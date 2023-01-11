Read full article on original website
wpr.org
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
nbc15.com
South Central Wisconsin ICUs reporting high capacity
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin intensive care units are nearing full capacity and according to health experts, staffing shortages are a factor. The latest Wisconsin Health Association data shows that South Central Wisconsin ICUs are at 89% capacity. WHA Workforce Senior Vice President Ann Zenk said high capacity rate...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin reports high capacity rate for hospital beds
Wisconsinites get excited for massive $1.3B lottery drawing on Friday the 13th. Superstitions tossed aside, Friday the 13th didn’t stop people from buying tickets for the historic drawing. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Kids whose families have been impacted by incarceration got a chance to show off some of...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
wpr.org
'Urban' no more: Census reclassifies dozens of Wisconsin places as 'rural'
More than 40 Wisconsin communities previously classified as "urban" by the U.S. Census Bureau are now "rural" in the wake of the federal agency changing its definitions. But the implications of this change are unclear to Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, which represents 190 cities and 415 villages. During an appearance Friday on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show," Deschane said it might take a while to learn if access to federal funding or services will be affected.
WEAU-TV 13
DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
cwbradio.com
Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments
(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
wpr.org
Outdated zoning makes addressing Wisconsin's housing shortage more difficult
Wisconsin needs 140K new housing units by 2030 to meet demand. Wisconsin’s housing shortage is expected to worsen by the end of the decade, and outdated zoning codes could make it harder for municipalities to address the issue. A new report from Forward Analytics, the research arm of the...
CBS 58
'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
GOP introduces flat tax for Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican Senate leader introduced a tax plan Friday that would reduce income taxes for residents over the next three years so that all Wisconsinites would pay a single rate of 3.25% by 2026. That would lower the rates for all Wisconsinites but would have a higher impact on the state’s top brackets. The rates range from...
On Milwaukee
First Wisconsin Sweetgreen to open in Brookfield, but more could follow
It appears that Sweetgreen, the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain, currently has its eyes on expansion in Wisconsin. With a mission to build "healthier communities by connecting people to real food", Sweetgreen offers a seasonal menu of salads, grain bowls and other healthful items. Currently, the company has established over 170...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'
MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
94.3 Jack FM
State Senator André Jacque Expresses Concern After Potawatomi Observation Tower Presentation
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — Following the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources public information session on Thursday regarding the future of the Potawatomi Observation Tower, State Senator André Jacque had something to say. The Potawatomi Observation Tower has been closed since 2017 due to significant wood decay. In early January...
seehafernews.com
Republicans Propose Work-for-Welfare Referendum
Republican legislative leaders in Wisconsin are proposing a referendum on the issue of work requirements for welfare recipients. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Burlington introduced a measure Friday that would put the issue to a statewide referendum. LeMahieu said the resolution will ask Wisconsin voters a simple question, “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” In a news release LeMahieu said voters have not had a chance to address the issue since 2006. He said action at both the state and federal level have limited requirements welfare recipients must meet to continue to receive benefits. The state legislature passed a package addressing the issue during their last session, but it was vetoed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
CBS 58
St. Francis cold case solved after more than 25 years
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The answers family and police in three states sought after for more than 25 years when a woman disappeared in St. Francis are finally known. Dorothy Lynn Ricker's forever 26. This photo, and a number of her personal belongings, stored all these years by St. Francis police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
COVID XBB.1.5 variant most contagious yet, doctors say
MILWAUKEE - The coronavirus XBB.1.5 variant is spreading quickly across the United States. Health officials warn it's the most contagious yet. The COVID XBB.1.5 variant accounts for more than 27% of cases in the U.S. Medical experts are saying what they've been saying along – your best protection is a shot.
Extra FoodShare benefits for Wisconsin households to end in February
The federal government announced that extra FoodShare benefits for Wisconsin households will be ending next month.
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Public Schools Need Teachers: MPS Talent Director Michael C. Harris Explains the Challenge
When it comes to educating the 71,000 students attending Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), the system is under a dark cloud, and the thunder is growing louder. MPS needs an additional 200 teachers. I met Michael Harris for a conversation about the teacher shortage and other issues. He is senior director of talent management at MPS. His job is to recruit teachers and staff, and it’s a crucial job. There are over 8,000 MPS employees.
