Beth Chapman's Daughters Share Massive Update on Charity Using Her Name
Beth Chapman's daughters Bonnie Chapman and Cecily Barmore continue to keep her memory alive. On Instagram, they shared an update on the memorial fund that was set up in Beth's honor. Their update comes over three years after Beth died following a battle with cancer. Bonnie and Cecily revealed to...
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages
Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Declares She Ended Friendship With Meri Because It 'Wasn't Safe' For Her Anymore
Christine and Meri Brown are opening up like never before about their fractured friendship during their respective marriages to Brown patriarch Kody Brown.During part one of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired Sunday, December 18, the two Sister Wives stars sat down with host Sukanya Krishnan to discuss where it all went wrong in their marriages and relationships within the polygamous family.Meri alleged that her upset over Christine's decision to leave Kody last year led to a strain in their relationship, saying, "I felt very betrayed by her and that she was leaving me too because she's always said,...
Sister Wives stars & polygamous couple Christine and Nathan Collier split after Kody’s breakup from three wives
NATHAN and Christine Collier, who shared their family drama on Sister Wives, have split after friend Kody Brown's breakup from his three wives, The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal. The Colliers made an appearance on the hit TLC show in season 8. After a three-year battle in the US District...
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
‘Sister Wives’: 3 Ways Robyn Brown’s Life Is Identical to Her Mother’s Life
'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown and her mother, Alice Sullivan's lives mirror each other. Here are 3 ways Robyn modeled her life after her mother's life.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Seemingly Breaks Silence Following Kody Brown Split: ‘Clearing Out the Old’
Saying her piece? Sister Wives star Meri Brown has seemingly broken her silence following her split from estranged husband Kody Brown after more than 30 years of marriage, as she reflected on the last year. “Just taking a moment today to say thank you to 2022,” Meri, 51, wrote via...
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown 'Regrets Bringing Robyn Into The Family' Amid Kody Split: Source
Sister Wives star Meri Brown may not be as happy with Kody's fourth wife as she appears to be. Despite being friendly with Robyn and regularly taking her side throughout Season 16 and Season 17 of TLC's hit show, a source spilled she "regrets" the 44-year-old's role in the family. Kody and Robyn spiritually tied the knot in 2010, and in 2014, Kody divorced Meri, his first wife, so that he could legally wed Robyn in order to formally adopt her children from a previous marriage. SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN 'QUESTIONING' HER MARRIAGE TO KODY AFTER CHRISTINE & JANELLE'S EXIT,...
Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Claims Dad Kody Wanted His, Christine’s Kids’ TLC Contracts to Prevent Them From Dissing Him Publicly
Changing the game? Sister Wives star Paedon Brown claimed his father, Kody Brown, wanted TLC to enforce a rule preventing his children from speaking negatively about him outside the show. The 24-year-old opened up about his experience in the plural family during an interview with YouTuber John Yates on Wednesday, January 11, recalling an "out […]
'Crime Of Passion': Bryan Kohberger's Neighbor Reveals Chilling Conversation He Had With Accused Killer Just Days After University Of Idaho Massacre
Bryan Kohberger brought up the University of Idaho murders in a bizarre conversation with this neighbor, RadarOnline.com has learned. The man — who wished not to disclose his name or face — revealed the PhD student, who wound up arrested for the murder of the four college students, inquired about the killings just days after the crime.The neighbor lived by Kohberger, 28, in an off-campus apartment complex in Washington, located less than 10 miles from the Moscow murder home. In a brand new interview with CBS, the unidentified male recalled the eerie discussion he had with the person who turned...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody’s Daughter Gwendlyn Says It Was ‘Upsetting’ He Wasn’t There for Ysabel’s Surgery
Kody Brown’s fractured relationships with his wives and children have been a major theme in Sister Wives Season 17. Fans have seen the way the TLC star focuses on his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and her kids at the expense of his other wives and their children. Kody’s behavior has already cost him three out …
Sister Wives Star Kody Brown Makes On-Air Plea to 'Estranged' Sons Gabe and Garrison
"If one of my little children had to die because someone had to get his pencil wet, that made me so mad" "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown opened up about his estrangement from two of his 18 children, sons Gabe and Garrison -- both of whom he shares with Janelle -- on Sunday's "One on One" special for the season.
Kody Brown from "Sister Wives" feels "So Rejected" and is "Begging" Janelle for a "Deeper Relationship"
Janelle and Kody Brown from Sister Wives are aware that their marriage needs improvement or else they run the risk of it breaking down completely. The first scene of Sunday's program had the longtime pair quarreling over Kody's persistent demand for Janelle's "loyalty." Kody's fourth wife Robyn Brown's incessant exaltation especially infuriated Janelle, his second wife.
Family Pet Lost For 30 Years Found Alive In Attic
Many telephone poles across the country are adorned with posters for missing pets. Sometimes those animals wind up reunited with their families and other times they are, sadly, never seen again. With each passing day of not being found, the chances of locating a lost pet get less and less. However, once in a while, there are happy endings, even years after a pet has gone missing, but nothing like what happened to one family. Their beloved pet was found alive a whopping 30 years after it went missing, and it turned out all that time it was right above their heads in their attic.
Sister Wives’ Kody Says He Married Christine to Be ‘Cool’ at Church, Claims Meri Romance Was Always ‘Hard,’ More Tell-All Bombshells
Fairy-tale romances? Kody Brown got candid about whether any of his relationships actually started off on a good note — and why he really married Christine Brown — in part 2 of Sister Wives: One-on-One special. “We’re establishing a family that I really don’t know how to establish,” Kody, 53, said of his early days […]
Christine Brown reveals whether she’ll still be on ‘Sister Wives’ after Utah move
It’s been a turbulent time for the family at the heart of TLC’s “Sister Wives,” but there’s good news for fans of the long-running reality TV series. While Kody Brown and Christine Brown may no longer be together, Christine Brown is making one thing clear: She left him, but she’s not leaving the show.
'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Meri Brown Release Statement, 'Permanently Terminate' Their Marriage
It's officially over between Sister Wives stars Kody and Meri Brown. The former couple took to social media on Tuesday to release a joint statement on the status of their marriage. "In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own...
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Thrives During Holiday With Daughters Amid Kody Brown Split
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is spending the holidays with daughters Madison Brush and Savanah Brown following her split from Kody Brown after 29 years of spiritual marriage. The Sister Wives star, who confirmed she and Kody were no longer together during an episode of the TLC show earlier this month, reposted an Instagram Story added by 25-year-old daughter Maddie of her 18-year-old sister Savanah putting together a puzzle.
Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and Janelle Brown’s Family Breakdown: A Complete Guide to Their 6 Children, Grandchildren
A full family! Kody Brown and Janelle Brown (née Schriever) shared a lot of love before their 2022 split — including raising their six children. The Sister Wives stars’ 1993 spiritual wedding marked their beginning of their plural family. Kody, for his part, was already legally married to Meri Brown when he welcomed Janelle into […]
