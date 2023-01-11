ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KELOLAND TV

Will the fog bring a blizzard in 90 days?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an old folk tale — winter fog means heavy snow or rain in 90 days. But is that true and what’s causing the fog anyway?. According to KELOLAND Meteorologist Meghan Chada, much of the fog we’ve seen of late has been formed due to excess moisture in the air.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

HOT 104.7 KKLS-FM Sioux Falls BRAND MANAGER

Results Townsquare MEDIA - Sioux Falls, SD is searching for our next superstar Brand Manager to oversee heritage CHR Hot 104.7!. You must be a 360-talent able to propel this important brand to new heights. Townsquare is a digital-first company, built in tandem with great radio brands that emphasize great...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

PSA: Protect your gas meter to save your life

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tea Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook advising the community to clear their gas meters and roof vents from snow. It is quite common for the weight of the snow to cause damage to your property very quickly, including breaking your gas meter. A broken gas meter can create a potentially fatal situation, so be sure to clear your meters of snow and stay safe.
TEA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at the next round of moisture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are two areas where KELOLAND receives most of its moisture from. This would be the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. As everyone knows, right now California is getting slammed by rain. There is a fine line between helpful amounts of rain and dangerous flood-causing rain.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Longtime KELOLAND journalist says goodbye

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News says farewell to an amazing photographer. Mike Simundson, or as we call him Rock, has been with KELOLAND Media Group for 36 years. During that time, he’s been a reporter, producer and photographer. Friday was his last day. One of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

As snow removal continues, Sioux Falls police ask drivers to slow down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — All of the recent snow is creating driving issues throughout the area. The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking drivers to slow down and drive defensively. The department says all the snow can easily obscure oncoming cars. Crews continue to pick up leftover snow from streets in Sioux Falls, working to clear them curb to curb. So far, they’ve hauled more than 5,000 semi-truck loads of snow. If you’re keeping track, a normal snowfall is around 1,200.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Saturday overall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first half of our weekend is not looking too bad with mild temperatures but we’ll deal with some breezy conditions. We’ll start today with a good deal of cloud cover but the sun should come out by midday and we’ll have a mostly to partly sunny sky by the afternoon hours. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph East River and 5-15 mph West River. The gusty winds could lead to patchy areas of blowing snow. Highs will be in the mid 30s to low 40s, which is about 10 degrees above average for mid-January.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Amazon Warehouse to host ribbon cutting ceremony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from the Sioux Falls Amazon Fulfillment Center are now ready to celebrate their opening with the community. The team has been ramping up operations, building its workforce, and stocking and distributing items for customers in South Dakota and beyond after opening in October 2022, their press release reads. Now, they are ready to celebrate their presence with the community with a “ribbon cutting” ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Civil Air Patrol to practice snow rescue

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Civil Air Patrol units from across South Dakota will practice search and rescue skills Saturday. That means you may see the Civil Air Patrol’s white vans on state roads and its red-white and blue single engine plane in the sky. But it’s not an emergency. Members will be practicing searching for a missing person in the snow as well as for lost cattle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND News: The early years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND TV is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. KELO signed on as South Dakota’s very first TV station on May 19th, 1953. We sat down with the man whose father started it all; the place we call KELOLAND. “It was interesting, I...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Making room for more snow in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow cleanup is still in full force about a week after a winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in Sioux Falls. The City’s street crews are picking up snow in Sioux Falls now, so there’s room for more in the future.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mild weekend ahead; Rain and snow chances Monday

It’s another morning of fog in KELOLAND. Thick fog was showing up on our Aberdeen LIVE CAM as of 7am. This dense fog advisory will last through mid morning, with improvement in visibility expected into the afternoon as warmer air begins to move across KELOLAND. Here’s a closer look...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow piles put squeeze on parking spots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Customers might have to make a few extra passes through the parking lot before they can find an open stall at their favorite store or restaurant. Private snow removal companies are trying to get caught up clearing snow in lots across Sioux Falls. Businesses...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Firefighters respond to kitchen fire in home near Lake Herman Thursday

The Madison Fire Department responded to a call at a home on Territorial Road near Lake Herman on Thursday morning. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said the call came in just after 11:00 Thursday morning for a report of a kitchen fire in a home on Territorial Road. He said that the fire was contained to the kitchen area of the home, but there was heavy smoke throughout. Minnaert said that there is substantial smoke damage to the home. He said that no one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

3rd annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit is Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is the 3rd Annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit in Sioux Falls. It’s being put on by Sanford Health. The purpose of the event is to review the needs of transgender patients in healthcare. This includes communication, as well as physical and mental health needs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brookings light display synced to SDSU’s fight song

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota State freshman and longtime Brookings resident transformed a Christmas light display into a yellow and blue light display synced with the school song to celebrate the national champion SDSU football team. Nick Teal is in his first year studying electronics engineering technology...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

