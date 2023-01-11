My grandmother Lusia used to make this amazing dish called noodli, a simple pork rib or duck, onion, and potato stew with kefir dumplings leavened with baking soda cooked on top. It was one of those celebratory meals we used to make when the extended family got together. My mom was so keen for my vegetarian husband to experience this important family dish that she created this version. I have played around with the original dough and created these feather-light dumplings, almost like airy steamed buns. They are not better than the original, but different, very puffy and light. You can use these dumplings over any stew you love as long as there is sufficient liquid in it. Serve with some kraut, kimchi, or pickles on the side… heaven.

26 DAYS AGO