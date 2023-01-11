ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Popculture

Beth Chapman's Daughters Share Massive Update on Charity Using Her Name

Beth Chapman's daughters Bonnie Chapman and Cecily Barmore continue to keep her memory alive. On Instagram, they shared an update on the memorial fund that was set up in Beth's honor. Their update comes over three years after Beth died following a battle with cancer. Bonnie and Cecily revealed to...
HAWAII STATE
Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Declares She Ended Friendship With Meri Because It 'Wasn't Safe' For Her Anymore

Christine and Meri Brown are opening up like never before about their fractured friendship during their respective marriages to Brown patriarch Kody Brown.During part one of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired Sunday, December 18, the two Sister Wives stars sat down with host Sukanya Krishnan to discuss where it all went wrong in their marriages and relationships within the polygamous family.Meri alleged that her upset over Christine's decision to leave Kody last year led to a strain in their relationship, saying, "I felt very betrayed by her and that she was leaving me too because she's always said,...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown 'Regrets Bringing Robyn Into The Family' Amid Kody Split: Source

Sister Wives star Meri Brown may not be as happy with Kody's fourth wife as she appears to be. Despite being friendly with Robyn and regularly taking her side throughout Season 16 and Season 17 of TLC's hit show, a source spilled she "regrets" the 44-year-old's role in the family. Kody and Robyn spiritually tied the knot in 2010, and in 2014, Kody divorced Meri, his first wife, so that he could legally wed Robyn in order to formally adopt her children from a previous marriage. SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN 'QUESTIONING' HER MARRIAGE TO KODY AFTER CHRISTINE & JANELLE'S EXIT,...
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Claims Dad Kody Wanted His, Christine’s Kids’ TLC Contracts to Prevent Them From Dissing Him Publicly

Changing the game? Sister Wives star Paedon Brown claimed his father, Kody Brown, wanted TLC to enforce a rule preventing his children from speaking negatively about him outside the show. The 24-year-old opened up about his experience in the plural family during an interview with YouTuber John Yates on Wednesday, January 11, recalling an "out […]
UTAH STATE
RadarOnline

'Crime Of Passion': Bryan Kohberger's Neighbor Reveals Chilling Conversation He Had With Accused Killer Just Days After University Of Idaho Massacre

Bryan Kohberger brought up the University of Idaho murders in a bizarre conversation with this neighbor, RadarOnline.com has learned. The man — who wished not to disclose his name or face — revealed the PhD student, who wound up arrested for the murder of the four college students, inquired about the killings just days after the crime.The neighbor lived by Kohberger, 28, in an off-campus apartment complex in Washington, located less than 10 miles from the Moscow murder home. In a brand new interview with CBS, the unidentified male recalled the eerie discussion he had with the person who turned...
MOSCOW, ID
toofab.com

Sister Wives Star Kody Brown Makes On-Air Plea to 'Estranged' Sons Gabe and Garrison

"If one of my little children had to die because someone had to get his pencil wet, that made me so mad" "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown opened up about his estrangement from two of his 18 children, sons Gabe and Garrison -- both of whom he shares with Janelle -- on Sunday's "One on One" special for the season.
Elizabeth Fequiere

Kody Brown from "Sister Wives" feels "So Rejected" and is "Begging" Janelle for a "Deeper Relationship"

Janelle and Kody Brown from Sister Wives are aware that their marriage needs improvement or else they run the risk of it breaking down completely. The first scene of Sunday's program had the longtime pair quarreling over Kody's persistent demand for Janelle's "loyalty." Kody's fourth wife Robyn Brown's incessant exaltation especially infuriated Janelle, his second wife.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Family Pet Lost For 30 Years Found Alive In Attic

Many telephone poles across the country are adorned with posters for missing pets. Sometimes those animals wind up reunited with their families and other times they are, sadly, never seen again. With each passing day of not being found, the chances of locating a lost pet get less and less. However, once in a while, there are happy endings, even years after a pet has gone missing, but nothing like what happened to one family. Their beloved pet was found alive a whopping 30 years after it went missing, and it turned out all that time it was right above their heads in their attic.
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Kody Says He Married Christine to Be ‘Cool’ at Church, Claims Meri Romance Was Always ‘Hard,’ More Tell-All Bombshells

Fairy-tale romances? Kody Brown got candid about whether any of his relationships actually started off on a good note — and why he really married Christine Brown — in part 2 of Sister Wives: One-on-One special. “We’re establishing a family that I really don’t know how to establish,” Kody, 53, said of his early days […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Thrives During Holiday With Daughters Amid Kody Brown Split

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is spending the holidays with daughters Madison Brush and Savanah Brown following her split from Kody Brown after 29 years of spiritual marriage. The Sister Wives star, who confirmed she and Kody were no longer together during an episode of the TLC show earlier this month, reposted an Instagram Story added by 25-year-old daughter Maddie of her 18-year-old sister Savanah putting together a puzzle.
Casper, WY
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming.

