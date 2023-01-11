Republican legislative leaders in Wisconsin are proposing a referendum on the issue of work requirements for welfare recipients. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Burlington introduced a measure Friday that would put the issue to a statewide referendum. LeMahieu said the resolution will ask Wisconsin voters a simple question, “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” In a news release LeMahieu said voters have not had a chance to address the issue since 2006. He said action at both the state and federal level have limited requirements welfare recipients must meet to continue to receive benefits. The state legislature passed a package addressing the issue during their last session, but it was vetoed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO