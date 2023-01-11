ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

In control of House, Republicans move on abortion

By Raquel Martin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvEi8_0kBadZ6e00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Only days into their control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans on Wednesday pushed forward two bills regarding abortion.

One would require doctors to provide full medical care to babies born during an attempted abortion. Sponsor Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri has been trying to get the bill off the ground for decades.

“The House will at last take action to ensure that every single baby born in the United States receives life-saving medical care,” Wagner said. “We must act with compassion to protect these little ones and give women a strong support system…”

Republicans also moved a bill that would protect facilities belonging to groups that oppose abortion rights — like churches — from acts of violence.

“Who could be opposed to that?” Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., said.

Republicans say there has been a surge of threats and attacks against anti-abortion rights activists since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling last summer, again allowing states to ban abortion. Democrats say Republicans’ concern is hypocritical.

“I cannot support unless they also recognize the violence against those who are seeking medical care,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, said.

She said Republicans’ bills will “criminalize women” and “criminalize medical care.”

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said she supports the bills but fears they will backfire.

“I think it sends the wrong message at the wrong time right now, especially in the first week of Congress,” she said. “We need to be showing that we can find some middle ground on this issue.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has already said both bills are doomed in the upper chamber.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Huckabee Sanders targets critical race theory in executive order

In one of her first moves as governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order that targets the teaching of race in classrooms, requiring the state to review its policies to snuff out what she says is teaching that would “indoctrinate students with ideologies” such as critical race theory. Critical race theory is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
NBC4 Columbus

These 7 House Republicans have called for George Santos to resign

Editor’s note: Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) is calling on Santos to resign. His quotation in an earlier version of this story was mis-transcribed. Seven House Republicans are calling on Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign from Congress amid revelations that the first-term lawmaker misrepresented parts of his résumé and biography. The group — five of whom […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Black Enterprise

Rep. Frederica Wilson Opens Up About Being Forced To Birth Deceased Child After Passing of Anti-Abortion Bill

The bravest thing a person can do is speak their truth. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took to the House floor to share her experiences of forced childbirth delivery on Wednesday. After the House passed its first abortion law, the 80-year-old congresswoman had some things to say. In a speech she shared via Twitter, Wilson revealed her first conceived child was pronounced dead inside her womb. “At seven months, the baby stopped moving. He was soon pronounced dead, right inside of my womb, and the doctor was prohibited by law from inducing labor,” she said, People reported.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
wzmq19.com

House Passes Two Anti-Abortion Measures

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the first priorities House republicans are taking up involve two anti-abortion measures. One would require that infants born alive after an attempted abortion get the same care as any newborn and it also threatens medical providers with up to five years behind bars for failing to resuscitate infants born alive during abortions. According to the New York Times, live births during an abortion are exceedingly rare and there’s already laws on the books that requires that a baby who survives an attempted abortion receive emergency medical care. But this new bill, which passed largely on party lines, lays out the penalties for violators and clarifies the standards of care. The second legislation condemns violence against pro-life facilities, groups and churches.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy