bacon really come through to give you a tastier biscuit in my opinion. In addition to cheddar, I use Colby Jack and smoked Gouda. The bacon adds this savory, smoky flavor that makes these biscuits perfect with seafood; for breakfast with eggs, grits, or ham; or just on their own.
Comments / 1